Display Animated Christmas Tree In Terminal
Display Animated Christmas Tree In Terminal

It is Christmas!! On behalf of OSTechNix, I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance! I'm really excited to share an interesting and cool Bash trick that I came across in this festival occasion. Today, I will show you how to display animated Christmas tree in Terminal. I stumbled upon this script while searching for an interesting stuff to post in our blog for Christmas. Fortunately, I have found one. Well, let us see what it is, shall we?

Open your terminal and download this Christmas tree Bash script using the following command:

$ wget -d -c -O "christmas.sh" "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sergiolepore/ChristBASHTree/master/tree-EN.sh"

Make it executable using command:

$ chmod +x christmas.sh

Finally, display the animated Christmas in your BASH:

$ ./christmas.sh

And, the result is....

Cool, yeah?

Here is the animated image of Christmas tree in Terminal:

Have fun and enjoy your holidays!

I am Senthil Kumar, more commonly known as SK to my friends, from India. I love to read, write and explore topics on Linux, Unix and all other technology related stuff.

