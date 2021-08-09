Home Vagrant Fix “Vagrant failed to initialize at a very early stage” Error
VagrantFedoraLibvirtLinuxLinux troubleshootingTrouble shootingUnix/Linux BeginnersVirtualization

Fix “Vagrant failed to initialize at a very early stage” Error

By sk
Written by sk 36 Views
0 comment
1
FacebookTwitterLinkedinRedditWhatsappTelegramEmail

Today, I started RHEL 8 vagrant machine and got this error - Vagrant failed to initialize at a very early stage. This was the first time I get such error.

Here is the command to start a Vagrant machine:

$ vagrant up

And here is the complete error message:

Vagrant failed to initialize at a very early stage:

The plugins failed to initialize correctly. This may be due to manual
modifications made within the Vagrant home directory. Vagrant can
attempt to automatically correct this issue by running:

  vagrant plugin repair

If Vagrant was recently updated, this error may be due to incompatible
versions of dependencies. To fix this problem please remove and re-install
all plugins. Vagrant can attempt to do this automatically by running:

  vagrant plugin expunge --reinstall

Or you may want to try updating the installed plugins to their latest
versions:

  vagrant plugin update

Error message given during initialization: Unable to resolve dependency: user requested 'vagrant-mutate (= 1.2.0)'
Vagrant failed to initialize at a very early stage error
Vagrant failed to initialize at a very early stage error

As you can see in the above output, this error "Vagrant failed to initialize at a very early stage:..." occurs due to one of the following two reasons:

  1. You might have changed or moved the Vagrant machine's HOME directory to somewhere.
  2. Incompatible versions of dependencies. You might have recently updated Vagrant and the dependencies may not compatible with the new version o Vagrant.

If you ever encountered with this error, there are three workarounds to fix this issue. Let us see one by one.

Fix "Vagrant failed to initialize at a very early stage" Error

1. If you have moved or changed the Vagrant HOME directory, the installed plugins will fail to initialize correctly.

To repair installed Vagrant plugins, run the following command:

$ vagrant plugin repair

Now try to start the Vagrant machine. If it doesn't solve the issue, try the next solution.

2. Try to update all installed plugins to their latest versions using command:

$ vagrant plugin update

Now start the Vagrant machine. If you still encounter the same issue, try the last solution.

3. If Vagrant was recently updated, this error may occur due to incompatible version of dependencies.

To fix this, simply remove and re-install all user installed plugins. Please note that you should only do this when the previous commands are unable to properly fix the system.

To remove and re-install all plugins, run:

$ vagrant plugin expunge --reinstall

This should fix the issue.

Hope this helps.

0 comment
1
FacebookTwitterLinkedinRedditWhatsappTelegramEmail

I am Senthil Kumar, more commonly known as SK to my friends, from India. I love to read, write and explore topics on Linux, Unix and all other technology related stuff.

You May Also Like

How To Delete Outdated Vagrant Boxes In Linux

How To Install Vagrant On Linux

How To Increase Memory And CPU On Vagrant...

[Solved] Cannot access storage file, Permission denied Error...

How To Reset Vagrant Virtual Machine To Original...

Vagrant Tutorial – Getting Started With Vagrant In...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

OSTechNix © 2021. All Rights Reserved. This site is licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More