In this tutorial, let's explore how to use the
maxdepth and
mindepth options with the
find command to search for files and directories within specified range i.e. depth levels in Linux with examples.
At the end, we also provide a simple analogy to help newbies easily understand the
mindepth and
maxdepth options of the Linux find command.
What are maxdepth and mindepth Options in find Command?
For those who don't know yet, the
maxdepth option in
find command specifies the maximum depth (number of levels) to descend into the directory hierarchy. It limits the search to a specific depth level or fewer.
The
mindepth option specifies the minimum depth (number of levels) at which the search should start applying tests or actions. It ensures that the search does not include files or directories at shallower levels.
The
maxdepth and
mindepth options allow you to limit the depth of directory traversal, which can be useful when you want to focus on specific levels of the directory tree.
Let us see some examples on how to use these two options to effectively search for files and directories from command line in a Linux system.
Search for Files and Directories within Specified Range using find Command's maxdepth and mindepth Options
For demonstration purpose, we will be using the following directory.
$ tree MyFiles/ MyFiles/ ├── Dir1 │ ├── Dir2 │ │ ├── Dir3 │ │ │ └── file3 │ │ └── file2 │ ├── file1 │ └── file1.1 ├── myfile1 ├── myfile2 └── myfile3 3 directories, 7 files
As you can see, there are 3 sub-directories namely
dir1,
dir2 and
dir3 and there are 7 files namely
myfile1,
myfile2,
myfile3,
file1,
file1.1,
file2, and
file3 under a root-directory called
MyFiles.
Given the provided directory structure under
MyFiles/, let's explore how the
maxdepth and
mindepth options of the
find command can be utilized to target our search for files or directories within specific depths.
Using
maxdepth
The
maxdepth option limits the search to a specified number of levels below the command's starting point.
Example 1:
List everything within
MyFiles/ up to 1 level deep (including files and directories directly under
MyFiles/, but not further down).
$ find MyFiles/ -maxdepth 1
This would list
Dir1,
myfile1,
myfile2, and
myfile3, but it would not list
Dir2,
file1,
file1.1, or anything below
Dir2.
Example 2:
List everything up to 2 levels deep.
$ find MyFiles/ -maxdepth 2
This would include
Dir1,
myfile1,
myfile2,
myfile3, and also
Dir2,
file1, and
file1.1, but not
Dir3 or
file2 and
file3.
Using
mindepth
The
mindepth option specifies the minimum depth before
find starts returning results.
Example 3:
List everything in
MyFiles/ starting from 2 levels deep.
$ find MyFiles/ -mindepth 2
This command skips the direct children of
MyFiles/ (such as
Dir1,
myfile1,
myfile2,
myfile3) and lists everything from
Dir2,
file1,
file1.1, and below.
Example 4:
Find files starting from 3 levels deep.
$ find MyFiles/ -mindepth 3 -type f
This would list
file2 and
file3, skipping the files and directories that are less than 3 levels deep.
Combining
maxdepth and
mindepth
You can combine these options to finely tune your search depth.
Example 5:
List files that are exactly 3 levels deep.
$ find MyFiles/ -mindepth 3 -maxdepth 3 -type f
This command targets files that are 3 levels deep exactly, such as
file2 under
Dir2. Note that
file3 is actually 4 levels deep and wouldn't be included.
Searching for Specific File or Directory
In our previous examples, we explored how to search for all files or directories. In this section, we focus on how to search an individual file or a folder.
Find the "file1" file under the root directory and one level down (i.e., root and one sub-directory):
$ find /path/to/directory/ -maxdepth 2 -name file1
Replace
/path/to/directory/ with your own directory path.
Find the "file2" file under the root directory and two levels down (i.e., root, sub-directory level 2, and sub-directory level 3):
$ find /path/to/directory/ -maxdepth 3 -name file2
Find files named "file" between sub-directory level 2 and 4 (i.e. starting from sub-directory level 3 up-to sub-directory level 5):
$ find /path/to/directory/ -mindepth 3 -maxdepth 5 -name file
Find all files named "file3" under all sub-directories starting from the root directory:
$ find /path/to/directory/ -name file3
Feel free to adapt these commands to your use case, and explore other options provided by the versatile
find command!
Understanding mindepth and maxdepth Options with a Simple Analogy
If you're a newbie, you may find the use of the
maxdepth and
mindepth options a little confusing. Here's a simple way to remember these options:
Think of Depth as Distance:
mindepth: This is like setting a minimum distance before you start counting or searching. It's like saying, "Start counting or searching only after you've gone at least this deep."
maxdepth: This is like setting a maximum distance you're willing to go. It's like saying, "Stop counting or searching once you've gone this deep."
Using an Analogy:
Imagine you're exploring a forest with multiple layers of trails and paths. Each layer represents a different depth level:
- mindepth: Before you start counting or exploring, you decide on the minimum depth you're willing to start from. For example, you might say, "I'll only count or explore anything after I've gone at least 2 layers deep into the forest."
- maxdepth: You also decide on the maximum depth you're willing to go. For example, you might say, "I won't count or explore anything beyond 3 layers deep into the forest."
Putting it Together:
mindepth 2: This means you start counting or searching from the point where you're at least 2 layers deep into the forest.
maxdepth 3: This means you stop counting or searching once you've reached 3 layers deep into the forest.
Visual Representation:
Forest (Root) ├── Layer 1 │ ├── Layer 2 │ │ ├── Layer 3 │ │ │ ├── Layer 4 │ │ │ └── Layer 4 │ │ └── Layer 3 │ ├── Layer 2 │ └── Layer 2 └── Layer 1
In this forest analogy, you can adjust your exploration by setting
mindepth to determine where to start and
maxdepth to determine how deep you're willing to go.
I hope this analogy helps make it clearer!
Now, let's apply this to our directory example:
If you want to find files starting from the root directory and going down only two levels, use:
$ find /path/to/directory/ -maxdepth 2 -name <filename>
If you want to find files starting from level 3 and going down to level 5, use:
$ find /path/to/directory/ -mindepth 3 -maxdepth 5 -name <filename>
Remember, maxdepth limits how deep you go, and mindepth sets your starting point.
Happy directory exploration!
Conclusion
In this tutorial, we learned how to search for files and directories within a specified range using the
mindepth and
maxdepth options with the Linux find command, along with examples.
Through these examples, you can see how
maxdepth and
mindepth options allow for precise control over the depth of your searches within a filesystem, enabling you to target specific areas of your directory structure efficiently.
