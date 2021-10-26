In the previous article, we have seen how to work with conditional statements in bash to evaluate conditions and take decisions based on the results. Similarly, in this article, we will learn how to use case statement in Bash scripts, which is also used to evaluate conditions. You can use a Bash case statement instead of writing a long list of
if..elif..else statement. If you have no idea about conditional statements, we have a detailed article on the topic. I suggest you take a look at it before reading this article.
Case statement syntax
The syntax of case statement in bash is given below:
case expression in pattern1) STATEMENTS ;; pattern2) STATEMENTS ;; Pattern3 | Pattern4 | pattern5) STATEMENTS ;; pattern-N) STATEMENTS ;; *) STATEMENTS ;; esac
Explanation:
- The keyword
"case"and
"esac"marks the start and end of the case statement.
- The keyword case should be followed by an
"expression". This expression will be evaluated and the output will be searched against the list of patterns.
- After the expression, the
"in"keyword should be written, which points to
"value in patterns".
- You can create as many patterns as you want. You can think of each pattern as an
ifand
elifclause in the conditional statement. If the value evaluated from the expression is matched against a pattern, that pattern will run its block of code. The remaining patterns will be skipped.
- Each statement inside the pattern should be terminated with a double semicolon (
;;).
- Similar to the else clause in the if statement, in case statement there is a default pattern called asterisks (
*) which will run its block of code if none of the patterns are matched.
Example 1 - Calculator using case statement
In this example, I have created a simple calculator using a case statement. Let me explain what happens when you run this code.
- The user is prompted to enter two numbers and it is stored in variables
"X"and
"Y".
- The user is prompted to enter the type of operation(add, subtract, multiply, divide) and stored in the variable "OPERATOR".
- In case statement the variable "OPERATOR" is evaluated and different patterns (
+,
-,
x,
/,
%) are created for different operations.
- If a pattern is matched the particular pattern will run its statement skipping all other patterns in the case statement.
- If you try to enter any other values other than the desired arithmetic operators then the default pattern (
*) will run its statement.
#!/usr/bin/env bash read -p "Enter the first number(X) : " X read -p "Enter the second number(Y) : " Y read -p " Addition => + Subtract => - Multiply => x Division => / Reminder => % Choose any one operator : " OPERATOR case "$OPERATOR" in +) echo -e "\nAddition of X and Y is $(( X + Y ))" ;; -) echo -e "\nSubtraction of X and Y is $(( X - Y ))" ;; x) echo -e "\nMultiply X and Y is $(( X * Y ))" ;; /) echo -e "\nDivision of X and Y is $(( X / Y ))" ;; %) echo -e "\nReminder of X and Y is $(( X % Y ))" ;; *) echo -e "\n[ERROR] You have chosen an operator that is not in the list. You can choose either(+, -, x, /, %) operator from the list. Rerun the program again." esac
Take a look at the below image, I am submitting the code and choosing the "Addition Operator".
I am running the same code again but this time giving a random value which will make the default pattern (
*) run its statement.
Example 2 - Creating multiple patterns in single clause
In the previous example, we have created different patterns for different arithmetic operators. It is also possible to create multiple patterns in the same clause and if any of the patterns are matched the particular statement will run. The syntax will be the same but you will add a pipe symbol (
|) and add different patterns in the same line like below.
case expression in Pattern1 | Pattern2 | pattern3) STATEMENTS ;; *) STATEMENTS ;; esac
In the below example, the user will enter the year as input and will get the orange cap details from IPL data. In the years 2015, 2017, and 2019 same player won the orange cap so I have created a different year as the pattern in the same clause.
read -p "Choose the year between 2015 - 2021 to get orange cap player name: " CAP case "$CAP" in 2015 | 2017 | 2019) echo -e "\nOrange cap winner for $YEAR is David Warner" ;; 2016) echo -e "\nOrange cap winner for $YEAR is Virat Kohli" ;; 2018) echo -e "\nOrange cap winner for $YEAR is Kane Williamson" ;; 2020) echo -e "\nOrange cap winner for $YEAR is KL Rahul" ;; 2021) echo -e "\nOrange cap winner for $YEAR is Ruturaj Gaikwad" ;; *) echo -e "\n[ERROR] Enter the year between 2015 - 2021." esac
Example 3 - Pattern matching in case statement
Pattern matching can be used in case statements. I am using the same example from the previous section but adding an extra pattern
(20[2-9][2-9]) where if the user enters any year above 2021 it will print a message saying "series yet to happen".
read -p "Choose the year between 2015 - 2021 to get orange cap player name: " CAP case "$CAP" in 2015 | 2017 | 2019) echo -e "\nOrange cap winner for $YEAR is David Warner" ;; 2016) echo -e "\nOrange cap winner for $YEAR is Virat Kohli" ;; 2018) echo -e "\nOrange cap winner for $YEAR is Kane Williamson" ;; 2020) echo -e "\nOrange cap winner for $YEAR is KL Rahul" ;; 2021) echo -e "\nOrange cap winner for $YEAR is Ruturaj Gaikwad" ;; 20[2-9][2-9]) echo -e "\nSeries is yet to happen for the year $CAP" ;; *) echo -e "\n[ERROR] Enter the year between 2015 - 2021." esac
Example 4 - Get user confirmation
Sometimes you may require the user to provide confirmation to proceed to the next step in your program. Using a case statement would be a good choice for this use case.
In the previous example, pattern is written in one line and statements in another line but you can also write patterns and statements in a single line like as shown below.
read -p "Input file is received in CSV format, Please confirm to load the data into production database : " CONFIRM case "$CONFIRM" in [Yy] | [Yy][Ee][Ss] ) echo "++ Running the utility to load the data to the database.." ;; [Nn] | [Nn][Oo] ) echo -e "++ Skipping load db step upon user confirmation..\n Exiting the script.." ;; *) echo -e "[ERROR] = Wrong Input, Exiting the script.." esac
Example 5 - Case statement with return codes
You can write logic to capture the return code of the previously run command and take some actions using case statements. I am creating a GUI dialog box to accept the user name and password from the user using zenity. If the user submits the username and password successfully, zenity will throw the return code as zero and based on it I have added logic to add a new user. Anything other than zero, an error message will be thrown.
INFO=$(zenity --password --username) case $? in 0) USERNAME=$(echo ${INFO} | awk -F "|" '{ print $1 }') PASSWORD=$(echo ${INFO} | awk -F "|" '{ print $2 }') useradd -m -p "${PASSWORD}" "${USERNAME}" ;; *) echo "[ERROR] - User not added." esac
I have pressed the "Cancel" button in the dialog box, so it has thrown me an error using default pattern (
*).
Reference scripts
To get more comfortable with case statements, you can look at existing codes written using case statements. A better place to start would be to read startup scripts under
/etc/init.d directory. For example, I have virtualbox installed in my machine and it has a startup file under
/etc/init.d directory. There is a section of code that is written using a case statement which will give a good idea of how the case statement works.
$ cd /etc/init.d/
$ cat bluetooth
Conclusion
In this article, we have seen what is case statement in Bash and different ways to use it. Both conditional statement and case statement serve the same purpose. You should have a better understanding of which method fits the use case. Case statements will also be used when you have to create help functions using
getopt and
getopts programs. Create a script and start practicing the examples we have given here to understand more about case statements.
