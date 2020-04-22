As you may know, the man pages of all commands are stored in /usr/share/man/ directory in Linux. The man pages are compressed in gzip (.gz) format. Have you ever wanted to know which command has the biggest manual page on your Linux system? Here biggest means, I am talking about the number of lines in a man page. It is not about the file size or number pages when printed. If you ever wondered how to find longest man page in Linux and Unix distributions, follow any one of the methods given below.

Find Longest Man Page In Linux

We can find the biggest and longest man pages by counting the number of lines and words in them. The wc command is used to count number of lines and words in a file. For instance, to count the number of lines in ls command's man page, run:

$ man ls | wc -l

Similarly, to count the number of words in ls man page, use -w flag like below.

$ man ls | wc -w

Find number of lines and words in a man page in linux

However, counting the number of lines in each man page is tedious, time consuming and probably a dumb way to find out longest man pages in the whole Linux system. We can easily find this using a for loop like below.

for i in {1..8}; do f=/usr/share/man/man$i/$(ls -1S /usr/share/man/man$i/ | head -n1); printf "%s: %9d

" "$f" $(man "$f" 2>/dev/null | wc -l); done

This command will analyze man directories (1 to 8) and display the longest man page in each directory in descending order. It will take a few minutes depending upon the number of man pages in your system.

Here is the output from my Ubuntu system:

/usr/share/man/man1/ffmpeg-all.1.gz: 25468 /usr/share/man/man2/perf_event_open.2.gz: 1732 /usr/share/man/man3/Net::SSLeay.3pm.gz: 8738 /usr/share/man/man4/st.4.gz: 423 /usr/share/man/man5/proc.5.gz: 3087 /usr/share/man/man6/espdiff.6.gz: 50 /usr/share/man/man7/groff_mdoc.7.gz: 1826 /usr/share/man/man8/dnsmasq.8.gz: 1337

Find Longest Man Page In Linux And Unix

As you can see, the longest man page is ffmpeg-all with 25468 lines in total.

You can cross check it with wc command like below.

$ man ffmpeg-all | wc -l 25468

If you want to find the longest man based on number of words instead of lines, run:

for i in {1..8}; do f=/usr/share/man/man$i/$(ls -1S /usr/share/man/man$i/ | head -n1); printf "%s: %9d

" "$f" $(man "$f" 2>/dev/null | wc -w); done

Sample output:

/usr/share/man/man1/ffmpeg-all.1.gz: 130475 /usr/share/man/man2/perf_event_open.2.gz: 11031 /usr/share/man/man3/Net::SSLeay.3pm.gz: 37886 /usr/share/man/man4/st.4.gz: 4358 /usr/share/man/man5/proc.5.gz: 22939 /usr/share/man/man6/espdiff.6.gz: 294 /usr/share/man/man7/groff_mdoc.7.gz: 11919 /usr/share/man/man8/dnsmasq.8.gz: 16875

Check if it is correct using command:

$ man ffmpeg-all | wc -w 130475

A simple Script To Find Longest Man Page In Linux

Here is a simple BASH script to find the longest man page in a Linux system.

Create a file, for example longman.sh (short for longest man page):

$ nano longman.sh

Add the following lines in it:

#!/usr/bin/env bash cd /usr/share/man/ for fn in $(find -maxdepth 1 -type d -iname 'man[1-8]'); do fn=${fn#./} ls -1Sp "$fn" | head -n 10 | sed -Ee "s,^,$PWD/$fn/," | while read manpage; do shortname=$(echo "$manpage" | sed -e "s,$PWD/man,," -e "s,/,"$'\t'",") printf '%9d\t%s

' $(man "$manpage" 2>/dev/null | wc -l) "$shortname" done done | sort -n

If you want to count number of words instead of lines, use wc -w in the above script.

The above script takes the top 10 in every man dir, compiles a table and sorts it by the number of lines. It also excludes any of the numbered sections 1-8 if they do NOT exist on your system.

Save and close the file and make it executable using command:

$ chmod +x longman.sh

Now, run this script to find the longest man page in your system:

$ ./longman.sh

The longest man page is displayed at the bottom. If you want to display longest man page on the top, use " sort -rn " in the above script.

Sample output:

[...] 14236 1 ffmpeg-filters.1.gz 15470 1 x86_64-linux-gnu-g++-7.1.gz 15470 1 x86_64-linux-gnu-gcc-7.1.gz 20579 1 ffplay-all.1.gz 20797 1 ffprobe-all.1.gz 24856 1 ffserver-all.1.gz 25468 1 ffmpeg-all.1.gz

A Bash Script To Find Longest Man Page In Linux

The number in the middle indicates the man page section.

To know more details about man pages, run:

$ man man

$ man -k man

$ info man

Hope this was useful.