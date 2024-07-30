Funtoo Linux is Being Discontinued! Time to Look for Alternatives

Funtoo Linux, a community-driven meta-distribution based on Gentoo Linux, is being discontinued. Created by Daniel Robbins, the founder of Gentoo, Funtoo differentiated itself through a rolling-release model, Portage package manager, and a systemd-free design. However, with no successor planned, Funtoo is expected to be fully discontinued by August 2024, with online resources remaining accessible until then to aid users in transitioning to alternative solutions.

About Funtoo

Funtoo Linux is a community-developed Linux meta-distribution that evolved from Gentoo Linux. Daniel Robbins, the founder of Gentoo, created Funtoo in 2008. Funtoo was designed for optimal performance on the latest Intel and AMD hardware.

Here are some key features of Funtoo Linux:

Rolling-release model: Funtoo continuously updates, providing users with the latest software without waiting for new versions.

Funtoo continuously updates, providing users with the latest software without waiting for new versions. Portage package manager: Funtoo uses the same package management system as Gentoo, allowing for flexible and customizable software installations.

Funtoo uses the same package management system as Gentoo, allowing for flexible and customizable software installations. Systemd-free: Funtoo does not use systemd, a suite of system management daemons, libraries, and utilities.

The philosophy of Funtoo Linux centers around its community-driven approach. The development and direction of Funtoo are heavily influenced by its user community. A key aspect of Funtoo's mission is to support its users and help them become productive contributors to the project.

Daniel encouraged users to contribute to development through code.funtoo.org without complicated procedures or approvals. There are video tutorials on YouTube to help users get started with contributing to Funtoo.

Goodbye, Funtoo

Funtoo Linux was designed to be fun and community-oriented. Daniel stated that Funtoo began as a philosophy to create a fun community of contributors building something great together.

Sadly, the Funtoo Linux project is being discontinued because it no longer aligns with this vision. Yes, the fun is over! There will not be a successor leader for the project. The project is expected to wind down by the end of August 2024. Funtoo containers will remain online until the end of August 2024 to give users time to transition to other solutions.

On July 26, 2024, Daniel put an end to the development of Funtoo by posting the following announcement on the Funtoo forums website:

All good things must come to an end. I've decided to end the Funtoo Linux project. Funtoo started as a philosophy to create a fun community of contributors building something great together. For me, it's no longer that so I need to move on to other things. There is not a successor BDFL for Funtoo nor am I interested in trying to find one, or hand the project off to someone else. You can expect the project to wind down through August. If you have a Funtoo container, it will continue to be online through the end of August so you have time to find another hosting solution if you need one.

The announcement marks the end of an era for Funtoo users and contributors. The project website and forums remain active, offering resources and updates. Users are encouraged to explore alternative Linux distributions that align with their needs and preferences.

Key Takeaways