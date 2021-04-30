How To Install Multimedia Codecs In Fedora Linux

In this brief tutorial, we will see how to install multimedia codecs in Fedora 34 from RPM Fusion software repository.

Since many multimedia codecs are either closed source or nonfree, they are not included in the default repositories of Fedora Linux due to legal reasons. Fortunately, some third party repositories provides the restricted and nonfree multimedia codecs, packages and libraries. One of the popular community-driven, third party repository is RPM Fusion. If you want to play most audio or video formats in your Fedora desktop, you should install the necessary multimedia codecs from RPM Fusion as outlined below.

Install multimedia codecs in Fedora Linux

Make sure you have installed RPM Fusion repository in your Fedora machine. If you haven't added it yet, refer the following link to enable RPM Fusion repository in Fedora:

After enabling RPM Fusion, run the following commands one by one to install multimedia codecs in your Fedora system:

$ sudo dnf install gstreamer1-plugins-{bad-*,good-*,base} gstreamer1-plugin-openh264 gstreamer1-libav --exclude=gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel

$ sudo dnf install lame* --exclude=lame-devel

$ sudo dnf group upgrade --with-optional Multimedia

These three commands installs pretty much everything to play all audio and video formats in your Fedora system.

Install multimedia players

Some of the popular players that will give all necessary codecs are VLC, Celluloid, SMplayer and Plex-media-palyer. You don't have install all of them. Any one or two are sufficient. The commands to install these players are given below:

$ sudo dnf install vlc

VLC comes pre-installed in many Linux distributions and it is a standard media player to play all kind of media files.

SMplayer is the front-end for Mplayer and it is considered as best alternative to VLC.

$ sudo dnf install smplayer

If you want more robust multimedia experience, install Plex media player.

$ sudo dnf install plex-media-player

This will not only provide you h264, h265, vp8 and vp9 codecs(all with hardware support), it will also enable av1 (aka av01) a more efficient codec. You can test if your browser supports this codec using the AV1 Beta Launch Playlist.

Some of these players are available as flatpak applications as well. You can install them if you preferred flatpak over the traditional package manager. Most Linux distributions supports flatpak out of the box now.

To install VLC flatpak version, run:

$ flatpak install vlc

Optional - Install FFmpeg

FFmpeg is a powerful multimedia framework that can be used to encode, decode, transcode, mux, demux, record, stream, filter, and play any type of media files. You can get necessary codecs by installing FFmpeg suite on your system.

Hope this helps.

