How To Manage Clipboard From Command Line In Linux

The clipboard is a temporary storage area for data that you copy and paste. When you copy text or other data, it goes to the clipboard. You can then paste this data somewhere else. The clipboard only holds the most recent item you copied. Managing the clipboard efficiently can help you avoid mistakes and keep your work organized. This detailed guide explains how to manage the clipboard from the command line in Linux.

Two popular tools for managing the clipboard in Linux are xclip and xsel . Both tools allow you to view, clear, and manipulate clipboard contents.

Install xclip

Xclip and Xsel are available in the default repositories of many Linux distributions. So you can install them using the default package manager.

For instance, yo can install xclip on Debian and Ubuntu systems using the following command:

sudo apt install xclip

Install xsel

To install xsel , use this command:

sudo apt install xsel

Manage Clipboard from Command line in Linux

1. Viewing Clipboard Contents

Using xclip :

To view the contents of the clipboard with xclip , use:

xclip -selection clipboard -o

This command outputs the current content of the clipboard to the terminal.

Using xsel :

To view the clipboard content with xsel , run:

xsel --clipboard --output

Or, just:

xsel --clipboard

This command displays the clipboard's current contents.

2. Clearing the Clipboard

Using xclip :

To clear the clipboard with xclip , use:

xclip -selection clipboard /dev/null

This command empties the clipboard.

Using xsel :

To clear the clipboard with xsel , run:

xsel --clipboard --clear

This command clears the clipboard content effectively.

3. Copying Data to the Clipboard

Using xclip :

To copy data to the clipboard using xclip , you can echo the data and pipe it to xclip . For example:

echo "Hello, OSTechNix Users!" | xclip -selection clipboard

This command copies "Hello, OSTechNix Users!" to the clipboard.

Using xsel :

To copy data to the clipboard using xsel , you can use a similar approach:

echo "Hello, OSTechNix Users!" | xsel --clipboard

This command also copies "Hello, OSTechNix Users!" to the clipboard.

4. Pasting Data from the Clipboard

Pasting data is same as viewing. I have included this for the sake of understanding.

Using xclip :

To paste the clipboard contents using xclip , you can run:

xclip -selection clipboard -o

This command outputs the clipboard content, which you can redirect or use in a script.

Using xsel :

To paste the clipboard contents using xsel , run:

xsel --clipboard --output

This command displays the clipboard content.

Clipboard in Different Selections

Unlike Windows, which typically has a single clipboard, Linux supports multiple clipboard selections. They are:

PRIMARY (selected text)

SECONDARY (rarely used)

CLIPBOARD (Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V operations)

By default, xclip and xsel use the CLIPBOARD selection. You can specify different selections as needed.

Using xclip :

Primary selection: xclip -selection primary

Secondary selection: xclip -selection secondary

Clipboard selection: xclip -selection clipboard

Using xsel :

Primary selection: xsel --primary

Secondary selection: xsel --secondary

Clipboard selection: xsel --clipboard

Advanced Usage

1. Copying File Contents to Clipboard

To copy the contents of a file to the clipboard, you can use:

Using xclip :

xclip -selection clipboard < filename.txt

Using xsel :

xsel --clipboard < filename.txt

2. Redirecting Clipboard Content to a File

To save the clipboard content to a file, use:

Using xclip :

xclip -selection clipboard -o > output.txt

Using xsel :

xsel --clipboard --output > output.txt

3. Working with Multiple Clipboards

Copy to PRIMARY selection:

echo "Primary Selection" | xclip -selection primary

Copy to SECONDARY selection:

echo "Secondary Selection" | xclip -selection secondary

4. Clipboard Persistence

By default, xclip exits immediately, which can cause the clipboard content to be lost. To keep it running:

echo "Persistent clipboard" | xclip -selection clipboard -loops 0

This will keep xclip running until you manually terminate it.

5. Clipboard Monitoring

To continuously monitor clipboard changes:

watch -n 1 "xclip -selection clipboard -o"

This command will display the clipboard contents every second.

Practical Examples

1. Creating a Quick Paste Bin

alias pb="xclip -selection clipboard" cat file.txt | pb

Now you can quickly copy file contents to clipboard using cat file.txt | pb .

xclip -selection clipboard -o > clipboard_$(date +%Y%m%d_%H%M%S).txt

This saves the current clipboard content to a file with the current timestamp.

3. Clipboard History

To maintain a simple clipboard history:

echo "$(xclip -selection clipboard -o)" >> ~/.clipboard_history

Add this to your .bashrc or create a cron job to periodically save clipboard contents.

Troubleshooting

If xclip or xsel commands fail, ensure you're running them in an X11 session. For headless servers, you might need to use a virtual framebuffer like Xvfb. If clipboard contents are lost unexpectedly, check if any clipboard manager is interfering.

Summary

Managing the clipboard from the command line in Linux is straightforward with tools like xclip and xsel . You can view, clear, copy, and paste clipboard contents easily. Additionally, you can handle different clipboard selections and work with file contents.

Mastering xclip and xsel commands will help you manage your clipboard effectively and prevent accidental pastes. Additionally, mastering clipboard management in the Linux command line enhances productivity and enables powerful scripting capabilities.

While xclip and xsel are the primary tools, many desktop environments also offer their own clipboard managers with additional features.

Remember that clipboard operations in Linux are typically tied to the X server session. For system-wide or cross-session clipboard management, consider using dedicated clipboard manager applications.

Related Read:

Featured image by Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay.