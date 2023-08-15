KDE Plasma 6 Wallpaper Contest: Win a Framework Laptop

Are you a creative artist with a passion for design? Do you want your artwork to be featured on millions of screens worldwide? Here's a good news for you! The KDE development team is calling on all artists to submit their original wallpaper designs for the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 release. The winning entry will be used as the default wallpaper for KDE Plasma 6.0, and the artist will receive a brand-new Framework Laptop 13 DIY Edition!

Submit Your Original Wallpaper Design and Win a Framework Laptop 13 DIY Edition!

The KDE Plasma 6 release is getting closer, and the KDE Plasma developers need your help to find the perfect wallpaper to complement its stunning features.

They're on the lookout for unique and captivating wallpaper designs for the upcoming release of KDE Plasma 6! So the KDE Plasma development team announced the KDE Plasma 6 Wallpaper Contest!

It's your chance to let your imagination run wild and create artwork that captures the essence of innovation and community that KDE is known for.

As a token of our appreciation, the winning artist will receive a brand-new Framework Laptop 13 DIY Edition, powered by a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1340P processor. This laptop boasts a modular design, allowing you to effortlessly disassemble and rebuild it, offering the freedom to replace or upgrade crucial components at your convenience.

KDE Plasma 6 Wallpaper Contest Details

The contest is open to all artists, regardless of skill level. There are no restrictions on style or technique, so feel free to let your creativity run wild. However, there are a few things to keep in mind when designing your wallpaper.

Rules:

The wallpaper should be original and created specifically for this contest. AI generated wallpapers will not be accepted!

The size of your wallpaper should be at least 3840x2160 . The preferred size is 5120x2880 . If you're making a vertical wallpaper, it should be at least 1080x2280 .

You can send up to 3 wallpapers. Entries can be shown to the public on this Discuss category. But if you prefer, you can also send them privately to niccolo.venerandi@kde.org.

Each wallpaper you submit should have these things: The wallpaper itself The name of the wallpaper An optional dark mode version An optional vertical version.

If someone asks for the authenticity of your designs, you need to be able to give them the files you used to make your wallpaper. These files should be in a non-proprietary format, like Inkscape-compatible SVG, .blend, .kra, or .xcf.

The wallpaper should evoke the themes of trustworthiness, personal growth, and "a reflection of me.". However, this is not mandatory. You can freely express your creativity.

The wallpaper must be released under the CC-BY-SA-4.0 license.

Any wallpapers that are mean, offensive, or just not right won't be allowed. If you submit something like that, you won't be part of the contest anymore.

Style Guidelines

KDE Plasma 6 brings a fresh style, so feel free to let your creativity loose. No need to stick to the looks of Plasma 5 wallpapers.

A unique and fresh style is great – it might even start a cool design trend for upcoming Plasma 6 versions.

Use abstract designs more often. Keep realistic and literal elements to a minimum.

While it's better to avoid text like "Plasma" or "6" on your wallpaper, there's some flexibility. If it fits your style, go ahead!

If you're considering using a logo, don't just paste it on. Make it part of the artwork, blending in smoothly rather than standing out.

Selection Process

The contest judges will be selected from the KDE Visual Design Group and respected members of the community.

The judging process will focus on three main factors: artistic skill, originality, and how well the wallpapers match the design themes we've discussed earlier.

After the submission period ends, the judges will choose six finalists who really stand out for a second round of consideration. These finalists will receive a small prize (like a cool KDE t-shirt!) and valuable feedback from the judges.

The artists will then have the chance to make improvements based on the feedback they received. This phase will last between one and three weeks.

At the end of this period, a single winner will be selected and announced. The winning wallpaper will be used as the default wallpaper for KDE Plasma 6.0.

While there will be one ultimate winner, some other submissions might still have a chance. They could become additional wallpapers in Plasma 6 or be featured in future releases.

It's important to note that the judges' decisions are final.

Framework Laptop 13 DIY Edition

The Framework Laptop 13 has a cool feature – it can be taken apart and put back together easily. That means you can change parts or upgrade important pieces whenever you want.

The Framework Laptop 13 also lets you pick what kinds of plugs you want and where you want them. You can choose from different types like USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, MicroSD, Ethernet, Audio, super-fast storage, and more. There are four slots available for these cards.

And guess what? This laptop was tested to work well with the most popular Linux systems. Plus, there are easy guides to help you set it up step by step.

Don't miss this chance to leave your artistic mark on the KDE Plasma 6 release! Get those creative juices flowing, and let your imagination take center stage. Good luck!

