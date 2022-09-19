Home Linux Networking How To Find Default Gateway IP Address In Linux And Unix From Commandline
Linux NetworkingLinuxLinux AdministrationLinux BasicsLinux CommandsUnixUnix/Linux Beginners

How To Find Default Gateway IP Address In Linux And Unix From Commandline

5 Ways To Find Gateway Or Router IP Address In Linux

By sk
Written by sk 0 views

A gateway is a node or a router that allows two or more hosts with different IP addresses to communicate with each other when connected to the same router. Without gateway, devices connected on the same router won’t be able to communicate with each other. To put this another way, the gateway acts as an access point to pass network data from a local network to a remote network. In this guide, we will see all the possible ways to find default gateway in Linux and Unix from commandline.

Find Default Gateway In Linux

There are various commandline tools are available to view the gateway IP address in Linux. The most commonly used tools are: ip, ss, and netcat. We will see how check the default gateway using each tool with examples.

1. Find Default Gateway Using ip Command

The ip command is used to show and manipulate routing, network devices, interfaces and tunnels in Linux.

To find the default gateway or Router IP address, simply run:

$ ip route

Or,

$ ip r

Or,

$ ip route show

Sample output:

default via 192.168.1.101 dev eth0 proto static metric 100 
172.17.0.0/16 dev docker0 proto kernel scope link src 172.17.0.1 linkdown 
192.168.1.0/24 dev eth0 proto kernel scope link src 192.168.1.20 metric 100

Did you see the line "default via 192.168.1.101" in the above output? This is the default gateway. So my default gateway is 192.168.1.101.

You can use -4 with ip route command to display the IPv4 gateway only:

$ ip -4 route

And, use -6 to display the IPv6 gateway only:

$ ip -6 route

As you noticed in the output, the IP address and the subnet details are also shown. If you want to display ONLY the default gateway and exclude all other details from the output, you can use awk command with ip route like below.

To find the default gateway IP address using ip route and grep, run:

To print Gateway IP address with ip route and awk commands, run:

$ ip route | awk '/^default/{print $3}'

Or,

$ ip route show default | awk '{print $3}'

This will list only the gateway.

Sample output:

192.168.1.101
Find Default Gateway Using ip Command
Find Default Gateway Using ip Command

You can also use grep command with ip route to filter the default gateway.

$ ip route | grep default
default via 192.168.1.101 dev eth0 proto static metric 100

The ip route is the recommended command to find the default gateway IP address in latest Linux distributions. However, some of you may still be using the legacy tools like route and netstat. Old habits die hard, right? The following sections explains how to determine the gateway in Linux using route and netstat commands.

2. Display Default Gateway IP Address Using route Command

The route command is used to show and manipulate routing table in older Linux distributions, for example RHEL 6, CentOS 6.

If you're using those older Linux distributions, you can use the route command to display the default gateway.

Please note that the route tool is deprecated and replaced with ip route command in the latest Linux distributions. If you still want to use route for any reason, you need to install it.

First, we need to check which package provides route command. To do so, run the following command on your RHEL-based system:

$ dnf provides route

Sample output:

net-tools-2.0-0.52.20160912git.el8.x86_64 : Basic networking tools
Repo        : @System
Matched from:
Filename    : /usr/sbin/route

net-tools-2.0-0.52.20160912git.el8.x86_64 : Basic networking tools
Repo        : baseos
Matched from:
Filename    : /usr/sbin/route

As you can see in the above output, the net-tools package provides the route command. So, let us install it using command:

$ sudo dnf install net-tools

Now, run route command with -n flag to display the gateway IP address or router IP address in your Linux system:

$ route -n

Sample output:

Kernel IP routing table
Destination     Gateway         Genmask         Flags Metric Ref    Use Iface
0.0.0.0         192.168.1.101   0.0.0.0         UG    100    0        0 eth0
172.17.0.0      0.0.0.0         255.255.0.0     U     0      0        0 docker0
192.168.1.0     0.0.0.0         255.255.255.0   U     100    0        0 eth0
Display Default Gateway IP Address Using route Command
Display Default Gateway IP Address Using route Command

As you see in the above output, the gateway IP address is 192.168.1.101. You will also see the two letters "UG" under Flags section. The letter "U" indicates the interface is UP and G stands for Gateway.

3. View Gateway IP Address Using netstat Command

Netstat prints information about the Linux networking subsystem. Using netstat tool, we can print network connections, routing tables, interface statistics, masquerade connections, and multicast memberships in Linux and Unix systems.

