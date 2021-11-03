The wait is over! Fedora Linux 35 has been released! If you are a newbie who wants to install and test the latest version of Fedora, then we are here to help you in setting up the operating system. This step by step guide explains how to download latest the Fedora 35 workstation edition, and then how to install Fedora 35 with screenshots.

What's new in Fedora 35?

Fedora 35 comes with Gnome 41 and improves the support for power management. It ships with Linux Kernel 5.14 which improves the support of GPUs and USB4.

Improvements have also been made to pipe wire which is the default audio system since Fedora 34. The system libraries and the programming languages have also been updated to the latest versions, so the users have the latest packages ready to be used. For more details, check the Fedora 35 release announcement.

Download Fedora 35 ISO image

There are three types of distribution fedora offers.

Fedora Workstation - Desktop use

Fedora Server - Server workloads

Fedora IoT - IoT ecosystem

In this article, our focus will only be on the Fedora 35 workstation installation.

Download the Fedora 35 ISO image from the official download page. You can also choose to download ISO images through torrent files.

Create Fedora 35 bootable medium

Once the Fedora 35 ISO file is downloaded, you need to create bootable USB medium. There are many bootable USB creation tools available to create a bootable USB medium

You can choose any one of the following tools to create Fedora Linux bootable USB.

Command line bootable USB creation tools:

Graphical bootable USB creation tools:

If you wish to install and test Fedora in any hypervisor (Virtualbox, KVM, Vmware), just skip the media creation and boot up the ISO image.

Fedora 35 installation steps

We've have now Fedora 35 bootable medium in hand. Plug it to your system and follow the below steps to install Fedora 35 desktop.

STEP 1 - Boot the system with Fedora ISO

Boot the ISO and wait for the installer to do its job. You will get a live environment with two options like as shown in the following image.

If you wish to test fedora35 before installing choose "Try Fedora" and start using the operating system. To start the installation select "Install to Hard drive".

Welcome to Fedora

If you are a new user of fedora and installing in bare metal, I suggest you test the operating system against hardware and network compatibility before installing.

STEP 2 - Choose installation language

In this step, you should choose the language that you want to use throughout your installation process. After choosing the language, press Continue.

Choose installation language

STEP 3 - Configure keyboard, timezone and partition the drive

In this step, there are three important parameters you should configure before proceeding to the next step.

Keyboard Layout Time & Date Hard Disk Partitioning

STEP 3.1 - Configure keyboard layout

You can choose one or more Keyboard layouts and configure keyboard shortcuts to switch between different layouts.

Add keyboard layout

STEP 3.2 - Configure timezone

Choose "Date & Time" based on your geographical location. Either you can choose the region and city or use the map to select your location. You can also enable network time protocol (NTP) by toggling it ON.

Choose date and time

STEP 3.3 - Disk partition

In this step, you have to decide how your disk will be partitioned. By default, the system will do automatic partitioning.

But it is always advisable to have a plan and create your own partition scheme. Choose "Custom" and press "Done" to start creating custom partitions.

Choose custom partition type

In the next step, you'll have to choose either standard partition or LVM and press the (+) symbol to add a new partition.

Create new partition

In the next screen, you will be prompted to create a new mount point and assign space to it.

Add new mount point

Now you have created a new partition and assigned space to it. By default, it will take EXT4 as a file system but you can change it from the main partition window. Follow the above steps and start creating your own partition scheme.

Partition table

Once you created required partitions, press "Done" and it will prompt you to accept the changes for the partitions. Click Accept Changes to save the partition scheme and proceed to next step.

Partition summary of changes

STEP 4 - Start Fedora installation

Now all the three parameters from the installation summary are configured and press "Begin Installation" to continue installing Fedora 35 desktop.

Install Fedora 35 workstation

Once the installation is completed, press "Finish Installation".

Fedora 35 is successfully installed

Reboot the machine to start using Fedora 35.

Step 5 - Fedora Post installation

After rebooting the machine, you will get a new setup wizard. It will ask you to set a few parameters like location features, bug reporting, new user creation, etc.

Click "Start Setup to" continue.

Setup Fedora 35

In the next screen, you will have the options to configure privacy related settings like enable location services and automatic error reporting. Toggle the ON/OFF switch to enable or disable these services. By default, both will be set to ON.

Configure privacy settings

Next, you can enable or disable third-party repositories. The third-party repositories provides additional applications or proprietary software from external sources. By default, this option is disabled.

Enable or disable third-party repositories

In the next step, you can connect one or more online accounts in-order to access your mail, contacts, calendar, documents and photos from the cloud. You can also do this later from Settings section.

Connect online accounts

Enter your user account details here. This user will be automatically added to the sudoers list.

Enter user account details

Enter user password twice.

Set user password

Congratulations! Fedora 35 is ready to use!

Start using Fedora 35

Here is how Fedora 35 GNOME desktop looks like.

Fedora 35 GNOME desktop

To view the installed version, go to the Settings -> About section.

About Fedora 35

You can also check the installed Fedora version from commandline using the following command:

$ cat /etc/fedora-release Fedora release 35 (Thirty Five)

Or, use the following command to view the detailed output.

$ cat /etc/os-release

Sample output:

NAME="Fedora Linux" VERSION="35 (Workstation Edition)" ID=fedora VERSION_ID=35 VERSION_CODENAME="" PLATFORM_ID="platform:f35" PRETTY_NAME="Fedora Linux 35 (Workstation Edition)" ANSI_COLOR="0;38;2;60;110;180" LOGO=fedora-logo-icon CPE_NAME="cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora:35" HOME_URL="https://fedoraproject.org/" DOCUMENTATION_URL="https://docs.fedoraproject.org/en-US/fedora/f35/system-administrators-guide/" SUPPORT_URL="https://ask.fedoraproject.org/" BUG_REPORT_URL="https://bugzilla.redhat.com/" REDHAT_BUGZILLA_PRODUCT="Fedora" REDHAT_BUGZILLA_PRODUCT_VERSION=35 REDHAT_SUPPORT_PRODUCT="Fedora" REDHAT_SUPPORT_PRODUCT_VERSION=35 PRIVACY_POLICY_URL="https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Legal:PrivacyPolicy" VARIANT="Workstation Edition" VARIANT_ID=workstation

Step 6 - Set root password (Optional)

Like I already, the newly created user will be added to sudoers list, so you can perform administrative tasks using that user by prefixing sudo with each command. If you'd like to set/change the root user password for any reason, this is how you do:

$ sudo passwd root

Conclusion

In this article, we've discussed the steps to install Fedora35 Gnome desktop edition with screenshots. As you can see, Fedora 35 installation is fairly easy and straight-forward.

Have you tried Fedora 35? Share your your experience with us in the comment section below.