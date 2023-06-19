How To Dual Boot Linux Mint And Windows

Welcome to the ultimate guide on dual-booting Linux Mint and Windows! If you're a tech enthusiast or someone who craves the best of both operating systems, you've come to the right place. Dual-booting allows you to harness the power and versatility of Linux Mint, a perfect Windows alternative, while still having the familiarity and accessibility of Windows at your fingertips.

Setting up a dual-boot system with Windows and Linux Mint also allows you to seamlessly switch between Linux Mint and Windows with ease. In this Step-by-Step tutorial, I will walk you through the process of installing Linux Mint alongside Windows with screenshots.

For the purpose of this guide, we will be using the latest version of Linux Mint, which is Linux Mint 21.1, codenamed Vera, along with Windows 10 for demonstration purposes. The procedure is also same for Dual booting Windows 11 with Linux Mint 21.1.

Why Linux Mint is Considered as a Perfect Windows Alternative?

Linux Mint is a perfect alternative to Windows OS for several reasons:

User-friendly interface: Linux Mint provides a user-friendly interface that is intuitive and easy to navigate, making it accessible even for beginners. It offers a similar layout to Windows, ensuring a smooth transition for users accustomed to the Windows environment. Stability and security: Linux Mint is known for its stability and security. It is built on a solid foundation of Linux, which is renowned for its robust security features and resistance to malware and viruses. With Linux Mint, you can enjoy a secure computing experience without constant worries about system vulnerabilities. Customization options: Linux Mint offers a high level of customization, allowing users to tailor their desktop environment to suit their preferences. Whether you prefer a traditional Windows-like layout or a sleek and modern design, Linux Mint provides a wide range of customization options, including themes, icons, and desktop layouts. Vast software availability: Linux Mint provides access to a vast and growing software repository, offering a wide range of applications and tools for various needs. From productivity software and creative applications to gaming and development tools, you can find a plethora of software options that cater to your requirements. Open-source ecosystem: Linux Mint is part of the open-source ecosystem, which means that its source code is freely available for anyone to view, modify, and distribute. This fosters a collaborative environment where developers and users contribute to improving the operating system, resulting in continuous updates, bug fixes, and new features. Strong community support: Linux Mint benefits from a passionate and supportive community of users and developers. If you encounter any issues or have questions, you can seek assistance from the vibrant community forums, where experienced users are eager to help and share their knowledge. Cost-effective: Linux Mint is free to download and use, making it a cost-effective alternative to Windows. You can enjoy all the features and benefits of a powerful operating system without having to purchase a license, which can be particularly appealing for budget-conscious users.

These compelling points highlight why Linux Mint stands out as an ideal alternative to Windows OS, offering a user-friendly experience, enhanced security, customization options, extensive software availability, a thriving open-source ecosystem, strong community support, and cost-effectiveness.

Advantages of Dual Booting Linux Mint and Windows

Dual booting Linux Mint and Windows offers several advantages:

Compatibility with Windows Software: Dual booting allows you to retain access to Windows applications and software that may not be available on Linux. This is particularly useful for users who rely on specific Windows-only software for work or personal use. Versatility and Flexibility: With a dual boot setup, you have the flexibility to switch between Linux Mint and Windows based on your needs. This allows you to leverage the strengths of both operating systems and choose the one that is most suitable for a particular task or application. Learning and Exploring Linux: Dual booting provides an opportunity to learn and explore the Linux environment, specifically Linux Mint. You can gradually familiarize yourself with Linux-based workflows, command-line operations, and open-source software, expanding your technical skills and knowledge. Enhanced Privacy and Security: Linux Mint offers robust security features and privacy-oriented design. By dual booting with Linux Mint, you can benefit from its inherent security advantages, such as regular updates, open-source transparency, and reduced vulnerability to malware and viruses. Customization and Personalization: Linux Mint offers a high level of customization and personalization, allowing you to tailor the operating system to suit your preferences and workflow. You can modify the desktop environment, choose from various themes and icons, and customize settings to create a personalized computing experience. Open-Source Ecosystem: Linux Mint is built upon open-source principles, which means it provides access to a vast ecosystem of free and open-source software. This allows you to discover and utilize a wide range of powerful applications, utilities, and development tools without incurring additional costs.

Download Linux Mint ISO

Visit the official Linux Mint Download page. In the Downloads page, you will find three editions available: Cinnamon, Mate, and XFCE.

Linux Mint Download Page

Simply click on the edition of your choice, and you will be redirected to the respective page. I chose Linux Mint Cinnamon edition. On this page, you will have the option to download Linux Mint as an ISO image either directly or through a torrent.

