PHP MySQL WHERE Clause

In this guide, we will discuss how to select the records from a MySQL database based on specific conditions with the WHERE clause and the SELECT command using PHP in XAMPP stack.

Prerequisites

Make sure you've created a database and table in XAMPP stack as described in the following guide.

For demonstration purpose, I've created a table named "sales" in a MySQL database called "my_company" with the below schema and records.

Database Schema And Records

Filtering Data From MySQL Table With WHERE Clause Using PHP

The WHERE clause is used to extract only the records that matches a specific condition. The WHERE clause will check the condition by taking an operator followed by a value.

WHERE Clause Syntax:

SELECT column1,column2,.,column n from table_name WHERE column_name operator value;

Where,

column_name - the column on which condition is applied.

- the column on which condition is applied. operator - It is used to check the condition.

- It is used to check the condition. value - It is the string/numeric value compared with each and every column values present in the table.

Steps

1. Specify the servername (E.g. localhost), database username (E.g. root ), root user password and the database name (E.g. my_company). Here, my root user's password is empty.

2. Establish a connection using the mysqli_connect() function. It will take servername, username and password as parameters.

Code:

$connection = mysqli_connect($server_name, $user_name, $password, $database_name);

3. Specify the SQL Query to select a particular column or all columns' records from the table by a condition. In this step, we can specify the SQL query to select columns from the table into a variable.

For example, I am going to use the database name called my_company and I am storing it in a variable named query. The table name is sales that has three columns.

Code:

$query = "SELECT column1,…. from sales where column_name operator value";

4. Store the selected results into a variable called "final" using the mysqli_query() function. It will take "connection" and "query" as parameters.

Code:

mysqli_query($connection, $query);

5. Get the rows one by one from the "final" variable using the mysqli_num_rows() function. After that fetch the results by iterating through a while loop using mysqli_fetch_assoc() function. It will take the " final " variable as a parameter.

Code:

if (mysqli_num_rows($final) > 0) { //get the output of each row while($i = mysqli_fetch_assoc($final)) { echo $i["column1”],…………..; } } else { echo "No results"; }

6. Finally, close the connection by using the mysqli_close() function.

Code:

mysqli_close($connection);

Now, let us write a sample PHP code based on the above steps.

PHP code To Select Data From MySQL Database Using WHERE Clause

Example Code 1:

In this example, we will select all columns from the "sales" table where the id value is greater than 4 and display the result in a PHP page.

So our operator will be greater than (">") and the value is 4 by specifying the column_name as id.

Create a new file named select.php under the /htdocs folder with the following contents in it.

Heads Up: If you use Linux, the htdocs folder will be under /opt/lampp/ directory. If you're on Windows, the htdocs will be usually in C:\xampp\ folder.

<?php //specify the server name and here it is localhost $server_name = "localhost"; //specify the username - here it is root $user_name = "root"; //specify the password - it is empty $password = ""; //specify the database name - "my_company" $database_name = "my_company"; // Creating the connection by specifying the connection details $connection = mysqli_connect($server_name, $user_name, $password, $database_name); //sql query to select particular columns //select all columns such that id is greater than 4 $query = "SELECT * from sales where id>4"; #get the result $final = mysqli_query($connection, $query); if (mysqli_num_rows($final) > 0) { //get the output of each row while($i = mysqli_fetch_assoc($final)) { //get all columns echo "id: " . $i["id"]. " ----> name: " . $i["name"]." ----> count: " . $i["count"]. "<br>"; } } else { echo "No results"; } //close the connection mysqli_close($connection); ?>

Open your web browser and point it to http://localhost/select.php URL. You can see that data is selected where id is greater than 4 and the result is displayed in the browser window.

Select Data From MySQL Database Using WHERE Clause

Example Code 2:

In this example, we will select all columns from the "sales" table with the name as "Eggs" and display the result in the PHP page.

So our operator will be equal to ("=") and the value is "Eggs" by specifying the column_name as name.

<?php //specify the server name and here it is localhost $server_name = "localhost"; //specify the username - here it is root $user_name = "root"; //specify the password - it is empty $password = ""; //specify the database name $database_name = "my_company"; // Creating the connection by specifying the connection details $connection = mysqli_connect($server_name, $user_name, $password, $database_name); //sql query to select particular columns //select all columns such that name equals to Eggs $query = "SELECT * from sales where name ='Eggs'"; #get the result $final = mysqli_query($connection, $query); if (mysqli_num_rows($final) > 0) { //get the output of each row while($i = mysqli_fetch_assoc($final)) { //get all columns echo "id: " . $i["id"]. " ----> name: " . $i["name"]." ----> count: " . $i["count"]. "<br>"; } } else { echo "No results"; } //close the connection mysqli_close($connection); ?>

Open your web browser and point it to http://localhost/select.php URL. You can see that data is selected where name ='Eggs' and displayed.

Select Columns That Contains The Name Eggs

Example Code 3:

In this example, we will select all columns from the "sales" table with count as 45 and display the result in the PHP page.

So our operator will be equal to ("=") and the value is 45 by specifying the column_name as count.

<?php //specify the server name and here it is localhost $server_name = "localhost"; //specify the username - here it is root $user_name = "root"; //specify the password - it is empty $password = ""; //specify the database name $database_name = "my_company"; // Creating the connection by specifying the connection details $connection = mysqli_connect($server_name, $user_name, $password, $database_name); //sql query to select particular columns //select all columns such that count is 45 $query = "SELECT * from sales where count =45"; #get the result $final = mysqli_query($connection, $query); if (mysqli_num_rows($final) > 0) { //get the output of each row while($i = mysqli_fetch_assoc($final)) { //get all columns echo "id: " . $i["id"]. " ----> name: " . $i["name"]." ----> count: " . $i["count"]. "<br>"; } } else { echo "No results"; } //close the connection mysqli_close($connection); ?>

Open your web browser and point it to http://localhost/select.php URL. You can see that data is selected where count = 45 and the resulting column is displayed.

Select Columns That Contains The Count 45

Conclusion

In this tutorial, we've discussed three different ways to select data from a MySQL database based on particular conditions using PHP with WHERE clause. The first example showed you how to filter the data by using the numeric value "id". The second and third examples explained how to select data by using the string value "name" and the numeric value "count" respectively.