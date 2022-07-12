The other day we discussed how to run Linux, macOS, Windows virtual machines with Quickemu. Quickemu is a command line program. Not everyone is fan of command line mode. For those who prefer GUI over CLI, I present you Quickgui, a graphical frontend for Quickemu to create, run and manage virtual machines.

What Is Quickgui?

Quickgui is a Flutter frontend for quickget and quickemu. Using Quickgui, you can quickly create and run virtual machines via a simple graphical interface. No need to remember commands!

Quickgui is built with Flutter, an open source framework by Google for building beautiful, natively compiled, multi-platform applications from a single codebase.

Install Quickgui In Linux

First, you need to install Quickemu and Quickget as described in the following link.

Install Quickgui in Ubuntu and its derivatives:

If you're using Ubuntu, or its derivatives like Elementary OS, Linux Mint and Pop OS, you can install Quickgui from a PPA like below.

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:yannick-mauray/quickgui

$ sudo apt update

$ sudo apt install quickgui

Once installed, launch Quickgui from Dash or Menu:

Launch Quickgui

Install Quickgui Using Pre-compiled Binaries:

On other Linux platforms, download the pre-compiled binary from the releases page.

$ wget https://github.com/quickemu-project/quickgui/releases/download/v1.2.4/quickgui-1.2.4.tar.xz

Extract the downloaded archive:

$ cd quickgui-1.2.4/

Launch Quickgui using command:

$ ./quickgui

To install Quickgui system-wide, use this command:

$ sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/local/bin/quickgui quickgui /path/to/quickgui 50

Create Virtual Machines With Quickgui

Open Quickgui application as shown in the installation section above.

The Quickgui default interface will look like as shown in the picture below. Quickgui consists of two sections:

Manage existing machines (Manager section)

Create new machines (Downloader section)

We don't have any VMs yet. So, let me click "Create new machines" button to create one.

Quickgui Interface

Select the operating system type and its version and click Download. For demonstration purpose, I am going to download Zorin OS version 16.

The selected operating system's ISO image will be downloaded and saved in your HOME directory. If you manually launched Quickgui from a different directory, the ISO file will be saved in that directory.

You can choose different download location by clicking the three horizontal dots at the bottom.

Select Operating System To Download

Once you hit the download button, Quickgui will start to download the ISO of the selected OS.

Downloading ISO File

After the download is complete, click "Dismiss" button.

Download Completed

Close the Downloader section to go back to the Main menu.

Close Downloader

Similarly, you can download as many as ISO images you want.

Run Virtual Machines

From the Quickgui Main menu, click "Manage existing machines" button.

Manage Existing Machines

You will see the list of downloaded ISO images. As you can see in the image below, I have downloaded "Alpine Linux" and "Zorin 16". Click the Play button to start the VM using the ISO image.

Start Virtual Machine

The guest machine will boot now. All guest machines are accessible via Spicy client by default.

Zorin OS VM Is Running In Quickgui

Now continue the guest OS installation as usual. Once the installation is complete, reboot the guest and start using it.

Access Virtual Machines

By default, a Virtual machine's console is automatically opened via the Spicy client. Just in case if you closed Spicy client window, simply click the "Connect display with SPICE" button from the Quickgui manager window to access/view the Virtual machine's console.

Access Virtual Machine Via SPICE Client

Similarly, you can click the "Connect with SSH" button(next to the SPICE client) to access the guest OS via SSH. Please note that the SSH button will be enabled only after you have installed and configured SSH on your guest machine.

Also, Quickgui supports some additional features like USB pass-through, clipboard and file sharing between host and guest machines out of the box. These features can be enabled or disabled with a single mouse click through Spicy client -> Options menu.

Stop Virtual Machines

To stop the running VM, click the Stop button from Quickgui manager window.

Stop Virtual Machine

Delete Virtual Machines

If you don't need the virtual machine anymore, stop the VM first and click the Delete button from the Quickgui manager window. You can choose to delete only the VM disk and keep the configuration or delete the whole VM.

Delete Virtual Machine

Conclusion

Quickgui makes the process of creating and managing Virtual machines much easier for newbies! After playing with Quickgui a while, I started to feel that Quickemu might be a good alternative to Oracle Virtualbox.

I guess I will use Quickemu along with Quickgui for a while to see how it performs. Give it a try and I really hope you'll find it useful too!

