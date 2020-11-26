A "sudo" user can run an administrative task or command which a normal user is not allowed to. This guide explains how to add, delete and grant sudo privileges to users in CentOS and other RHEL-based systems. The steps given below are tested in CentOS 8 minimal edition, however it should work on other RPM-based systems as well.

What is sudo?

In Linux and Unix in general, the sudo program allows a normal user to temporarily get superuser's or root user's capabilities. Using sudo command, a normal user can perform the administrative tasks, without even having access to the root user's password. Instead of giving away root password to anyone, just assign the sudo permissions to the users to elevate their privileges. The word "sudo" originally came from "superuser do", because it primarily used to perform superuser's tasks. Now, It also stands for "substitute user do"

Benefits of sudo users

Being a sudo user offers many advantages as listed below:

The system admin doesn't need to share the root user password to all.

user password to all. A normal user can perform administrative tasks even if he/she doesn't know the root password.

password. The sudo permissions can be granted to and revoked from the users at any time.

The sudo session will automatically expire after a specific period of user inactivity. It is quite useful when an user forgot to logout his session. By default, the sudo session will expire after 15 minutes of inactivity.

The system admins can monitor the activities of all sudo users. All sudo users' activities are logged in /var/log/secure file. If there are any issues, you can look into the log file and try to figure what went wrong. You would also find who is abusing the sudo privileges and you can simply revoke his permission.

Add, Delete And Grant Sudo Privileges To Users In CentOS

Log in to your CentOS system as root user or as any user that has sudo permission. First, let us add sudo privileges to a new user.

1. Add sudo users in CentOS

Let me create a new user named "senthil". To do so, I ran the following command as root user from Terminal:

# adduser senthil

Set a password to the new user "senthil":

# passwd senthil

Now, we have created a normal. He is not authorized yet to perform any administrative tasks. Let us check if the user "senthil" can use sudo command:

# sudo -l -U senthil

Sample output:

User senthil is not allowed to run sudo on centos8

Check if an user has sudo privileges in centos

Yes, he is not yet allowed to run sudo on my CentOS 8 system. Let us give him sudo rights now.

2. Grant sudo privileges to users in CentOS

To add a normal user to sudoers group, you need to add him/her to the wheel group. For those wondering, the wheel is a special group in some Unix-like operating systems. All the members of wheel group are allowed to perform administrative tasks. Wheel group is similar to sudo group in Debian-based systems.

We can add users to sudoers in two ways. The first method is using chmod command.

2.1. Add users to sudoers using usermod command in CentOS

Now let us grant sudo privileges to the newly created user "senthil" by adding him to the wheel group using usermod command like below:

# usermod -aG wheel senthil

Add users to sudoers using usermod command in CentOS

Here, -aG refers append to a supplementary group. In our case, it is wheel group. That's it, we just granted sudo rights to the user "senthil".

Let us verify if the user is in the sudoers list with command:

# sudo -l -U senthil

Sample output:

Matching Defaults entries for senthil on centos8: !visiblepw, always_set_home, match_group_by_gid, always_query_group_plugin, env_reset, env_keep="COLORS DISPLAY HOSTNAME HISTSIZE KDEDIR LS_COLORS", env_keep+="MAIL PS1 PS2 QTDIR USERNAME LANG LC_ADDRESS LC_CTYPE", env_keep+="LC_COLLATE LC_IDENTIFICATION LC_MEASUREMENT LC_MESSAGES", env_keep+="LC_MONETARY LC_NAME LC_NUMERIC LC_PAPER LC_TELEPHONE", env_keep+="LC_TIME LC_ALL LANGUAGE LINGUAS _XKB_CHARSET XAUTHORITY", secure_path=/sbin\:/bin\:/usr/sbin\:/usr/bin User senthil may run the following commands on centos8: (ALL) ALL

Check if an user has sudo rights in centos

As you can see in the last line of the above output, the user "senthil" can now perform all commands.

2.2. Add users to sudoers by editing sudoers configuration file in CentOS

The another way to add users to sudoers list is by directly adding him/her to the sudoers configuration file.

Edit sudoers configuration file using command:

# visudo

This will open /etc/sudoers file in your Vi editor or whatever you have in your $PATH . Scroll down until you find following entry:

root ALL=(ALL) ALL

Right after the above entry, add the following line:

senthil ALL=(ALL) ALL

Add users in sudoers configuration file in CentOS

Here, the line ALL=(ALL) ALL refers the user "senthil" can perform any commands on any host. Replace "senthil" with your own user name. Save and close the file. Done! The user "senthil" has been added to sudoers list.

2.3. Verify sudo users in CentOS

Log out from the current session and log back in as the newly created sudo user. Alternatively, you can directly switch to the other user, without having to log out from the current session, using the following command:

# sudo -i -u senthil

Now, verify if the user can able to perform any administrative task with sudo permission:

$ sudo dnf update

Verify sudo users

3. Delete sudo privileges from an user in CentOS

We can remove sudo privileges from an user without having to entirely delete the user account.

To revoke sudo permissions from a user, simply run the following command as root user:

# gpasswd -d senthil wheel

Sample output:

Removing user senthil from group wheel

Remove sudo privileges from an user in CentOS

The above command will delete the user called "senthil" from the "wheel" group. Please note that the user is not entirely deleted from the system. We removed the sudo privileges only.

Check if the user can able to perform sudo operations:

# sudo -l -U senthil User senthil is not allowed to run sudo on centos8.

Well, senthil is not anymore in the sudoers group and he can't perform any administrative tasks.

To permanently remove the user from the system, run:

$ userdel -r senthil

The above command will delete the user "senthil" along with his home directory and mail spool.

For more details, refer the respective command's man page:

$ man sudo

$ man adduser

$ man gpasswd

$ man userdel

Conclusion

You know now how to add, delete and grant sudo privileges to users in CentOS operating systems. As you can see, it is very easy to add new users to sudoers lists, grant sudo privileges to existing user and remove the sudo permissions from a user. Hope this helps.

