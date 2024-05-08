Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is Released!

The Fedora Project team announced the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 40. This new release brings the recently launched Fedora Linux 40 operating system to Apple Silicon Macs.

What is Fedora Asahi Remix?

Fedora Asahi Remix

Fedora Asahi Remix is a specialized version of the Fedora Linux operating system specifically designed for Apple Silicon Mac computers. Its goal is to offer a stable and reliable experience while incorporating the latest improvements in platform support.

Fedora Asahi Remix is a collaborative effort between the Fedora Asahi Special Interest Group and the Asahi Linux project. It was first unveiled at the Flock 2023 conference and initially released in December with Fedora Asahi Remix 39.

Here are some key points about Fedora Asahi Remix:

Collaboration : Fedora Asahi Remix is the result of a close multi-year collaboration between the Asahi Linux project and the Fedora Project. The teams have worked together to provide users with a fully integrated distribution, ensuring that improvements and bug fixes are delivered promptly.

: Fedora Asahi Remix is the result of a close multi-year collaboration between the Asahi Linux project and the Fedora Project. The teams have worked together to provide users with a fully integrated distribution, ensuring that improvements and bug fixes are delivered promptly. Apple Silicon Support : Fedora Asahi Remix supports both M1 and M2 series MacBook, Mac Mini , Mac Studio , and iMac devices . All of the platform-specific packages required for Apple Silicon are included in the upstream Fedora repository and fully supported in Fedora Linux 39 and 40.

: Fedora Asahi Remix supports both and series MacBook, , , and . All of the platform-specific packages required for Apple Silicon are included in the upstream Fedora repository and fully supported in Fedora Linux 39 and 40. Desktop Environment Options : KDE Plasma : Fedora Asahi Remix offers KDE Plasma as its flagship desktop environment. With advanced Wayland support, a highly customizable experience, and wide support for Apple hardware features, KDE Plasma provides an enjoyable user experience on Apple Silicon devices. Night Color, trackpad settings, and display scaling are all easily accessible in System Settings. GNOME : For those who prefer the GNOME desktop environment, the latest Fedora Asahi Remix includes GNOME 46.

: Custom Configurations : Users who want to create their own desktop configuration or set up a headless server can utilize the Server and Minimal images provided by Fedora Asahi Remix.

: Users who want to create their own desktop configuration or set up a headless server can utilize the Server and Minimal images provided by Fedora Asahi Remix. 100% Wayland Experience : Whether you're a KDE enthusiast or a GNOME user, Fedora Asahi Remix comes out of the box with a 100% Wayland environment. This ensures a smooth desktop experience without tearing or glitching, similar to macOS. HiDPI support is seamless, even across multiple displays with different display scales. XWayland is also available for running legacy X11 applications.

: Whether you're a KDE enthusiast or a GNOME user, Fedora Asahi Remix comes out of the box with a 100% Wayland environment. This ensures a smooth desktop experience without tearing or glitching, similar to macOS. HiDPI support is seamless, even across multiple displays with different display scales. XWayland is also available for running legacy X11 applications. OpenGL and OpenGL ES Support: Fedora Asahi Remix ships with the world's first and only certified conformant OpenGL 4.6 and OpenGL ES 3.2 for Apple Silicon. This ensures compatibility with graphics-intensive applications and games.

In summary, Fedora Asahi Remix provides a fully integrated Linux distribution tailored for Apple Silicon devices, with excellent desktop environments, Wayland support, and cutting-edge features. If you're using an Apple Silicon Mac, it's definitely worth exploring!

What's new in Fedora Asahi Remix 40

In addition to the exciting enhancements introduced in Fedora Linux 40, Fedora Asahi Remix offers conformant OpenGL 4.6 support for Apple Silicon devices. It also continues to provide extensive hardware support, including high-quality audio straight out of the box.

The remix features KDE Plasma 6 as the flagship desktop environment, offering a modern and user-friendly experience. It also includes a custom initial setup wizard based on Calamares, guiding users through the installation process.

For those who prefer an alternative desktop, a GNOME variant is available, featuring the latest GNOME 46 release, aligning with the desktop options in Fedora Linux.

Furthermore, Fedora Asahi Remix provides a Server variant tailored for server workloads and headless deployments. A Minimal image is also offered for users who wish to build their own customized experience from the ground up.

Install Fedora Asahi Remix 40

Fedora Asahi Remix is installed from macOS. The minimum supported macOS versions are 13.5 and 14.2. If you are using an intermediate version, you may be prompted to upgrade to macOS 14.2 due to issues outside the Fedora Asahi Remix team's control.

Users can install Fedora Asahi Remix today by following the installation instructions given below.

1. Open the Terminal application on your macOS system.

2. In the Terminal, run the following command as a regular user (not root):

curl https://fedora-asahi-remix.org/install | sh

3. Follow the prompts from the script, and Fedora Asahi Remix will be installed on your system.

If you prefer to install a nightly build (which may include more recent features and updates but may also have bugs) or if you want to explore additional options such as beta releases or previous versions, use this command instead:

curl https://fedora-asahi-remix.org/builds | sh

This command will present you with a menu of available builds and options, allowing you to choose the one that best suits your needs.

Remember, it is recommended to review the installation instructions and system requirements carefully before proceeding with the installation.

Additionally, ensure that you have a reliable internet connection and sufficient disk space available on your macOS system for the installation process.

For existing systems running Fedora Asahi Remix 39, an upgrade to the new version is available through the standard Fedora upgrade process.

Reporting issues

The Fedora community encourages users to report any Remix-specific issues through the project's issue tracker. For user support and assistance, users can engage with the community on the project's Discourse forum or the dedicated Matrix room.

Source: