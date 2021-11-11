Debian 11, codenamed bullseye, is the latest long-term support release (LTS) that is released after a development period of over two years. Debian 11 comes with the kernel version 5.10 LTS. Over 70% of the packages in Debian repositories are updated to newer versions compared to its previous version buster. To know more about the Debian 11 features you can take a look at the release notes. This step by step guide walks you through the steps to download the latest Debian edition, and create Debian 11 bootable medium and finally how to install Debian 11 bullseye with screenshots.

Heads Up: If you already have Debian 10, you can easily upgrade to Debian 11 Bullseye as shown in the guide given below. How To Upgrade To Debian 11 Bullseye From Debian 10 Buster

Download Debian 11 ISO image

There are three types of Debian images available.

Netinstall (small installation image) - You need internet connection to install this image. Cloud images - You can use this images to deploy debian in various cloud platforms such as OpenStack, Amazon EC2, and Microsoft Azure. Complete installation image - This is probably what you want to setup a full-fledged Debian desktop or server in a bare metal system.

Go to the official download page and download the Debian 11 iso image according to your machine architecture.

If you are going to install Debian 11 in bare metal, you should create a bootable DVD or drive. The following section lists various methods and tools to create a bootable Linux USB drive.

Create Debian 11 bootable medium

After downloading the Debian 11 ISO image, you need to create bootable USB medium. There are many bootable USB creation tools exists to create a bootable USB medium

You can choose any one of the following tools to create Debian 11 bullseye bootable USB.

Command line bootable USB creation tools:

Graphical bootable USB creation tools:

If you wish to install and test Debian in any hypervisor (Virtualbox, KVM, Vmware), just skip the media creation and boot up the ISO image.

Debian 11 installation step by step

Make sure you have set USB as your first bootable device in your system's BIOS. Boot your system with the newly created Debian 11 bootable media and follow the below steps to install Debian 11 bullseye.

STEP 1 - Choose install type

From the Debian installer menu, select "Graphical Install" to start the Debian installation process.

Debian installer menu

STEP 2 - Select language

Choose the language which will be used for both installation and system language.

Choose installation and system language

STEP 3 - Select location

Choose your location and accordingly your time zone will be set.

Select location

STEP 4 - Configure keyboard

Select the keyboard layout and press Continue.

Configure keyboard layout

Installer components will be loaded from the disk before going to the next step.

STEP 5 - Configure network

This is a network setting where you will be setting up the hostname for your machine.

Enter hostname

When you press continue it will prompt you for the domain name like example.com. Provide the domain name according to your environment. Since this is a test machine, I am not giving any domain name. Press Continue to proceed.

Enter domain name

STEP 6 - Setup root password

In this step, set up the password for the root account. Create a strong password for the root account.

Enter root password

STEP 7 - Create new user

Using root user for all activities is not a best practice. Root should only be used when you do system-related activities and activities that require elevated privileges. So in this step, you create a new user that can be used instead of root.

Create new user

Enter the password for the user account created in the previous step.

Set user password

STEP 8 - Partition disks

In this step, you have to decide how you will partition your disks. There are four options to choose from.

Guided Partition - Use entire disk. Guided Partition - Use entire disk and set up LVM. Guided Partition - Use entire disk and set up encrypted LVM. Manual partitioning.

If you want the system to take care of partitions, you can choose [1] where the entire disk will be used. For LVM, you can choose [2] and for encrypted LVM, choose [3]. If you want to set up everything on your own choose manual partitioning [4].

Partitioning methods

Here I am choosing the manual installation method. Choose the drive and press Continue.

Select the drive to be partitioned

In the next window, it will show you options to choose the drive and create a new partition.

Partition disks

Select create new partition and press continue.

Create new partition

Give the size for the partition in this step.

Enter partition size

Choose the partition type (E.g. Primary, Logical) and press Continue.

Choose partition type

Choose the file system type, mount point, and press "Done setting up the partition".

Partition configuration

Similarly, create other partitions, and once all the partitions are created, you will see the partition table. Before saving the changes to the disk, you can edit the partitions if you wish.

Partition table

In the next window, it will ask to write the changes to the disk. Click "Yes" and press "Continue".

Write partition changes to disk

The Debian 11 bullseye installation will begin now.

STEP 9 - Configure package manager

After a few minutes, it will prompt you to scan additional media. This additional media scan is for the use of the package manager (apt). Normally you will not have additional media other than the iso image you booted up. So press "No" and proceed to the next step.

Scanning installation medium

In this step, it will prompt to configure the network mirror. Configuring network mirrors will make sure the latest packages are installed using the Internet even though there are a wide set of packages that ship with the installation media (ISO). If you have an internet connection, choose "Yes". If you don't have internet, choose "No".

Use network mirror

If you selected "Yes" in the previous step, it will prompt you to select the nearby mirror from the list of countries.

Choose nearest mirror location

As suggested by the installer, choose deb.debian.org mirror and press Continue.

Select Debian archive mirror

If your machine is configured to access the Internet through proxy, enter the proxy information. If you do not have a proxy, leave it blank and press Continue.

Enter HTTP proxy

STEP 10 - Configure popularity contest

In this step, it will ask you to participate in a popularity contest. If you choose "Yes", it will send package statistics to the developers weekly. Choose "Yes" if you wish to participate or "No" if you want to skip. You can also run the following command to change your choice later.

$ dpkg-reconfigure popularity-contest

Configure popularity contest

STEP 11 - Software selection

In this step, choose the desktop environment. Each desktop environment comes with its own set of utilities. Here I am Installing XFCE as my desktop environment.

Choose desktop environment

Once you press Continue, the installer will start installing the desktop environment.

Installing desktop environment

STEP 12 - Install GRUB

In this step it will prompt to install the GRUB boot loader in the primary drive. Choose "Yes" and press Continue.

Install grub boot loader

Select the drive to install the boot loader.

Boot loader device selection

Wait for some time while the installer installs the boot loader. In the next step, press Continue to finish the installation.

Debian installation completed

System will be rebooted and you will be prompted to login using the username and password you created during the installation.

Congratulation! You've successfully installed Debian 11 bullseye with XFCE desktop environment.

You can check the installed version of Debian by running the following command.

$ cat /etc/os-release

Check Debian version

Conclusion

In this guide, we discussed the step-by-step Installation instructions of Debian 11 bullseye. Compared to other Debian-based distributions like Ubuntu, the Debian 11 installation is different and may be complicated if this is your first Linux distribution. However, once you setup Debian 11, it is rock-solid and stable than any other Linux distribution.