Download Linux Mint Cinnamon Edition

After downloading the ISO image, it is important to verify its integrity to ensure a successful installation.

After the download is finished, you can proceed to create a bootable medium by flashing the ISO image onto an external drive. One recommended tool for this purpose is Etcher, known for its simplicity and user-friendly interface. Etcher is available for free and compatible with Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Create Linux Mint Bootable USB with Etcher

To create a Linux Mint bootable USB using Etcher in Windows OS, follow these steps:

1. Download and Install Etcher: Go to the Etcher website and download the Windows version of Etcher.

Download Etcher

Once the download is complete, run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to install Etcher on your Windows computer.

2. Launch Etcher: Open Etcher by double-clicking on the installed application.

Etcher User Interface

3. Connect USB Drive: Plug in the USB flash drive that you want to use as the bootable medium into an available USB port on your computer. Please note that any existing data on the USB drive will be erased during this process, so make sure to back up any important files before proceeding.

4. Select Linux Mint ISO: In Etcher, click on the "Select image" button and browse to the location where you downloaded the Linux Mint ISO file. Select the ISO file and click "Open".

5. Choose USB Drive: Etcher should automatically detect the connected USB drive. If not, click on the "Select target" button and choose the correct USB drive from the list of available devices.

6. Flash the ISO: Double-check that you have selected the correct ISO image and USB drive. Once you are certain, click on the "Flash!" button to start the process. Etcher will begin writing the Linux Mint ISO to the USB drive.

USB Flashing Process

7. Wait for the Process to Complete: Etcher will show the progress of the flashing process. Wait for it to complete. This may take a few minutes depending on the size of the ISO file and the speed of your USB drive.

8. Eject the USB Drive: Once the process is finished, Etcher will notify you. Safely eject the USB drive from your computer.

Congratulations! You have successfully created a Linux Mint bootable USB using Etcher in Windows OS. You can now use this bootable USB to install Linux Mint on your desired system.

If you have access to an additional Linux desktop system, creating a bootable USB for Linux Mint becomes even easier with the availability of various USB creation tools. Many Linux operating systems come equipped with native image writers, making the process more straightforward. For example, Fedora offers Media Writer, and Pop!_OS includes Popsicle as a built-in tool.

To assist you in this process, we provide dedicated articles that cover a wide range of image-creation tools specifically designed for Linux. These resources allow you to explore and choose the tool that best suits your needs when creating a bootable USB with Linux Mint 12.

Command line bootable USB creation tools:

Graphical bootable USB creation tools:

If your intention is to install and evaluate Linux Mint on a hypervisor such as VirtualBox, KVM, or Proxmox, there is no need to create a bootable medium. Instead, you have the convenient option of booting the Linux Mint ISO image directly within your preferred virtualization software.

Preparing Windows Operating System for Dual Boot

Configuring the Windows operating system for dual booting with Linux involves the following steps.

Verify the Partition Scheme: This guide focuses on systems that utilize the GPT (GUID Partition Table) partition scheme. Before proceeding, it is essential to confirm that your disk is configured with this partition style. Check UEFI Mode: This article is tailored for systems running in UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) mode. To ensure compatibility with the dual boot setup, verify that your machine is set to run in UEFI mode. Disable Hard Drive Encryption: If you have enabled any form of hard drive encryption on your Windows operating system, it is necessary to disable it before proceeding with the dual boot installation. Disable Secure Boot: Access your system's BIOS or UEFI settings and locate the Secure Boot option. Disable it to prevent any potential conflicts during the dual boot setup. Create a Separate Disk Partition: To ensure the independent functionality of both operating systems without interference, it is recommended to create a dedicated disk partition specifically for the Linux Mint installation.

In the following sections of this guide, we will delve into each of the mentioned steps, providing detailed explanations and instructions.

Step 1: Verifying the Disk Partition Scheme in Windows

To determine the partition scheme of your disk in Windows, follow these steps:

Open PowerShell on your Windows system. Execute the following command within the PowerShell window:

$ Get-Disk

Windows Partition Scheme

By examining the output above, you can see that the last section displays the disk partition type. In my case, the partition style is GPT.

Step 2 - Check if Windows is using BIOS or UEFI

To determine whether your Windows system is utilizing BIOS or UEFI, follow these steps:

Click on the Start menu and search for "System Information." Open the "System Information" application from the search results. In the System Information window, locate the "System Summary" section. Look for the "BIOS Mode" field in the system summary. If the BIOS mode is set to "UEFI," it indicates that your system is using UEFI. If the BIOS mode is set to "Legacy," it indicates that your system is using BIOS.

