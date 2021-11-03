The wait is over! Fedora Linux 35 has been released! If you are a newbie who wants to install and test the latest version of Fedora, then we are here to help you in setting up the operating system. This step by step guide explains how to download latest the Fedora 35 workstation edition, and then how to install Fedora 35 with screenshots.
What's new in Fedora 35?
Fedora 35 comes with Gnome 41 and improves the support for power management. It ships with Linux Kernel 5.14 which improves the support of GPUs and USB4.
Improvements have also been made to pipe wire which is the default audio system since Fedora 34. The system libraries and the programming languages have also been updated to the latest versions, so the users have the latest packages ready to be used. For more details, check the Fedora 35 release announcement.
Download Fedora 35 ISO image
There are three types of distribution fedora offers.
- Fedora Workstation - Desktop use
- Fedora Server - Server workloads
- Fedora IoT - IoT ecosystem
In this article, our focus will only be on the Fedora 35 workstation installation.
Download the Fedora 35 ISO image from the official download page. You can also choose to download ISO images through torrent files.
Create Fedora 35 bootable medium
Once the Fedora 35 ISO file is downloaded, you need to create bootable USB medium. There are many bootable USB creation tools available to create a bootable USB medium
You can choose any one of the following tools to create Fedora Linux bootable USB.
Command line bootable USB creation tools:
- How To Create Multiboot USB Drives With Ventoy In Linux
- How To Create Bootable USB Drive Using dd Command
- Bootiso Lets You Safely Create Bootable USB Drive In Linux
Graphical bootable USB creation tools:
- Create Bootable USB Drive With Ventoy WebUI In Linux
- Create Bootable USB Drives And SD Cards With Etcher In Linux
- Popsicle – Create Multiple Bootable USB Drives At Once
- Create Bootable USB Drive With USBImager In Linux
- Kindd – A Graphical Frontend To dd Command
If you wish to install and test Fedora in any hypervisor (Virtualbox, KVM, Vmware), just skip the media creation and boot up the ISO image.
Fedora 35 installation steps
We've have now Fedora 35 bootable medium in hand. Plug it to your system and follow the below steps to install Fedora 35 desktop.
STEP 1 - Boot the system with Fedora ISO
Boot the ISO and wait for the installer to do its job. You will get a live environment with two options like as shown in the following image.
If you wish to test fedora35 before installing choose "Try Fedora" and start using the operating system. To start the installation select "Install to Hard drive".
If you are a new user of fedora and installing in bare metal, I suggest you test the operating system against hardware and network compatibility before installing.
STEP 2 - Choose installation language
In this step, you should choose the language that you want to use throughout your installation process. After choosing the language, press Continue.
STEP 3 - Configure keyboard, timezone and partition the drive
In this step, there are three important parameters you should configure before proceeding to the next step.
- Keyboard Layout
- Time & Date
- Hard Disk Partitioning
STEP 3.1 - Configure keyboard layout
You can choose one or more Keyboard layouts and configure keyboard shortcuts to switch between different layouts.
STEP 3.2 - Configure timezone
Choose "Date & Time" based on your geographical location. Either you can choose the region and city or use the map to select your location. You can also enable network time protocol (NTP) by toggling it ON.
STEP 3.3 - Disk partition
In this step, you have to decide how your disk will be partitioned. By default, the system will do automatic partitioning.
But it is always advisable to have a plan and create your own partition scheme. Choose "Custom" and press "Done" to start creating custom partitions.
In the next step, you'll have to choose either standard partition or LVM and press the (+) symbol to add a new partition.
In the next screen, you will be prompted to create a new mount point and assign space to it.
Now you have created a new partition and assigned space to it. By default, it will take EXT4 as a file system but you can change it from the main partition window. Follow the above steps and start creating your own partition scheme.
Once you created required partitions, press "Done" and it will prompt you to accept the changes for the partitions. Click Accept Changes to save the partition scheme and proceed to next step.
STEP 4 - Start Fedora installation
Now all the three parameters from the installation summary are configured and press "Begin Installation" to continue installing Fedora 35 desktop.
Once the installation is completed, press "Finish Installation".
Reboot the machine to start using Fedora 35.
Step 5 - Fedora Post installation
After rebooting the machine, you will get a new setup wizard. It will ask you to set a few parameters like location features, bug reporting, new user creation, etc.
Click "Start Setup to" continue.
In the next screen, you will have the options to configure privacy related settings like enable location services and automatic error reporting. Toggle the ON/OFF switch to enable or disable these services. By default, both will be set to ON.
Next, you can enable or disable third-party repositories. The third-party repositories provides additional applications or proprietary software from external sources. By default, this option is disabled.
In the next step, you can connect one or more online accounts in-order to access your mail, contacts, calendar, documents and photos from the cloud. You can also do this later from Settings section.
Enter your user account details here. This user will be automatically added to the sudoers list.
Enter user password twice.
Congratulations! Fedora 35 is ready to use!
Here is how Fedora 35 GNOME desktop looks like.
To view the installed version, go to the Settings -> About section.
You can also check the installed Fedora version from commandline using the following command:
$ cat /etc/fedora-release Fedora release 35 (Thirty Five)
Or, use the following command to view the detailed output.
$ cat /etc/os-release
Sample output:
NAME="Fedora Linux" VERSION="35 (Workstation Edition)" ID=fedora VERSION_ID=35 VERSION_CODENAME="" PLATFORM_ID="platform:f35" PRETTY_NAME="Fedora Linux 35 (Workstation Edition)" ANSI_COLOR="0;38;2;60;110;180" LOGO=fedora-logo-icon CPE_NAME="cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora:35" HOME_URL="https://fedoraproject.org/" DOCUMENTATION_URL="https://docs.fedoraproject.org/en-US/fedora/f35/system-administrators-guide/" SUPPORT_URL="https://ask.fedoraproject.org/" BUG_REPORT_URL="https://bugzilla.redhat.com/" REDHAT_BUGZILLA_PRODUCT="Fedora" REDHAT_BUGZILLA_PRODUCT_VERSION=35 REDHAT_SUPPORT_PRODUCT="Fedora" REDHAT_SUPPORT_PRODUCT_VERSION=35 PRIVACY_POLICY_URL="https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Legal:PrivacyPolicy" VARIANT="Workstation Edition" VARIANT_ID=workstation
Step 6 - Set root password (Optional)
Like I already, the newly created user will be added to sudoers list, so you can perform administrative tasks using that user by prefixing
sudo with each command. If you'd like to set/change the
root user password for any reason, this is how you do:
$ sudo passwd root
Conclusion
In this article, we've discussed the steps to install Fedora35 Gnome desktop edition with screenshots. As you can see, Fedora 35 installation is fairly easy and straight-forward.
