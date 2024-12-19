Great News For Developers! Code Faster With FREE GitHub Copilot!!

Great news for developers! GitHub Copilot, the AI-powered coding assistant, now has a free plan. That's right, you can now experience the magic of Copilot without spending a dime. This is great news for anyone who wants to try out this AI coding tool.

What is GitHub Copilot?

GitHub Copilot is like having a pair programmer by your side, helping you write better code, faster.

It uses cutting-edge AI models, like Claude 3.5 Sonnet and GPT-4o, to provide intelligent code suggestions, turn your words into code, generate tests, and even create documentation.

What can GitHub Copilot do?

Here are some ways Copilot can help your coding:

1. Real-time code suggestions:

Copilot suggests code completions as you type, based on your project's conventions. This can save you time and effort by predicting what you're going to write next.

2. Turn natural language into code:

Copilot can understand your instructions and generate code accordingly. Just tell it what you want, and it will try to write it for you.

GitHub Copilot AI Coding Assistant

3. Test and documentation generation:

Copilot can help you write tests to ensure your code is working correctly and generate documentation so you can easily explain what your code does.

4. Multi-file edits:

Tell Copilot what you want to do, and it can make changes across multiple files.

5. Instant feedback:

Ask Copilot to review your code, find potential bugs, fix mistakes, and more.

What's in the GitHub Copilot's Free Plan?

The free plan gives you a taste of the power of GitHub Copilot with the following:

2,000 code completions per month: This is enough for you to experiment with Copilot and see how it can improve your workflow.

This is enough for you to experiment with Copilot and see how it can improve your workflow. 50 chat requests per month: You can ask Copilot questions, get code explanations, and even have it debug your code.

You can ask Copilot questions, get code explanations, and even have it debug your code. Access to leading AI models: You'll have access to powerful models like Claude 3.5 Sonnet and GPT-4o to enhance your coding experience.

Why is GitHub Making Copilot Free?

GitHub believes that AI can fundamentally change how software is built. By offering a free plan, they aim to make Copilot accessible to a wider audience of developers, enabling them to experience the benefits of AI-assisted coding.

They want more developers to benefit from Copilot's capabilities, ultimately leading to increased developer productivity and satisfaction.

How to Get Started

Getting started with the free plan is quick and easy:

Visit the GitHub Copilot website: Sign up for a free GitHub account: If you don't already have one, you'll need to create a free GitHub account. Install the Copilot extension: Install the GitHub Copilot extension for your preferred code editor (Visual Studio Code, Visual Studio, JetBrains IDEs, etc.).

Is it really free?

Yes, the GitHub Copilot Free plan is genuinely free. There's no hidden cost or obligation to upgrade. However, you are limited to 2,000 code completions and 50 chat requests per month.

GitHub Copilot Plan Comparison

Besides the free version, GitHub Copilot offers paid versions as well. There's a range of paid options to suit different needs, from individual developers to large organisations.

Here is a detailed comparison of the GitHub Copilot Free, Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans:

GitHub Copilot Free

This plan is designed for individual developers who want to try out Copilot. It includes:

Up to 2,000 code completions per month.

Up to 50 chat requests per month.

Access to models like Claude 3.5 Sonnet, GPT-4o.

Access to knowledge from top open source repositories.

GitHub Copilot Pro

This plan is for individual developers who want unlimited access to Copilot. It includes all the features of the Free plan, plus:

Unlimited code completions .

. Unlimited chat requests .

. Access to Bing and public repository code search in GitHub Mobile.

Upgrade assistant for Java in Visual Studio Code.

GitHub Copilot Business

This plan is for teams that want to accelerate their workflows with GitHub Copilot. It includes all the features of the Pro plan, plus:

Organisational licence management .

. Policy management .

. IP Indemnification .

. Data excluded from training by default.

GitHub Copilot Enterprise

This plan is for organisations seeking a fully customised GitHub Copilot experience. It includes all the features of the Business plan, plus:

Integration with GitHub.com as a chat interface .

. Ability to index an organisation's codebase for more tailored suggestions .

. Access to fine-tuned custom, private models for code completion .

. Fine-tuned models for code completion .

. Ability to set coding guidelines for code review .

. Attach knowledge bases to chat for organisational context.

Key Differences

The key differences between the plans are:

Usage limits: The Free plan has limits on the number of code completions and chat requests, while the Pro, Business and Enterprise plans offer unlimited usage.

The Free plan has limits on the number of code completions and chat requests, while the Pro, Business and Enterprise plans offer unlimited usage. Management features: The Business and Enterprise plans offer features for managing licences and policies, which are not available in the Free and Pro plans.

The Business and Enterprise plans offer features for managing licences and policies, which are not available in the Free and Pro plans. Customisation: The Enterprise plan offers the most customisation options, including the ability to index an organisation's codebase and create custom models.

Which plan is right for you?

The best plan for you depends on your individual needs and budget.

If you're an individual developer who wants to try out Copilot, the Free plan is a great option.

plan is a great option. If you're an individual developer who wants unlimited access to Copilot, the Pro plan is a good choice.

plan is a good choice. If you're a team that wants to use Copilot to accelerate your workflows, the Business plan is a good option.

plan is a good option. If you're an organisation that needs a fully customised Copilot experience, the Enterprise plan is the best choice.

Should you use the free version?

If you're new to AI coding tools, or simply curious about Copilot, the free plan is a great way to start. If you find yourself exceeding the usage limits consistently, you can consider upgrading to the Pro plan, which offers unlimited code completions and chat requests.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to enhance your coding experience. Try GitHub Copilot for free today and see how it can transform the way you write code!