Windows BIOS/UEFI Mode

As evident from the provided screenshot, it is apparent that my system is configured with UEFI as the BIOS mode.

Step 3 - Disable Secure Boot

The next step is to disable Secure Boot. Secure Boot, when enabled, only permits the loading of OEM-signed bootloaders.

While it is generally possible to install Linux Mint with Secure Boot enabled without any issues, there are certain situations where compatibility problems may arise. For example, Secure Boot and hibernation can be incompatible.

To disable Secure Boot and restart your machine in UEFI mode, follow these steps:

Open the Start menu and go to "Settings." In the Settings menu, select "Recovery." Under the Recovery options, click on "Advanced startup" and then choose "Restart now."

Restart Windows

After the restart, your system will enter the Advanced startup mode.

Within the Advanced startup options, locate and select "Troubleshoot".

Choose Troubleshoot

Next, choose "Advanced options".

Choose Advanced Options

And then select "UEFI Firmware Settings".

Click UEFI Firmware Settings

Click on "Restart" to enter the UEFI/BIOS settings.

Restart to Change UEFI Firmware Settings

After the system restarts, you will be directed to the UEFI/BIOS settings. It is worth mentioning that the appearance and layout of the BIOS/UEFI window may differ depending on the manufacturer of your desktop or laptop. For instance, in Dell laptops, you can usually locate the option to enable or disable Secure Boot in the "Boot Configuration" section.

BIOS - Secure Boot Option

To disable Secure Boot, simply toggle the switch to the "OFF" position. Confirm the action by selecting "Yes" to disable secure boot and save the profile. Finally, press the "Exit" button to restart the machine, applying the saved settings.

Disable Secure Boot Confirmation Message

To check the status of Secure Boot from within Windows, you can follow these steps:

Press the Windows key + R to open the "RUN" dialog box. Type "msinfo32" in the dialog box and press Enter. The System Information window will open. Look for the "Secure Boot State" entry. If the state is displayed as "OFF," it indicates that Secure Boot is currently disabled on your system.

Check Secure Boot State via System Information

Step 4 - Turn Off Device Encryption

By default, Windows employs drive encryption for enhanced security. However, to avoid any potential conflicts during the dual-boot setup, it is advisable to disable drive encryption.

To turn off drive encryption, follow these steps:

Open the Settings menu on your Windows system. Search for "Device Encryption" within the settings search bar. Click on the "Turn Off" option to disable the encryption.

Turn Off Device Encryption

Windows will initiate the process of decrypting the existing files. It is important to note that the duration of this process will depend on the size of your data. The decryption process may take some time to complete.

Decrypting Data

Step 5 - Create Partitions for Linux

In this step, we will create a dedicated partition specifically for installing Linux Mint. To begin, open the "Disk Management" utility from the Start menu. In this example, there is a single 1 TB disk where all the available space is currently allocated to the Windows C Drive.

Windows Disk Management Utility

To proceed with the Linux Mint installation, it is recommended to allocate at least 100GB of space for Linux. This will ensure sufficient room for your personal files and applications, primarily within the home directory.

To create free space for Linux Mint installation, follow these steps:

Right-click on the C drive in the Disk Management utility. Select the "Shrink Volume" option from the context menu. Enter the desired size to shrink the C drive in megabytes (MB). Click "Shrink" to initiate the shrinking process.

By following these steps, you will successfully create free space on your disk to proceed with the installation of Linux Mint.

Shrink Disk Partition In Windows

After shrinking the C drive, I now have approximately 440 GB of free space available for the installation of Linux Mint.

Dual Boot Windows and Linux Mint: Step-by-Step Installation

STEP 1 - Connect the USB device with the Linux Mint ISO image to your computer and restart the machine to initiate the boot process.

As the computer boots up, press the designated bootloader shortcut key. The specific key may vary depending on the computer manufacturer, but commonly used keys include F12, F9, Esc, or Del. Consult your computer's documentation or look for on-screen prompts to identify the correct key for accessing the boot menu.

Upon accessing the boot menu, use the arrow keys on your keyboard to navigate through the options. Select the USB device that contains the Linux Mint ISO image from the available choices.

Select Bootable USB Medium

STEP 2 - From the GRUB boot loader menu, select the first option to boot into Linux Mint in live mode.

Linux Mint GRUB Menu

STEP 3 - During the installation, you will be prompted to install the multimedia codec. So you need to connect to the internet if you wish to install the same.

Once you are in live mode, keep an eye out for the highlighted icon representing network connectivity on the system tray. If you have connected an Ethernet cable, the network will be automatically detected. For wireless networks, you will see a list of available connections to choose from.