Netstat is part of net-tools package, so make sure you've installed it in your Linux system. The following commands install net-tools package in RHEL-based systems:

$ sudo dnf install net-tools

To print the default gateway IP address using netstat command, run:

$ netstat -rn

Sample output:

Kernel IP routing table
Destination     Gateway         Genmask         Flags   MSS Window  irtt Iface
0.0.0.0         192.168.1.101   0.0.0.0         UG        0 0          0 eth0
172.17.0.0      0.0.0.0         255.255.0.0     U         0 0          0 docker0
192.168.1.0     0.0.0.0         255.255.255.0   U         0 0          0 eth0
View Gateway IP Address Using netstat Command
View Gateway IP Address Using netstat Command

The netstat command's output is same as route command's output. As per the above output, the gateway IP address is 192.168.1.101 and the UG stands the NIC associated to gateway is UP and G indicates Gateway,

Please note that netstat is also deprecated and it is recommended to use "ss" command instead of netstat.

4. Print Default Gateway IP Address Or Router IP Address Using routel Command

The routel is a script to list routes with pretty output format. The routel script will list routes in a format that some might consider easier to interpret then the ip route list equivalent.

The routel script is also the part of net-tools package.

To print the default gateway or router IP address, run routel script without any flags like below:

$ routel

Sample output:

         target            gateway          source    proto    scope    dev tbl
        default      192.168.1.101                   static            eth0 
    172.17.0.0/ 16                      172.17.0.1   kernel     linkdocker0 
   192.168.1.0/ 24                    192.168.1.20   kernel     link   eth0 
     127.0.0.0/ 8            local       127.0.0.1   kernel     host     lo local
      127.0.0.1              local       127.0.0.1   kernel     host     lo local
127.255.255.255          broadcast       127.0.0.1   kernel     link     lo local
     172.17.0.1              local      172.17.0.1   kernel     hostdocker0 local
 172.17.255.255          broadcast      172.17.0.1   kernel     linkdocker0 local
   192.168.1.20              local    192.168.1.20   kernel     host   eth0 local
  192.168.1.255          broadcast    192.168.1.20   kernel     link   eth0 local
            ::1                                      kernel              lo 
            ::/ 96     unreachable                                       lo 
::ffff:0.0.0.0/ 96     unreachable                                       lo 
    2002:a00::/ 24     unreachable                                       lo 
   2002:7f00::/ 24     unreachable                                       lo 
   2002:a9fe::/ 32     unreachable                                       lo 
   2002:ac10::/ 28     unreachable                                       lo 
   2002:c0a8::/ 32     unreachable                                       lo 
   2002:e000::/ 19     unreachable                                       lo 
   3ffe:ffff::/ 32     unreachable                                       lo 
        fe80::/ 64                                   kernel            eth0 
            ::1              local                   kernel              lo local
fe80::d085:cff:fec7:c1c3              local                   kernel            eth0 local
Print Default Gateway IP Address Or Router IP Address Using routel Command
Print Default Gateway IP Address Or Router IP Address Using routel Command

To print only the default gateway, run routel with grep like below:

$ routel | grep default
        default      192.168.1.101                   static            eth0

5. Find Gateway From Ethernet Configuration Files

If you have configured static IP address in your Linux or Unix system, you can view the default gateway or router IP address by looking at the network configuration files.

In RPM-based systems like Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux, the network interface card (shortly NIC) configuration are stored under /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ directory.

Find the name of the network card:

# ip link show

Sample output:

1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
    link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00
2: eth0@if5: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
    link/ether d2:85:0c:c7:c1:c3 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff link-netnsid 0

The network card name is eth0. So let us open the network card configuration of this NIC card file:

# cat /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth0

Sample output:

DEVICE=eth0
ONBOOT=yes
UUID=eb6b6a7c-37f5-11ed-a59a-a0e70bdf3dfb
BOOTPROTO=none
IPADDR=192.168.1.20
NETMASK=255.255.255.0
GATEWAY=192.168.1.101
DNS1=8.8.8.8

As you see above, the gateway IP is 192.168.1.101.

In Debian, Ubuntu and its derivatives, all network configuration files are stored under /etc/network/ directory.

$ cat /etc/network/interfaces

Sample output:

auto ens18
iface ens18 inet static
        address 192.168.1.150
        netmask 255.255.255.0
        gateway 192.168.1.101
        dns-nameservers 8.8.8.8

Please note that this method should work only if the IP address is configured manually. For DHCP-enabled network, you need to follow the previous 4 methods.

Conclusion

In this guide, we listed 5 different ways to find default gateway in Linux and Unix operating systems. We also have included sample commands to display the gateway/router IP address in each method. Hope this helps.

Senthilkumar Palani (aka SK) is the Founder and Editor in chief of OSTechNix. He is a Linux/Unix enthusiast and FOSS supporter. He lives in Tamilnadu, India.

You May Also Like

Install TP-Link AC600 Archer T2U Nano WiFi USB...

Find WiFi Password Of Connected Networks In Linux

How To Configure Static IP Address In Linux...

How To Limit Network Bandwidth In Linux Using...

How To Find The IP Address Of A...

How To Find Available Network Interfaces On Linux

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. By using this site, we will assume that you're OK with it. Accept Read More