How To Play The Classic Snake Game In Linux Terminal

Snake is a classic game that has been enjoyed by people of all ages for decades. This simple game is easy to learn but difficult to master, making it a challenge that players of all skill levels can enjoy.

In Snake, the player controls a snake that must eat apples to grow longer. The snake gets longer as it eats apples, and it dies if it runs into itself or the edge of the screen. The goal of the game is to score as many points as possible by eating as many apples as possible.

I used to play this game on an old Nokia phone many years ago. I thought this game was only for phones until today. But I was pleasantly surprised when I found a Snake game made with BASH for the terminal.

Yes! In this brief guide, we are going to discuss about an incredibly simple TUI Snake game created using pure BASH v5.1+ code.

It is a text-based, classic Snake game written in pure Bash. It is a super minimal game with no graphics or sound, but it is still fun to play. The game is available for free on GitHub!

Install Snake Game in Linux

You can directly play the Snake game or install it on your Linux system. It should work on any Linux distribution that has BASH.

Option 1: Play Without Downloading/Installing

You can play the Snake game directly without downloading or installing by using the following command in your terminal:

$ bash <(curl -s https://raw.githubusercontent.com/wick3dr0se/snake/main/snake)

Option 2: Download and Install

If you prefer to download and install the game, follow these steps:

1. Download the game by running the following command in your terminal:

$ git clone https://github.com/wick3dr0se/snake

2. Once downloaded, navigate into the game's directory:

$ cd snake

3. If you'd like to make the game executable from anywhere, you can install it to your $PATH with this command:

$ sudo cp snake /usr/local/bin

Launch Snake Game

To launch the Snake game, follow these steps:

1. If you have installed the game to your $PATH , simply type snake in your terminal and press Enter.

OR

2. If you haven't installed the game to your $PATH, navigate to the directory where the game is located. If you are in the same directory as the game, type ./snake and press Enter.

OR

3. If you prefer, you can also use the command bash snake to launch the game from the directory where it is located.

How to Play TUI Snake Game in Linux Terminal?

To play the game, you can control the snake using the arrow keys. Additionally, you can use the following key combinations:

H or A : Move left

or : Move left J or S : Move down

or : Move down K or W : Move up

or : Move up L or D: Move right

If you want to quit the game, simply press the Q key. If you press any other key, the game will pause.

Play TUI Snake Game in Linux Terminal

Conclusion

The Snake game offers a nostalgic experience with a twist. It's easy to play and enjoy, even without fancy graphics or sounds. Whether you're reliving the past or trying it for the first time, this game brings a fun challenge right to your terminal.

If you're looking for an interesting and addictive game that you can play on a Linux system, then Snake is the perfect game for you. So what are you waiting for? Give it a try today!