Configure Network in Linux Mint

STEP 4 - You can launch the installer in two ways. Click the "Install Linux Mint" disk icon from the desktop or open the menu and type "install linux mint" and launch it.

Launch Linux Mint Installation Wizard

STEP 5 - Choose the language of your choice and click "Continue" to proceed to the next step.

Choose Language

STEP 6 - Choose the keyboard layout and click "Continue".

Choose Keyboard Layout

STEP 7 - In the installation process, the next step involves installing multimedia codecs. These codecs are necessary for playing various video and formats and ensuring browser compatibility. It is recommended to select the checkbox for installing multimedia codecs and click "Continue" to proceed to the next step.

Select Multimedia Codecs Check Box

STEP 8 - In this step, you will configure the partitions using the space reclaimed from the Windows C drive. You have three choices available:

Install Linux Mint alongside Windows Boot Manager: This option will allocate all the free space to the root partition. It is the simplest method. Erase the disk and install Linux Mint: This option will remove all existing partitions on the disk and install Linux Mint as the sole operating system. Something else: This option provides flexibility for creating your own partition scheme. You can choose the manual partitioning method to customize the partition layout according to your preferences.

For the purpose of this guide, we will proceed with the manual partitioning method by selecting "Something else".

Installation Type

Now, you will be presented with the partition table and a few additional options for customization.

Partition Table

Select the free space and click on the "+" symbol to create a new partition, which will open a dialog box as shown below. You need to configure the following parameters:

Size in megabytes: Specify the desired size of the partition in megabytes. Partition type and location: Choose the appropriate partition type (primary or Logical) and location (Beginning or end of this space) for the new partition. File system type: Select the desired file system type from the drop-down list under the "use as" section, which includes options like EXT4, XFS, BTRFS, and more. Mount point: Assign a mount point to the partition by selecting the desired option from the drop-down list under the "mount point" section. This list includes predefined mount points such as /home , /boot , / , etc.

Let us create /home partition.

To create the /home partition select the remaining free space allocated for Linux Mint installation and click on the "+" symbol to add a new partition. In the dialog box that appears, configure the parameters for the /home partition as follows:

Size : Allocate the desired size for the /home partition. This will be the space where your personal files and data will be stored, so allocate enough space according to your needs.

: Allocate the desired size for the /home partition. This will be the space where your personal files and data will be stored, so allocate enough space according to your needs. Partition type : Choose "Primary" as the partition type.

: Choose "Primary" as the partition type. Location : Select "Beginning of this space" or "End of this space," depending on your preference.

: Select "Beginning of this space" or "End of this space," depending on your preference. File system : Set the file system type to "ext4" (or the desired file system type).

: Set the file system type to "ext4" (or the desired file system type). Mount point: Select "/home" from the drop-down list of predefined mount points.

Finally, click "OK" to create the /home partition.

In the provided image below, an example partition is being created for the home directory, where personal files will be stored.

Create Home Partition

Similarly, create /boot and / partitions.

To create the /boot and / partitions during the installation of Linux Mint, follow these steps:

Identify the free space allocated for Linux Mint installation and click on the "+" symbol to add a new partition.

In the dialog box that appears, configure the parameters for the /boot partition as follows: Size: Allocate an appropriate size for the /boot partition. A recommended size is around 500MB to 1GB. Partition type: Choose "Primary" as the partition type. Location: Select "Beginning of this space." File system: Set the file system type to "ext4" (or the desired file system type). Mount point: Select "/boot" from the drop-down list of predefined mount points.

partition as follows:

Click "OK" to create the /boot partition.

Next, click on the remaining free space and click the "+" symbol again to add another partition.

Configure the parameters for the / partition as follows: Size: Allocate the desired size for the / partition. It should be large enough to accommodate the Linux Mint system files and applications. Partition type: Choose "Primary" as the partition type. Location: Select "Beginning of this space." File system: Set the file system type to "ext4" (or the desired file system type). Mount point: Select " / " (root) from the drop-down list of predefined mount points.

partition as follows:

Click "OK" to create the / partition.

By following these steps, you will successfully create the /home , /boot and / partitions for the Linux Mint installation. After creating the 3 partitions, this is how my partition table looks.

New Partitions

Click on the "Install now" button, and a prompt will appear, asking for confirmation to write the partition changes to the disk. Click on the "Continue" button to write the partition changes and proceed with Linux Mint installation.

Disk Change Confirmation

STEP 9 - In this step, choose the geolocation, and click continue to move to the next step.

Choose Geolocation

STEP 10 - In this step, create a username and password for your Linux Mint account. By default, this user will be assigned to the sudo group, granting administrative privileges. If you wish to encrypt your home folder for added security, you can select the "Encrypt my home folder" option.

Create New User Account

STEP 11 - The Linux Mint installation process will now start. You can continue using the operating system without affecting the ongoing installation process. Feel free to use Linux Mint as the installation progresses.

Linux Mint Installation In Progress

STEP 12 - Once the installation is completed, you have the option to either restart the machine or continue testing the operating system in live mode. I am going to restart it.

Linux Mint Installation Completed

STEP 13 - After the system reboots, the GRUB bootloader will load and present you with the options to choose between Linux Mint and Windows Boot Manager. This menu allows you to select the desired operating system to boot into, giving you the flexibility to switch between Linux Mint and Windows on your machine.

Linux Mint and Windows Dual Boot GRUB Menu

STEP 14 - The login screen for Linux Mint will be displayed, prompting you to enter the credentials that you created during the installation process. Use the username and password you set up earlier to log in to your Linux Mint system and access its desktop environment.

Login to Linux Mint

Once again, restart the machine and from the GRUB screen, select "Windows Boot Manager" to verify if everything is functioning properly on the Windows side. If you encounter no issues while using both Windows and Linux Mint, then the dual boot process has been successfully set up and is working as expected.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some frequently asked questions (FAQ) regarding dual booting Windows and Linux Mint:

Q: Can I dual boot Windows and Linux Mint on the same computer? A: Yes, it is possible to dual boot Windows and Linux Mint on the same computer. By creating separate partitions for each operating system, you can install and run both operating systems concurrently. Q: Is it safe to dual boot Windows and Linux Mint? A: Yes, dual booting Windows and Linux Mint is generally safe as long as you follow proper installation procedures and take necessary precautions. However, it is always recommended to back up important data before proceeding with any operating system installations or modifications. Q: How much disk space should I allocate for Linux Mint in a dual boot setup? A: The amount of disk space to allocate for Linux Mint depends on your specific needs and usage. As a general guideline, allocating at least 40-50 GB of disk space for Linux Mint is recommended. However, if you plan to use Linux Mint as your primary operating system or require more storage for applications and files, consider allocating a larger partition. Q: Can I access files from my Windows partition while using Linux Mint? A: Yes, Linux Mint supports reading files from Windows partitions. By default, Linux Mint will detect and mount your Windows partitions, allowing you to access and retrieve files stored in those partitions. You can also use third-party applications to access the partitions. We already have a posted guide to share files between Windows and Linux by accessing Linux partitions from Windows using a third-party application. Q: How do I switch between Windows and Linux Mint in a dual boot setup? A: When you start your computer, the GRUB bootloader will provide a menu that allows you to choose between Windows and Linux Mint. You can use the arrow keys to select the desired operating system and press Enter to boot into it. Q: Can I uninstall Linux Mint and revert to using only Windows? A: Yes, if you decide to remove Linux Mint from your dual boot setup and revert to using only Windows, you can uninstall Linux Mint and remove its partitions. However, it is essential to back up your data before proceeding with any modifications to avoid data loss. Please carefully follow our Step-by-Step guide to safely remove Linux from dual boot configuration. Q: Can I upgrade to newer versions of Linux Mint in a dual boot setup? A: Yes, you can upgrade to newer versions of Linux Mint in a dual boot setup. Linux Mint provides upgrade paths from older versions, allowing you to keep your existing files and configurations intact while updating to the latest release. Q: Can I install software and applications on both Windows and Linux Mint in a dual boot setup? A: Yes, in a dual boot setup, you can install software and applications on both Windows and Linux Mint separately. Each operating system operates independently, allowing you to install and run software specific to each platform. Q: Can I install other Linux distributions alongside Windows using a similar method? Yes, the general procedure for dual booting can be applied to other Linux distributions as well. However, it's important to note that each distribution may have its own installation process and requirements. It is recommended to refer to the official documentation of the specific Linux distribution you wish to install alongside Windows for detailed instructions and guidance. We already have published "Dual boot Debian and Windows", "dual boot Pop!_OS and Windows", "dual boot Fedora and Windows" and "Dual boot Ubuntu and Windows" guides.

Conclusion

By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can successfully Install Linux Mint 21.1 alongside Windows 10, and seamlessly switch between Linux Mint and Windows based on your needs.

Whether you are a tech enthusiast or someone looking for the best of both worlds, dual booting Linux Mint and Windows allows you to enjoy the familiarity and compatibility of Windows while also exploring the flexibility, security, and customization options offered by Linux Mint.