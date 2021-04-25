This brief guide explains the steps to enable Packman repository in openSUSE and how to install multimedia codecs in openSUSE Leap and Tumbleweed editions from Packman repository.

Installing codecs is one of the essential things to do in your openSUSE desktop system after doing a clean installation. Many multimedia codecs are non-free, so they are not included in the openSUSE default repositories due to legal reasons. This is why we need to add some third-party repositories like Packman, which provides various non-free packages, restricted codecs and libraries.

Packman is the largest external repository that offers various additional packages for openSUSE. It contains all essential multimedia codecs, many audio and video player applications, games and also network related applications. Without Packman, you may not able to play many online or offline multimedia content.

Before adding a third-party repository, you must remember that the packages hosted in a third-party repository are neither tested nor supported by openSUSE development team. Use it at your own risk.

Install multimedia codecs in OpenSUSE

Like I already said, the multimedia codecs can be installed by enabling Packman repository. Packman repository can be added in multiple ways. You can use OPI, Zypper and YaST to add Packman repository in openSUSE. First, we will see how to enable Packman using Opi.

1. Install multimedia codecs using OPI

OPI, short for OBS Package Installer, is a command line utility to search and install packages from OBS (openSUSE Build Service), Packman, Microsoft and other vendors like Chrome and Teamviewer etc.

To install OPI in openSUSE, run:

$ sudo zypper install opi

After installing OPI, run the following command to install necessary codecs to play most audio and video formats:

$ opi packman

Or,

$ opi codecs

This command will install all missing codecs and libraries from Packman repository to play most audio and video format files.

Not only codecs, you can install other non-free packages like Google Chrome, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Vscode and vscodium etc., from other vendors.

$ opi msteams

$ opi skype

$ opi vscode

For more details, refer the official GitHub repository of OPI.

2. Install multimedia codecs using Zypper

Zypper is the default command-line package manager for openSUSE. You can add and enable Packman repository using Zypper depending upon the openSUSE version you use.

To add Packman repository on openSUSE Tumbleweed edition, run:

$ sudo zypper addrepo -cfp 90 'https://ftp.gwdg.de/pub/linux/misc/packman/suse/openSUSE_Tumbleweed/' packman

Add Packman repository on openSUSE Leap:

$ sudo zypper addrepo -cfp 90 'https://ftp.gwdg.de/pub/linux/misc/packman/suse/openSUSE_Leap_$releasever/' packman

Refresh the repository database and update your openSUSE system using commands:

$ sudo zypper refresh

$ sudo zypper dist-upgrade --from packman --allow-vendor-change

Here, the --allow-vendor-change option is used to update the installed packages to a newer version, if the newer version is provided by a different vendor. In our case, the newer vendor is Packman repository.

Finally, install all necessary multimedia codecs and libraries from Packman repository using Zypper as shown below.

$ sudo zypper install --from packman ffmpeg gstreamer-plugins-{good,bad,ugly,libav} libavcodec-full vlc-codecs

3. Install multimedia codecs using YaST

YaST is the official graphical installation and configuration tool for openSUSE and SUSE distributions. If you are not comfortable with command-line, you can use the YaST graphical application to install and manage packages.

To enable Packman repository, open YaST application. Click "Software" section from the left pane and click "Software Repositories" on the right.

Add software repositories from Yast in opensuse

Click the "Add" button in the bottom left of YaST control center:

Add new repository from yast in opensuse

Select "Community Repositories" check box and click Next.

Select Community Repositories option in yast

Select "Packman Repository" from the list of available 3rd party repositories, and click OK.

Select Packman Repository in Yast

The Packman repository is added now.

Now, go back to the YaST Control Center and click "Software Management".

Click Software Management in Yast

Go to View > Repositories > Packman Repository. Click "Switch system packages" to packages from Packman repository. Finally, click Accept to continue installation.

Install multimedia codecs from Packman using Yast

After the multimedia codecs are installed, you should be able to play most multimedia files without any issues.

Packman is a must-have if you wanted to setup a full-fledged openSUSE desktop with all essential codecs and non-free software. Of course, you can still install all essential codecs in other ways (like compiling from source). However, installing restricted and non-free packages and codecs is much hassle-free task with Packman.

