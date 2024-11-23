Bcachefs Developer Kent Overstreet Banned From Linux Kernel Development

Kent Overstreet, the lead developer of Bcachefs file system, has been banned from contributing to the Linux kernel for the duration of the 6.13 kernel development cycle. The ban, announced on November 22, 2024, is the result of a Code of Conduct violation stemming from an email exchange in September.

Kent was banned shortly after he expressed concerns about the uncertainty of Bcachefs in the Linux Kernel.

The Code of Conduct and Its Enforcement

The Linux Kernel project has a Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct in place to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment.

This code outlines standards for behaviour, including the expectation of using welcoming and inclusive language, respecting different viewpoints, and gracefully accepting constructive criticism.

Unacceptable behaviours include personal or political attacks, public or private harassment, and the use of sexualized language. The Code of Conduct applies to all interactions related to the project, both online and offline.

Technical Disagreement Turns into Code of Conduct Violation

The email exchange in question, which occurred on a public Linux Kernel Mailing List, involved a technical disagreement between Kent Overstreet and another kernel developer, Michal Hocko.

While the specifics of the technical disagreement are not detailed in the email, the Code of Conduct Committee determined that Overstreet’s language in the email exchange constituted "written abuse" of Hocko.

Here's the excerpt of Kent's email exchange with Michal:

Michal, if you think crashing processes is an acceptable alternative to

error handling you have no business writing kernel code. You have been stridently arguing for one bad idea after another, and

it's an insult to those of us who do give a s**t about writing reliable

software. You're arguing against basic precepts of kernel programming. Get your head examined. And get the f**k out of here with this s**t.

The Committee's Decision

The Committee noted that Overstreet had been given an opportunity to repair the damage caused by his conduct but had taken "insufficient action" to restore the community’s trust.

As a result, the Technical Advisory Board (TAB) of the Linux Kernel project approved a recommendation to restrict Overstreet’s participation in the project for the duration of the 6.13 kernel development cycle. This restriction means that all pull requests from Overstreet will be declined during this period.

Here's the Email from TAB to Kent:

Kent, The Code of Conduct Committee received reports about your conduct in

this email discussion. Link to email where the violation took place: https://lore.kernel.org/citv2v6f33hoidq75xd2spaqxf7nl5wbmmzma4wgmrwpoqidhj@k453tmq7vdrk Our community works on trust and respect and has agreed to abide by the

Code of Conduct: Reference: https://docs.kernel.org/process/code-of-conduct.html The code of Conduct Committee has determined that your written abuse

of another community member required action on your part to repair the

damage to the individual and the community. You took insufficient action

to restore the community's faith in having otherwise productive technical

discussions without the fear of personal attacks. Following the Code of Conduct Interpretation process the TAB has approved

has approved the following recommendation: -- Restrict Kent Overstreet's participation in the kernel development

process during the Linux 6.13 kernel development cycle. - Scope: Decline all pull requests from Kent Overstreet during the Linux 6.13 kernel development cycle.

Overstreet's Response

In response to the ban, Overstreet published the email he sent to Hocko in September, defending his actions.

In his email, Overstreet apologises for the heated nature of the exchange but argues that his reaction was justified by the technical issues at stake.

[…]

I do want to apologize for things getting this heated the other day, but

I need to also tell you why I reacted the way I did.

[…]

He states that he takes correctness issues "very seriously" and will "get frosty or genuinely angry" if they are ignored. He claims to have had "outrageous" fights over issues such as data corruption bugs in the past.

Overstreet's Vision for Technical Leadership

Overstreet asserts that his intention is not to roadblock anyone but to ensure that the kernel code is reliable.

He also expresses a desire to see more technical leadership in the kernel development community, suggesting that the memory management (MM) subsystem, in particular, has been lacking in this area.

He defines technical leadership as not about being "right" all the time, but about listening to and incorporating others’ ideas, saying "no" when necessary, and maintaining a broad perspective on the project. He concludes his email by encouraging Hocko to step up and contribute more to the MM subsystem.

The ban on Kent Overstreet has sparked discussion within the Linux Kernel community about the balance between maintaining a welcoming environment and allowing for passionate technical debate.

