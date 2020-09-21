Home File Transfer Share Files Between Linux Desktops With Warpinator
File TransferLinuxLinux MintPython

By sk
Written by sk 131 Views
There are multitude of tools available to share and receive files across network. Today, we are going to see one such network file sharing app named "Warpinator". Warpinator is a simple graphical network transfer tool developed by Linux mint team. Using this tool, we can easily and securely share files between Linux desktops in the local area network. Warpinator is free and open source application written in Python.

Install Warpinator on Linux

Warpinator is available in the main repositories of Linux Mint 20 and LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 4 versions. If you're using the aforementioned versions, you can install Warpinator using the following command:

$ sudo apt install warpinator

On older Linux mint versions and other Linux distributions, you can install it using flatpak command line tool like below:

$ flatpak install flathub org.x.Warpinator

You must install Warpinator on all (local and remote) systems.

Launch Warpinator from application launcher or menu on your local and remote systems. You can also launch it from command line if you have installed it using flatpak command:

$ flatpak run org.x.Warpinator

Warpinator will automatically search and list all reachable computers with Warpinator running on the network as shown in the below screenshot.

Warpinator interface
Warpinator interface

As you can see, Warpinator interface is very simple and self-explanatory. It displays the remote system's [email protected] and its ip address.

To send files to a remote system, simply click on the respective system and click "Send files -> Browse" button. Next, choose the list of files you want to send to the remote system.

Send files to remote Linux system with Warpinator
Send files to remote Linux system with Warpinator

Now the recipient will see a pop-up file transfer window in his/her system's task bar. The recipient should approve the incoming file request to download them in his/her system.

Warpinator incoming file request window
Warpinator incoming file request window

All files will be downloaded in the ~/Warpinator directory. You can change the download location from the Warpinator's Preferences window. Click the hamburger menu on the top left and choose Preferences from the drop-down menu bar.

You can mark a PC as your favorite device, set nick name for each PC, and change the incoming port for file transfer. By default, Warpinator uses port 42000. You can, ofcourse, use any port number. However, it is recommended to use the same port for all computers to add firewall exceptions if necessary.

Remove Warpinator

To remove Warpinator, simply run:

$ flatpak uninstall org.x.Warpinator

Warpinator has made the file transfer between Linux PCs on the same network much easier as well as faster. You don't need to rely on USB sticks or cloud storage like Dropbox or Google drive. Give it a try, you won't be disappointed!

Resource:

Related read:

