Today, I started RHEL 8 vagrant machine and got this error - Vagrant failed to initialize at a very early stage. This was the first time I get such error.

Here is the command to start a Vagrant machine:

$ vagrant up

And here is the complete error message:

Vagrant failed to initialize at a very early stage: The plugins failed to initialize correctly. This may be due to manual modifications made within the Vagrant home directory. Vagrant can attempt to automatically correct this issue by running: vagrant plugin repair If Vagrant was recently updated, this error may be due to incompatible versions of dependencies. To fix this problem please remove and re-install all plugins. Vagrant can attempt to do this automatically by running: vagrant plugin expunge --reinstall Or you may want to try updating the installed plugins to their latest versions: vagrant plugin update Error message given during initialization: Unable to resolve dependency: user requested 'vagrant-mutate (= 1.2.0)'

Vagrant failed to initialize at a very early stage error

As you can see in the above output, this error "Vagrant failed to initialize at a very early stage:..." occurs due to one of the following two reasons:

You might have changed or moved the Vagrant machine's HOME directory to somewhere. Incompatible versions of dependencies. You might have recently updated Vagrant and the dependencies may not compatible with the new version o Vagrant.

If you ever encountered with this error, there are three workarounds to fix this issue. Let us see one by one.

Fix "Vagrant failed to initialize at a very early stage" Error

1. If you have moved or changed the Vagrant HOME directory, the installed plugins will fail to initialize correctly.

To repair installed Vagrant plugins, run the following command:

$ vagrant plugin repair

Now try to start the Vagrant machine. If it doesn't solve the issue, try the next solution.

2. Try to update all installed plugins to their latest versions using command:

$ vagrant plugin update

Now start the Vagrant machine. If you still encounter the same issue, try the last solution.

3. If Vagrant was recently updated, this error may occur due to incompatible version of dependencies.

To fix this, simply remove and re-install all user installed plugins. Please note that you should only do this when the previous commands are unable to properly fix the system.

To remove and re-install all plugins, run:

$ vagrant plugin expunge --reinstall

This should fix the issue.

Hope this helps.