Even though the default database SQLite3 works great with Ruby on Rails, we shouldn't be using it in some cases. For instance, if your Rails application is being concurrently accessed by large number of users, SQLite is not recommended. We should try more robust databases like MySQL or PostgreSQL, which provides scalability, concurrency, centralization, and control. We already knew how to use MySQL with Rails application. Today, we will see how to use PostgreSQL with Ruby on Rails application in Ubuntu Linux.
Prerequisites
I assume that you already have installed the latest Ruby on Rails on your Linux system. If not, refer the following guide.
1. Install PostgreSQL
To install PostgreSQL in Debian, Ubuntu and its derivatives, run:
$ sudo apt install postgresql postgresql-contrib libpq-dev
This command will install PostgreSQL along with all required dependencies. Here, the
libpq-dev is a PostgreSQL library that allows the client programs to pass queries to the PostgreSQL backend server and to receive the results of these queries. This library is required to connect to PostgreSQL when you setup a Rails application.
Make sure postgresql service is started and enabled on startup:
$ sudo systemctl start postgresql
$ sudo systemctl enable postgresql
To view the current status of postgresql service, run:
$ systemctl status postgresql
1.1. Create new database role
We need a dedicated database user (role) to create and configure databases or our Rails application.
To create a new database role in PostgreSQL, run the following command from your Terminal:
$ sudo -u postgres createuser -s ostechnix -P
Here,
sudo -u postgres- allows you to run the command from the
postgresaccount.
createuser -s ostechnix- create a new role named
ostechnixwith super user privileges.
-P- prompts you to enter the password for the new role.
2. Use PostgreSQL with Ruby on Rails application in Linux
To create a new Rails application called
ostechnixapp and use PostgreSQL as its default database, run:
$ rails new ostechnixapp -d postgresql
This will create a Rails application called
ostechnixapp in a directory named
ostechnixapp and install the gem dependencies that are already mentioned in
Gemfile using
bundle install.
After creating the
ostechnixapp application, switch to its directory:
$ cd ostechnixapp/
Edit the application's database configuration file:
$ vi config/database.yml
Under the
default section, add the PosgreSQL database role and its password which we created in the previous step:
[...]
default: &default
adapter: postgresql
encoding: unicode
# For details on connection pooling, see Rails configuration guide
# https://guides.rubyonrails.org/configuring.html#database-pooling
pool: <%= ENV.fetch("RAILS_MAX_THREADS") { 5 } %>
username: ostechnix
password: Password123#@!
[...]
Replace the username and its password with your own. Press
ESC and type
:wq to save and close the file.
Now create the new database for your Rails application using command:
$ rake db:create
This will create two databases with your Rails application's name. For example, if the application name is ostechnixapp, then it will create
ostechnixapp_development and
ostechnixapp_test.
Created database 'ostechnixapp_development' Created database 'ostechnixapp_test'
You can verify it if the databases are successfully created from PosgreSQL as well.
Login to PosgreSQL:
$ sudo -u postgres psql
In the postgresql prompt, run
\l to list the available databases:
postgres=# \l
Sample output:
List of databases
Name | Owner | Encoding | Collate | Ctype | Access privileges
--------------------------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+-----------------------
ostechnixapp_development | ostechnix | UTF8 | C.UTF-8 | C.UTF-8 |
ostechnixapp_test | ostechnix | UTF8 | C.UTF-8 | C.UTF-8 |
postgres | postgres | UTF8 | C.UTF-8 | C.UTF-8 |
template0 | postgres | UTF8 | C.UTF-8 | C.UTF-8 | =c/postgres +
| | | | | postgres=CTc/postgres
template1 | postgres | UTF8 | C.UTF-8 | C.UTF-8 | =c/postgres +
| | | | | postgres=CTc/postgres
(5 rows)
postgres=#
Exit from the PostgreSQL prompt by entering
\q.
postgres=# \q
Now start your Rails web server using command:
$ rails server -b 0.0.0.0
This will start your Rails application on default port
3000. Here, we passed the argument
-b 0.0.0.0 in order to access the Rails application from any machine on the local area network.
Open your web browser and access your Rails test page by navigating to the URL:
http://ip-address:3000.
If you want to use different port, pass -p flag along with the port number like below:
$ rails server -b 0.0.0.0 -p 8080
Now, the Rails application can be accessed from this URL:
http://ip-address:8080.
3. Delete Rails application
If you have used the default database which is SQLite, you can delete the Rails application by simply deleting its app directory.
$ rm -fr ostechnixapp
If you've used PostgreSQL, first you need to drop the related databases of your application using command:
$ rake db:drop
And then delete the application directory:
$ rm -fr ostechnixapp
Conclusion
Now you know how to create a Rails application with PostgreSQL as the database. Like I mentioned already, if your application is being actively used by large number of users, you need to use PostgreSQL or MySQL. This can also be useful when you want to scale the database in future, manage your database from a remove system.