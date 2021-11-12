How To Find A Package Version In Linux

Even though package management has become easier with the help of graphical package managers, some users always prefer the command line way. There are different commands to find out the package version in different flavors of Linux. Today, in this tutorial, we will be seeing how to find a package version in some popular Linux distributions such as Alpine Linux, Arch Linux and its derivatives, Debian and its derivatives, RHEL and its derivatives.

Find package version in Alpine Linux

To view the package version and other details, use apk info command like below.

$ apk info vim

You will see the small description of the given package and it's website where it is hosted.

Sample output:

vim-8.2.2137-r0 description: Improved vi-style text editor vim-8.2.2137-r0 webpage: https://www.vim.org/ vim-8.2.2137-r0 installed size: 18 MiB gvim-8.2.2137-r0 description: advanced text editor, with GUI gvim-8.2.2137-r0 webpage: https://www.vim.org/ gvim-8.2.2137-r0 installed size: 29 MiB

As you see, the installed version of Vim is 8.2 .

Find package version in Arch-based systems

To find out an installed package(Eg. VLC) version in Arch Linux and its derivatives such as EndeavourOS and Manjaro Linux, run the following command:

$ pacman -Q vlc

Sample output:

vlc 2.2.4-3

As you see in the above output, the installed version of VLC package is 2.2.4-3.

To display the extensive details of a package, run:

$ pacman -Qi vlc

Sample output:

Name : vlc Version : 2.2.4-3 Description : A multi-platform MPEG, VCD/DVD, and DivX player Architecture : x86_64 URL : http://www.videolan.org/vlc/ Licenses : LGPL2.1 GPL2 Groups : None Provides : None Depends On : a52dec libdvbpsi libxpm libdca libproxy sdl_image libdvdnav libtiger lua libmatroska zvbi taglib libmpcdec ffmpeg2.8 faad2 libupnp libshout libmad libmpeg2 xcb-util-keysyms libtar libxinerama Optional Deps : avahi: for service discovery using bonjour protocol [installed] libnotify: for notification plugin [installed] gtk2: for notify plugin [installed] [...] lua-socket: for http interface qt4: for the GUI [installed] Required By : None Optional For : smtube Conflicts With : vlc-plugin Replaces : vlc-plugin Installed Size : 53.28 MiB Packager : Antonio Rojas <[email protected]> Build Date : Sun 24 Jul 2016 03:12:59 PM IST Install Date : Fri 05 Aug 2016 11:22:54 AM IST Install Reason : Explicitly installed Install Script : No Validated By : Signature

The above command shows the complete details such as package description, version, build date, installed date, and package owner etc.

Find package version in DEB-based systems

In Debian, Ubuntu and its derivatives such as Linux Mint, Pop OS and Elementary OS, we can find the installed a package, Say Apache webserver, version using command:

$ dpkg -s apache2 | grep -i version

Sample output:

Version: 2.4.18-2ubuntu3.1

To display the extensive information of an installed package, run:

$ dpkg -s apache2

Sample output:

Package: apache2 Status: install ok installed Priority: optional Section: httpd Installed-Size: 488 Maintainer: Ubuntu Developers <[email protected]> Architecture: amd64 Version: 2.4.18-2ubuntu3.1 Replaces: apache2.2-bin, apache2.2-common Provides: httpd, httpd-cgi Depends: lsb-base, procps, perl, mime-support, apache2-bin (= 2.4.18-2ubuntu3.1), apache2-utils (>= 2.4), apache2-data (= 2.4.18-2ubuntu3.1) Pre-Depends: dpkg (>= 1.17.14) Recommends: ssl-cert Suggests: www-browser, apache2-doc, apache2-suexec-pristine | apache2-suexec-custom, ufw Conflicts: apache2.2-bin, apache2.2-common Conffiles: /etc/apache2/apache2.conf da32fcc6a783acaebf0d74c17c726bf7 /etc/default/apache-htcacheclean ae8721a0bc5b4e2ef7a5258b1e9db5c5 [..] /etc/logrotate.d/apache2 7322a4f050c1e2454249695236a3472c /etc/ufw/applications.d/apache2-utils.ufw.profile f8d4fd920e598ceb4379613c6261f6af Description: Apache HTTP Server The Apache HTTP Server Project's goal is to build a secure, efficient and extensible HTTP server as standards-compliant open source software. The result has long been the number one web server on the Internet. . Installing this package results in a full installation, including the configuration files, init scripts and support scripts. Homepage: http://httpd.apache.org/ Original-Maintainer: Debian Apache Maintainers <[email protected]>

Also, we can find a package version using command:

$ apt-show-versions apache2

Sample output:

apache2:amd64/xenial-security 2.4.18-2ubuntu3.1 uptodate apache2:i386 not installed

As you see in the above result, I have installed apache2 64 bit version, and its version is 2.4.18.

If 'apt-show-versions' program is not installed, you can install it using command:

$ sudo apt install apt-show-versions

Find package version in RPM-based systems

To find out the version of an installed package (Eg.httpd) in RPM based distributions such Red Hat, CentOS, Fedora, AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, and openSUSE etc., run:

$ rpm -qi httpd

Sample output:

Name : httpd Version : 2.4.6 Release : 40.el7.centos.4 Architecture: x86_64 Install Date: Thu 11 Aug 2016 08:08:45 PM IST Group : System Environment/Daemons Size : 9806117 License : ASL 2.0 Signature : RSA/SHA256, Mon 18 Jul 2016 09:35:16 PM IST, Key ID 24c6a8a7f4a80eb5 Source RPM : httpd-2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4.src.rpm Build Date : Mon 18 Jul 2016 09:02:11 PM IST Build Host : worker1.bsys.centos.org Relocations : (not relocatable) Packager : CentOS BuildSystem <http://bugs.centos.org> Vendor : CentOS URL : http://httpd.apache.org/ Summary : Apache HTTP Server Description : The Apache HTTP Server is a powerful, efficient, and extensible web server.

The above command displays the installed package version, build date, license, description etc. As you see in the output, httpd package version is 2.4.6.