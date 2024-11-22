Kent Overstreet, the lead developer of the Bcachefs file system, has publicly announced that the future of Bcachefs in the Linux kernel is uncertain due to an ongoing dispute with the Linux Kernel Code of Conduct (CoC) committee. Overstreet's 6.13 pull request was rejected due to an open issue with the CoC board.

Overstreet's detailed blog post highlights the events that led to this situation, focusing on two main points of contention:

1. Technical Disagreements with a Specific Memory Management (mm) Maintainer

Overstreet describes repeated instances where this maintainer's feedback, particularly on the implementation of memory allocation profiling and the PF_MEMALLOC_NORECLAIM API, hindered progress and led to substantial delays.

Technical Soundness of Feedback: Overstreet argues that this maintainer's focus on "maintenance overhead" and concerns about unsafety were often not technically sound and stemmed from a lack of understanding of the design choices.

2. The CoC Committee's Handling of the Resulting Conflict

Overstreet feels that the CoC committee's approach has been heavy-handed and focused on appearances rather than addressing underlying cultural and process issues within the kernel community.

Transparency Concerns: He criticises the committee's reliance on anonymous complaints and private proceedings, which he believes lack transparency.

He criticises the committee's reliance on anonymous complaints and private proceedings, which he believes lack transparency. Public Apology Pressure: Overstreet further alleges that a prominent CoC member pressured him to issue a public apology while making veiled threats about his future in the community.

Cultural Impact: Overstreet argues that a culture of dismissiveness and avoidance of difficult technical discussions is more harmful than heated debates, which he sees as a necessary part of solving complex engineering problems.

The CoC's Current Approach and Its Impact

Overstreet believes that the CoC's current approach discourages genuine engagement and fosters an environment where developers are reluctant to voice concerns or challenge established viewpoints.

New CoC Enforcement Policy

The situation has been exacerbated by the recent introduction of a new CoC enforcement policy that allows for full bans from participating in kernel development. This new policy was introduced without public discussion or announcement, raising concerns about transparency and accountability.

Community Reactions and Concerns

The uncertainty surrounding Bcachefs's future in the kernel raises questions about the impact of the CoC on the Linux development process.

Stifling Dissent: Some members of the Linux community have voiced concerns that the CoC is being used to stifle dissent and create an environment that is hostile to independent developers.

Defending the CoC: Others defend the CoC, arguing that it is necessary to maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

The Outcome and Future of Bcachefs

The outcome of this dispute remains unclear. Overstreet has stated that he will continue to develop Bcachefs regardless of whether it is included in the mainline kernel. However, the lack of mainline support would make it more difficult for users to access and benefit from Bcachefs's features.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kent Overstreet's Bcachefs project is facing an uncertain future in the Linux kernel due to a disagreement with the Code of Conduct committee. Kent feels that the committee isn't handling things fairly and that their rules are making it hard for developers to have open discussions about technical issues.

Some people in the community are worried that these rules are too strict, while others think they're necessary to keep the community respectful.

Right now, it's unclear what will happen, but Kent has said he'll keep working on Bcachefs no matter what. However, if it doesn't get included in the main kernel, it could be harder for users to use and benefit from Bcachefs.

This whole situation raises important questions about how the Linux community deals with disagreements and keeps its development process open and inclusive.

