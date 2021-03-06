In this brief tutorial, we will learn how to restore or recover deleted commands in Linux using
coreutils and
busybox.
We usually use
rm command to remove stuffs in Linux, right? Yes. What if we use
rm to
rm
rm? In other words, what if we remove
/bin/rm file using
rm command? I always wondered what would happen if I actually do this in a Linux machine. So I quickly spin up a Ubuntu VM and deleted the
/bin/rm file by running the following command:
$ sudo rm /bin/rm
I thought I could easily recover the deleted
rm command by reinstalling the
Gnu coreutils package, because
rm command is part of
coreutils package, isn't?
So I tried to reinstall
coreutils package using
apt package manager like below:
$ sudo apt install --reinstall coreutils
Oh man, I was wrong! The
apt package manager requires
rm, so it can't reinstall the
coreutils package.
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree
Reading state information... Done
0 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 1 reinstalled, 0 to remove and 0 not upgraded.
Need to get 1249 kB of archives.
After this operation, 0 B of additional disk space will be used.
Get:1 http://in.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu focal/main amd64 coreutils amd64 8.30-3ubuntu2 [1249 kB]
Fetched 1249 kB in 2s (747 kB/s)
dpkg: warning: 'rm' not found in PATH or not executable
dpkg: error: 1 expected program not found in PATH or not executable
Note: root's PATH should usually contain /usr/local/sbin, /usr/sbin and /sbin
E: Sub-process /usr/bin/dpkg returned an error code (2)
I also tried to compile it from source, but it doesn't work either, because the
Makefile uses
rm. Up until now, I didn't know that the reinstallation is not possible without
rm command.
I thought restoring deleted commands is trivial. However, in this particular case I couldn't restore the
rm command. Eventually I found the solution after couple web searches. If you've ever accidentally removed
rm command (I hope you won't), you could use any one of the following methods to recover it. Not just
rm command, you could use this procedure to recover almost all deleted core commands provided by the
coreutils package.
Disclaimer:
You MUST NOT DO THIS ON A PRODUCTION SYSTEM. It is strictly for education purpose only!.
Recover deleted commands in Linux using coreutils
For those who don't know, the
Gnu coreutils package provides essential core commands such as
cat,
ls,
rm,
mkdir,
rmdir,
touch, and many more. It comes pre-installed with most GNU/Linux distributions.
To recover the deleted
rm command, first create an empty binary file with name
"rm" under /bin/ location:
$ sudo touch /bin/rm
Make it executable:
$ sudo chmod +x /bin/rm
Download the
coreutils package using command:
$ apt download coreutils
Please note that we can't reinstall
coreutils but download it. Also, we don't need to use
sudo privileges to download a package.
Unpack the downloaded package with the following
dpkg command:
$ sudo dpkg --unpack coreutils_8.30-3ubuntu2_amd64.deb
The above command simply unpacks the
coreutils package, but will not configure it.
Done! Now, you can start using the
rm command. To verify if the functionality of the
rm command is restored, simply delete any unwanted file. For example, I deleted
coreutils package which I downloaded earlier:
$ rm coreutils_8.30-3ubuntu2_amd64.deb
Great! It works!
And, please don't ever do this on a production system!!
Restore deleted commands using busybox in Linux
BusyBox is software suite that provides many common UNIX utilities into a single small executable. It provides replacements for most of the utilities you usually find in GNU fileutils, shellutils, etc. It is available by default in Debian and its derivatives like Ubuntu and many other Linux distributions.
You can view the list of core commandline utilities provided by
busybox using command:
$ busybox --list
Sample output:
[
[[
acpid
adjtimex
ar
arch
arp
arping
ash
awk
basename
bc
blkdiscard
blockdev
brctl
bunzip2
busybox
bzcat
bzip2
cal
cat
[..]
In my Ubuntu 20.04 LTS desktop, busybox provides around 263 command line utilities.
Now let us restore the deleted
rm command by temporarily creating a symlink to it. Run the following command to temporarily symlink
/bin/rm to
/bin/busybox:
$ ln -s busybox /bin/rm
Then reinstall
coreutils package using command:
$ sudo apt install --reinstall coreutils
That's it. The above command will restore the
rm command.
As stated earlier, this procedure is not just for recovering
rm command. I guess we can recover almost all Linux commands using these methods. Check it yourself on a VM and see it it works! Again, don't do this in a production system. You have been warned!
