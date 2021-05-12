This brief guide explains what is Linux Kernel module, how to list the currently loaded Kernel modules using lsmod , and how to display Linux Kernel module information with modinfo command in Linux.

What is Linux Kernel module?

Linux Kernel is the main component of a GNU/Linux operating system. The functionality of the Linux Kernel can be extended without the need to reboot the system using Kernel modules. A Kernel module is a piece of code that can be loaded and unloaded into the kernel upon demand.

Some examples of Kernel modules are firmware and device drivers, which allows the Linux Kernel to access and control hardware connected to the system. Generally, the Kernel modules are used to add support for new hardware (as device drivers), and/or filesystems, or for adding system calls.

Without Kernel modules, we have to rebuild and reboot the kernel every time we want a new functionality. We also need to build bigger monolithic kernels and add new functionality directly into the kernel image without Kernel modules. With the help of a Kernel modules, we can simply avoid these problems.

Kernel modules are usually stored under Modules are stored in /usr/lib/modules/<kernel_release_directory> .

$ ls /usr/lib/modules/5.11.18-300.fc34.x86_64/ bls.conf modules.builtin.bin modules.symbols build modules.builtin.modinfo modules.symbols.bin config modules.dep source extra modules.dep.bin symvers.gz kernel modules.devname System.map modules.alias modules.drm updates modules.alias.bin modules.modesetting vdso modules.block modules.networking vmlinuz modules.builtin modules.order weak-updates modules.builtin.alias.bin modules.softdep

Kernel modules are referred with different names in different operating systems. For example, a Kernel module is referred as kernel loadable module (kld) in FreeBSD, kernel extension (kext) in macOS, kernel extension module in AIX, kernel-mode driver in Windows NT, and downloadable kernel module (DKM) in VxWorks. They are also known as kernel loadable modules (or KLM), and simply as kernel modules (KMOD).

List Linux Kernel modules using lsmod command

We can view the list of Kernel modules that are currently loaded into the Kernel using lsmod (list modules) command like below:

$ lsmod

Sample output:

Module Size Used by vhost_net 32768 0 vhost 57344 1 vhost_net vhost_iotlb 16384 1 vhost tap 28672 1 vhost_net tun 57344 1 vhost_net rfcomm 90112 4 snd_seq_dummy 16384 0 snd_hrtimer 16384 1 xt_CHECKSUM 16384 1 xt_MASQUERADE 20480 3 xt_conntrack 16384 1 ipt_REJECT 16384 2 nf_nat_tftp 16384 0 nf_conntrack_tftp 20480 3 nf_nat_tftp bridge 290816 0 stp 16384 1 bridge llc 16384 2 bridge,stp ccm 20480 6 nft_objref 16384 2 nf_conntrack_netbios_ns 16384 1 nf_conntrack_broadcast 16384 1 nf_conntrack_netbios_ns nft_fib_inet 16384 1 [...]

The lsmod command gets the details of currently loaded Kernel modules from the file /proc/modules .

Hope you get the basic idea of what is Linux Kernel modules and how to list the currently loaded modules in Linux Kernel. Let us move ahead and see how to view the details of a specific Kernel module.

Display Linux Kernel module information with modinfo command

The modinfo command shows the detailed information of a given Kernel module. By default, it lists the attributes of a Kernel module in the form of fieldname : value , for easy reading.

To display the information of a Linux Kernel module, for example 88XXau , which is the TP-Link AC600 (Archer T2U Nano) Wireless adapter, run:

$ modinfo 88XXau

Sample output:

filename: /lib/modules/5.11.18-300.fc34.x86_64/extra/88XXau.ko.xz version: v5.6.4.2_35491.20191025 author: Realtek Semiconductor Corp. description: Realtek Wireless Lan Driver license: GPL srcversion: 4EC0EE17404B8E38B323235 alias: usb:v7392pB611ddcdscdpiciscipin alias: usb:v7392pA813ddcdscdpiciscipin alias: usb:v7392pA812ddcdscdpiciscipin alias: usb:v7392pA811ddcdscdpiciscipin alias: usb:v3823p6249ddcdscdpiciscipin alias: usb:v2357p0122ddcdscdpiciscipin alias: usb:v2357p0120ddcdscdpiciscipin [...]

Do not append a .ko extension to the end of the Kernel module name. Because Kernel module names do not have extensions, but their corresponding files do.

Display certain details of Kernel modules

When you run modinfo without any options, it displays a whole of lot information about the given kernel module. You can narrow down the result by displaying only specific fields such as author , description , license , parm , depends , and alias . The following commands displays the details of each field of the 88XXau module.

1. Display Kernel module author (vendor)

To view who wrote a Kernel module, use author flag.

$ modinfo -F author 88XXau

Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

2. Display Kernel module description

To print the description of a Kernel module, use description flag.

$ modinfo -F description 88XXau

Realtek Wireless Lan Driver

3. Display Kernel module license

Knowing the license of a Kernel module could be useful when you want to know whether the firmware and drivers are open or closed source. Some Linux distributions may include non-free drivers by default. You can verify if a device drive is free or non-free by checking the license attached to it.

$ modinfo -F license 88XXau

GPL

Most of Kernel modules are licensed under GPL (GNU Public License). A few modules may have dual license, for example BSD and GPL .

$ modinfo -F license zram Dual BSD/GPL

4. Display Kernel module parameters

To view the parameters of a Kernel module, run:

$ modinfo -F parm 88XXau rtw_wireless_mode: (int) rtw_monitor_overwrite_seqnum:Overwrite the sequence number of injected frames (int) rtw_monitor_retransmit:Retransmit injected frames (int) rtw_monitor_disable_1m:Disable default 1Mbps rate for monitor injected frames (int) rtw_ips_mode:The default IPS mode (int) rtw_lps_level:The default LPS level (int) [...]

5. Display Kernel modules dependencies

To view dependencies of a Kernel module, run:

$ modinfo -F depends 88XXau

cfg80211

You can also use - a/--author , -d/--description , -l/--license , -p/--parameters flags to display the speicific details of Kernel modules. These are just the shortcuts for the --field flag's author, description, license, and parm. For instance, you can use -l or --license flag to view a Kernel module's license.

$ modinfo -l kvm

Or,

$ modinfo --license kvm

The above commands are equaivalent to the following command:

$ modinfo -F license kvm

For more details about modinfo command, look into its man pages.

$ man modinfo

Hope this helps.

