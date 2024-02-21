Flatpak is a software utility for software deployment, application virtualization, and package management that allows users to run sandboxed applications isolated from the rest of the system. Warehouse enhances the Flatpak experience by offering advanced management features that are not directly available through Flatpak's default command-line interface. In this detailed tutorial, we will explore what is Warehouse and its features and how to manage flatpak applications effortlessly using Warehouse in Linux.

What is Warehouse?

Warehouse is a graphical tool designed to manage Flatpak apps efficiently in Linux. It allows the users to view flatpak information, manage user data, and perform batch management tasks for installed flatpaks on Linux and Unix-like systems.

Warehouse is an invaluable tool for users who frequently use Flatpaks in their Linux desktop system. This application is free and open-source, written in Python.

Warehouse Features

Here's a breakdown of how Warehouse's main features benefit users:

1. Viewing Flatpak Information

This feature makes it easier for users to understand what Flatpaks they have installed by presenting the information in a more accessible, graphical format. The ability to copy information with a single click streamlines tasks that require the use of app IDs or specific app information.

2. Managing User Data

One of the common issues with application management on any platform is the leftover data after uninstallation. Warehouse addresses this by providing options to not only remove the application but also clean up any residual data, ensuring that the system remains clutter-free.

3. Batch Actions

For users with a large number of Flatpaks, managing them individually can be tedious. Warehouse's batch actions simplify this process, allowing for bulk uninstallations, data deletions, or copying of app IDs, which can save a significant amount of time.

4. Leftover Data Management

This feature is particularly useful for maintaining system hygiene. By identifying orphaned data (data left behind by uninstalled applications), Warehouse helps in reclaiming disk space and keeping the system's data directories clean and organized.

5. Manage Remotes

Flatpak remotes are repositories from which applications can be installed. Warehouse's ability to manage these—adding new remotes or removing unused ones—makes it easier to customize the sources of your Flatpak applications and keep your system's software sources organized.

Install Warehouse in Linux

Warehouse itself is available as a flatpak application.

Make sure you have setup Flatpak and enabled Flathub remote repository as described in the link given below.

Next, install Warehouse in Linux by running the following command from a terminal window:

$ flatpak install flathub io.github.flattool.Warehouse

Manage Flatpak Applications with Warehouse

Launch Warehouse from your Application launcher or Menu. You can also open it from command line using command:

$ flatpak run io.github.flattool.Warehouse

This is how the default interface of Warehouse looks like:

Warehouse Interface

As you can see, the interface of Warehouse is quite-simple and mostly self-explanatory.

On the top left-hand side of the Warehouse interface, you'll find three buttons, namely Refresh List, Search List, and Filter List.

Refresh List: Click here to update the list of installed flatpak apps. Search List: Use this button to filter applications. Click it and type one or two letters; it will display the flatpaks starting with your search term. Filter List: Click this button to apply filters such as showing flatpaks, runtimes, or filtering apps by runtime.

Viewing Flatpak App Information

On the center of the Warehouse interface, you will see all installed flatpaks. If you want to view the details of a specific installed flatpak, just click on the 'View Properties' button.

View Flatpak Application Information

Warehouse will present you the following detailed information about the chosen app:

User Data

Runtime

Name

Description

App ID

Version

Branch

Arch

Origin

Installed size

and many other details.

You can copy a specific detail by clicking on the copy button next to each detail.

Manage Individual Flatpak Apps

Click the overflow menu icon (the three vertical dots) next to each app. The menu lists the following actions:

Copy : Copy a property (e.g., name, ID) of the flatpak app.

: Copy a property (e.g., name, ID) of the flatpak app. Open : Open and run the flatpak app.

: Open and run the flatpak app. Uninstall : Remove the flatpak app.

: Remove the flatpak app. Open User Data Folder : Open the folder containing user data.

: Open the folder containing user data. Trash User Data : Delete the user data from your system.

: Delete the user data from your system. Disable Updates : Prevent updates for the flatpak app.

: Prevent updates for the flatpak app. Manage Snapshots : Handle backups of the app's user data.

: Handle backups of the app's user data. Downgrade: Change to a lower version of the current version.

Manage Individual Flatpak Apps

Manage Multiple Flatpak Applications

From the "Toggle Selection Mode" button, you can perform the following actions:

Select one or more flatpak apps,

Snapshot the selected apps' data,

Open the Copy menu where you can copy the apps' specific properties, for example name, ID etc.,

Delete selected Apps' user data,

Uninstall selected apps.

Manage Multiple Flatpak Applications

Install Flatpaks, Manage Leftover Data and Remotes

Click the Overflow icon on the top-right corner to display the Warehouse application's main menu.

Warehouse Main Menu

The Main menu contains the following items:

1. Install a Flatpak app from file: Allows you to install a flatpak app from a downloaded file.

2. Manage Leftover Data: Enables deletion of leftover data after uninstalling flatpaks. Exercise caution when deleting leftover data.

Manage Leftover Data

3. Manage Remotes: Provides options to manage remote repositories, such as adding a new remote, disabling a remote, or deleting a remote.

Manage Remotes

4. Keyboard Shortcuts: Displays a list of keyboard shortcuts for easier navigation and usage.

5. About the Warehouse Application: Provides information about the Warehouse application.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following are some common questions and answers about Warehouse application.

Q: What is Warehouse? A: Warehouse is a free and open-source application designed to enhance the management of Flatpak applications on Linux and Unix-like systems. It offers a user-friendly graphical interface to view Flatpak app information, manage user data, and perform batch actions on installed Flatpaks. Q: How do I install Warehouse? Q: Warehouse is available as flatpak. So we can install it using flatpak. Ensure you have setup flatpak and enabled flathub repository if you haven't already done so. And then, Install Warehouse by running the following command in your terminal: flatpak install flathub io.github.flattool.Warehouse Q: What can I do with Warehouse? A: With Warehouse, you can perform various tasks related to Flatpak applications, including installing new apps, managing leftover data after uninstallation, disabling and managing remote repositories. Q: Can Warehouse manage all types of Flatpak applications? A: Yes, Warehouse can manage any application installed through Flatpak, including both user and system-wide installations. It allows you to view information, manage user data, and uninstall applications along with their associated data. Q: What makes Warehouse different from the default Flatpak command-line interface? A: Warehouse provides a graphical user interface (GUI) that makes it easier to manage Flatpak applications, especially for users who prefer GUIs over command-line tools. Features like batch actions, detailed app information display, and user data management are more accessible and user-friendly in Warehouse. Q: Can Warehouse manage Flatpak remotes? A: Yes, Warehouse provides functionalities to manage Flatpak remotes, including adding new remotes or disabling or removing existing ones. Q: Does Warehouse support batch operations? A: Yes, Warehouse supports batch operations, allowing you to perform actions like uninstalling multiple applications or deleting user data for several apps at once. This feature saves time and simplifies the management of Flatpak applications.

Conclusion

In Summary, Warehouse acts as a powerful extension to Flatpak's capabilities, offering an enhanced user experience through a more intuitive and feature-rich interface.

Warehouse is especially useful for users who rely heavily on Flatpaks for their software needs on Linux, providing them with a more efficient way to manage their flatpak applications and their associated data.

