How To Upgrade Alpine Linux To Latest Version

This step by step guide explains how to upgrade Alpine Linux to latest available stable version or rolling release version. Believe or not, upgrading Alpine Linux is very easy, fast and straight forward.
Before continuing to update and upgrade your Alpine Linux box, backup your important data that you can't afford to lose.
Update Alpine Linux
Let us check the currently installed Alpine Linux version using command:
$ cat /etc/alpine-release
Sample output:
3.8.5
As you can see, the currently installed Alpine Linux version is 3.8.5. Let us upgrade it to latest release. As of writing this guide, the latest version is 3.12.
Next, update the list of available packages and upgrade the installed packages to latest available versions by running the following commands one by one:
$ sudo apk update
$ sudo apk upgrade
Alternatively, you can combine both commands into one like below:
$ sudo apk -U upgrade
Or,
$ sudo apk --update-cache upgrade
Well, we have updated all installed packages in Alpine Linux. It is time to start the upgrade!
Alpine Linux is available in two editions, stable release and rolling release.
First we will see how to upgrade Alpine Linux to stable release.
1. Upgrade Alpine Linux to latest stable version
The section shows how to upgrade from Alpine 3.x.x to latest release. I assume you have currently installed 3.x.x version.
1.1. Update Alpine Linux repositories
Edit
/etc/apk/repositories file using command:
$ setup-apkrepos
You will be presented with list of available mirrors and three options to select a preferred one. The first option is to choose one mirror from the given list.
The second option is to detect and add fastest mirror from the list.
And the third option is to edit
/etc/apk/repositories file to update the repository list.
Since we are going to upgrade the system, we need to choose the third option and modify the existing repositories to point to the new release.
To update the repositories, type
e and hit
ENTER key:
Available mirrors:
1) dl-cdn.alpinelinux.org
2) uk.alpinelinux.org
3) dl-2.alpinelinux.org
4) dl-4.alpinelinux.org
5) dl-5.alpinelinux.org
.
.
.
48) tux.rainside.sk
49) alpine.cs.nctu.edu.tw
50) mirror.ihost.md
51) mirror.ette.biz
52) mirror.lagoon.nc
53) alpinelinux.c3sl.ufpr.br
r) Add random from the above list
f) Detect and add fastest mirror from above list
e) Edit /etc/apk/repositories with text editor
Enter mirror number (1-53) or URL to add (or r/f/e/done) [f]: e
The file will open in the default text editor i.e. vi. If you have set different
$EDITOR in your
$PATH, it will open the file in that editor. Mine is vi editor.
Here is the original contents of my
/etc/apk/repositories file:
https://sjc.edge.kernel.org/alpine/v3.8/main
https://sjc.edge.kernel.org/alpine/v3.8/community
Change the version number 3.8 to reflect to latest version 3.12.
To do so, press
"i" to enter into insert mode and update version number (i.e. 3.12) and finally press ESC and type
:wq to save the file and exit.
After updating the version number, the file should look like below:
https://sjc.edge.kernel.org/alpine/v3.12/main
https://sjc.edge.kernel.org/alpine/v3.12/community
If you don't know the exact latest version number, simply replace the
v3.x with
latest-stable as shown below:
https://sjc.edge.kernel.org/alpine/latest-stable/main
https://sjc.edge.kernel.org/alpine/latest-stable/community
Save the file and exit.
Upon exit, the repository indexes will be updated automatically. You can also manually do it using command:
$ sudo apk update
Sample output:
fetch https://sjc.edge.kernel.org/alpine/latest-stable/main/x86_64/APKINDEX.tar.gz
fetch https://sjc.edge.kernel.org/alpine/latest-stable/community/x86_64/APKINDEX.tar.gz
v3.12.3-13-ga43a0bc1d0 [https://sjc.edge.kernel.org/alpine/latest-stable/main]
v3.12.3-15-ge843fbbe95 [https://sjc.edge.kernel.org/alpine/latest-stable/community]
OK: 12823 distinct packages available
1.2. Start Alpine Linux upgrade
Now, run the following command to upgrade Alpine Linux to latest available stable version:
$ sudo apk upgrade --available
Here, the
--available flag is used to force all packages to be upgraded, even if they have the same version numbers.
