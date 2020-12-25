It is Christmas!! On behalf of OSTechNix, I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance! I'm really excited to share an interesting and cool Bash trick that I came across in this festival occasion. Today, I will show you how to display animated Christmas tree in Terminal. I stumbled upon this script while searching for an interesting stuff to post in our blog for Christmas. Fortunately, I have found one. Well, let us see what it is, shall we?

Display Animated Christmas Tree In Terminal

Open your terminal and download this Christmas tree Bash script using the following command:

$ wget -d -c -O "christmas.sh" "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sergiolepore/ChristBASHTree/master/tree-EN.sh"

Make it executable using command:

$ chmod +x christmas.sh

Finally, display the animated Christmas in your BASH:

$ ./christmas.sh

And, the result is....

Cool, yeah?

Here is the animated image of Christmas tree in Terminal:

Have fun and enjoy your holidays!