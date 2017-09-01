Home Command line utilities Kanban.bash: A Personal Commandline Todo Manager For Linux
Command line utilitiesFAQLinuxUtilities

Kanban.bash: A Personal Commandline Todo Manager For Linux

By sk
Written by sk Published: Last Updated on 1.4K views

A little while ago, we were delighted to write about a commandline todo task manager called "Taskwarrior". Today, we will be discussing yet another todo manager called "Kanban.bash".

kanban.bash is not just a todo application, but also a very powerful tool to manage and measure productivity. Using this tool, you can manage your everyday tasks and measure each day's productivity to know how you perform in daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Install Kanban.bash in Linux

Installing Kanban.bash is quite easy!

Just, download the latest version using "wget" command:

$ wget "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/coderofsalvation/kanban.bash/master/kanban"

And, make it as executable:

$ chmod 755 kanban

Start using it using command:

$ ./kanban

It's that simple.

If you're too lazy to type the full command, you can add it to your PATH and make an alias for it.

$ cp ./kanban ~/bin
$ echo 'export PATH=$PATH:~/bin' >> ~/.bashrc

$ echo 'alias k=./kanban' >> ~/.bashrc

$ source ~/.bashrc

Now, you can just type "k" to use Kanban.bash utility.

How to use Kanban.bash commandline todo manager

If you created an alias, you can just use"k" without quotes to use it. If you didn't create an alias, just use the full command i.e "./kanban".

I assume you have created alias for kanban.bash. From now on, I will use "k" instead of "./kanban".

To view the help section, just type:

$ k

Adding tasks

To add a task, run:

Enter the task description, choose a status (BACKLOG, HOLD, DOING, CODE, DONE), and enter a tag.

$ k add
enter description:
> Write an article about Bash.hash
enter one of statuses: BACKLOG HOLD DOING CODE DONE
> DOING
enter one of tags: 
> Articles

Viewing tasks

To view the list of all tasks, run:

$ k list
id status tag description history
- - - - -
2 DOING Articles Write an article about Bash.hash D

You can also view the task by status like below.

$ k show DOING
| DOING
|------

| 2 Articles Write an article about Bash.hash

Editing Tasks

You can edit the tasks by using their id.

$ k <id>

The above command will edit the item that has id 2.

Updating tasks

Once you completed a task, you can mark them as done like below.

$ k 2 DONE
DOING -> DONE

Viewing statuses 

To view the stats, run:

$ k stats status
 DDONE 1 ▆▆▆▆▆▆▆▆▆▆▆▆▆▆▆▆▆▆▆▆

To view only the stats of completed tasks,

$ k stats status DONE

For more details, just type:

$ k

or

$ ./kanban

Resource:

Senthilkumar Palani (aka SK) is the Founder and Editor in chief of OSTechNix. He is a Linux/Unix enthusiast and FOSS supporter. He lives in Tamilnadu, India.

You May Also Like

How To Google Search From Commandline Using Googler

Duc – A Collection Of Tools To Inspect...

Retrieve Latest Mirror List Using Reflector In Arch...

How To Use Pushd, Popd And Dirs Commands...

Get Live Cricket Updates From Commandline

Bash-Snippets – Useful BASH Scripts For Heavy Commandline...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. By using this site, we will assume that you're OK with it. Accept Read More