Sample output:
Upgrading critical system libraries and apk-tools:
(1/3) Installing libcrypto1.1 (1.1.1i-r0)
(2/3) Installing libssl1.1 (1.1.1i-r0)
(3/3) Upgrading apk-tools (2.10.1-r0 -> 2.10.5-r1)
Executing busybox-1.28.4-r3.trigger
Executing ca-certificates-20191127-r2.trigger
Continuing the upgrade transaction with new apk-tools:
(1/85) Upgrading musl (1.1.19-r11 -> 1.1.24-r10)
(2/85) Replacing acct (6.6.4-r0 -> 6.6.4-r0)
(3/85) Upgrading busybox (1.28.4-r3 -> 1.31.1-r19)
Executing busybox-1.31.1-r19.post-upgrade
(4/85) Upgrading alpine-baselayout (3.1.0-r0 -> 3.2.0-r7)
Executing alpine-baselayout-3.2.0-r7.pre-upgrade
Executing alpine-baselayout-3.2.0-r7.post-upgrade
(5/85) Upgrading openrc (0.35.5-r5 -> 0.42.1-r11)
Executing openrc-0.42.1-r11.post-upgrade
.
.
.
(80/85) Installing libidn2 (2.3.0-r0)
(81/85) Upgrading wget (1.20.3-r0 -> 1.20.3-r1)
(82/85) Purging libressl2.7-libtls (2.7.5-r0)
(83/85) Purging libssh2 (1.9.0-r1)
(84/85) Purging libressl2.7-libssl (2.7.5-r0)
(85/85) Purging libressl2.7-libcrypto (2.7.5-r0)
Executing busybox-1.31.1-r19.trigger
Executing ca-certificates-20191127-r4.trigger
Executing kmod-27-r0.trigger
Executing mkinitfs-3.4.5-r3.trigger
==> initramfs: creating /boot/initramfs-virt
Executing syslinux-6.04_pre1-r6.trigger
/boot is device /dev/sda1
OK: 165 MiB in 85 packages
Finally, restart all services that have been upgraded and reboot the system by running the following commands:
$ sudo sync
$ sudo reboot
After logging in to the system check if Alpine Linux is upgraded to latest version:
$ cat /etc/alpine-release
3.12.3
Check the running Kernel version:
$ uname -r
5.4.84-0-virt
Yes, it is! As you see in the above screenshot, I am running Alpine Linux 3.12.3 stable release with Kernel 5.4.84 version.
2. Convert Alpine Linux stable version to rolling release
Some of you may want to convert the Alpine Linux stable edition to rolling development edition called edge.
To do so, edit
/etc/apk/repositories file with command:
$ sudo setup-apkrepos
Type
"e" and press ENTER to edit the repository file.
Change the version number to edge:
https://sjc.edge.kernel.org/alpine/edge/main
https://sjc.edge.kernel.org/alpine/edge/community
Save the file and exit.
Update the repository index and start upgrading from Alpine Linux stable version to rolling release version by running the following command:
$ sudo apk upgrade --update-cache --available
Or,
$ sudo apk upgrade -U --available
Once the upgrade task is completed, reboot the system:
$ sudo sync
$ sudo reboot
Check the Alpine Linux version and Kernel:
As you can see in the above output, the latest rolling release version at the time of writing this guide is
3.13.0_alpha20201218 and the latest Kernel version is
5.10.1.
You can also use the following command to check the current Alpine Linux version:
3. Upgrade From Alpine Linux 2.x to Alpine Linux 3.x
Some of you might have still running Alpine Linux version 2.x.x. If so, this part explains how to upgrade from Alpine Linux 2.x to 3.x latest version.
First of all, update the repositories and upgrade all installed packages in your Alpine system:
$ sudo apk update
$ sudo apk upgrade
Next install statically linked version of
busybox and
apk-tools. You should do this before updating the system, because the old
musl version would stop working after a
libc change.
$ sudo apk add busybox-static apk-tools-static
Sample output:
fetch https://sjc.edge.kernel.org/alpine/v3.8/main/x86_64/APKINDEX.tar.gz
fetch https://sjc.edge.kernel.org/alpine/v3.8/community/x86_64/APKINDEX.tar.gz
(1/2) Installing apk-tools-static (2.10.1-r0)
(2/2) Installing busybox-static (1.28.4-r3)
Executing busybox-1.28.4-r3.trigger
OK: 148 MiB in 80 packages
Next modify the repositories as shown in 1.1. Update Alpine Linux repositories section.
Before doing the actual upgrade, it is recommended to simulate the upgrade process to find issues beforehand:
$ sudo apk.static upgrade --no-self-upgrade --available --simulate
If there are no errors, run the following command to upgrade Alpine Linux 2.x to 3.x version:
$ sudo apk.static upgrade --no-self-upgrade --available
After the upgrade process is completed, restart all the services that are upgraded and reboot your system:
$ sudo sync
$ sudo reboot
Hope this helps.
