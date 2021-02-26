How To List The Members Of A Group In Linux

All users in a Linux system must be a member of at least one group. This group is known as Primary group. If an user doesn't have a primary group, he/she can't able to login. Apart from the primary group, the users can be a member of additional groups as well. The primary group setting is stored in "/etc/passwd file". The primary group's name is specified in the 4th field of this file. The settings of other (secondary) groups are stored in "/etc/group" file. This tutorial explains different ways to find and list all groups and list the members of a group in Linux and Unix-like operating systems.

List all groups in Linux

Before listing all users belongs to a group, let us first find the list of available groups using "compgen" command. Compgen is BASH built-in to manipulate the programmable completion facilities.

To list all available groups in a Linux system, run "compgen" command with -g option like below:

$ compgen -g

Sample output:

root

daemon

bin

sys

adm

tty

disk

lp

mail

news

uucp

man

proxy

.

.

.

nova

rdma

libvirt

libvirt-qemu

libvirt-dnsmasq

cockpit-ws

cockpit-wsinstance

libvirtdbus

root

nogroup

You can also get the list of all groups using "getent" command:

$ getent group

Sample output:

root:x:0:

daemon:x:1:

bin:x:2:

sys:x:3:

adm:x:4:syslog,sk

tty:x:5:syslog

disk:x:6:sk

lp:x:7:

mail:x:8:

news:x:9:

.

.

.

nova:x:134:

rdma:x:135:

libvirt:x:136:sk,libvirtdbus

libvirt-qemu:x:64055:libvirt-qemu

libvirt-dnsmasq:x:137:

cockpit-ws:x:138:

cockpit-wsinstance:x:139:

libvirtdbus:x:998:

root:x:0:

nogroup:x:65534:

The first field in the "/etc/group" file is the name of the group. So, we can use "awk" or "cut" commands to print only the first field that contains the group's name like below:

$ getent group | awk -F: '{ print $1}'

$ getent group | cut -d: -f1

If you want to view the groups page by page, use "more" or "less" command like below:

$ more /etc/group

$ less /etc/group

Now, let us check the members of a group.

List the members of a Group in Linux

There are a few ways to find the group members in Linux. The methods we used here to identify the members of a group are given below:

using "/etc/group" file, using "getent" command, using "groupmems" command, using "members" command, using "lid" command.

1. List the members of a group using /etc/group file

When a group is created, the group's information is stored in the "/etc/group" file. Let us take a look at the contents of this file using "cat" command:

$ cat /etc/group

Sample output:

root:x:0:

daemon:x:1:

bin:x:2:

sys:x:3:

adm:x:4:syslog,sk

tty:x:5:syslog

disk:x:6:sk

lp:x:7:

mail:x:8:

news:x:9:

.

.

.

systemd-coredump:x:999:

nova:x:134:

rdma:x:135:

libvirt:x:136:sk,libvirtdbus

libvirt-qemu:x:64055:libvirt-qemu

libvirt-dnsmasq:x:137:

cockpit-ws:x:138:

cockpit-wsinstance:x:139:

libvirtdbus:x:998:

As I mentioned earlier, the first field in "/etc/group" is reserved for the name of the group. As you can see in the above output, a Linux system may contain several groups.

To view the members of a specific Group in a Linux machine, use "grep" command to filter the group details from the "/etc/group" file like below:

$ grep '^sudo' /etc/group

Or,

$ grep -w sudo /etc/group

The above commands displays the users belongs to the group named "sudo".

sudo:x:27:sk

As you see in the above output, the "sudo" group contains only one member named "sk".

2. View the members of a group using "getent" command

The "getent" command displays entries from databases supported by the Name Service Switch libraries, which are configured in "/etc/nsswitch.conf" file.

To find the members of a given group in Linux using "getent" command, run:

$ getent group sudo

This command displays members of the "sudo" group.

One notable advantage of getent command is it not only lists the local users but all users in all configured userdb backends, for example LDAP, on a given system.

3. Print users in a group using "groupmems" command

The "groupmems" command allows a user to administer their own group membership list without superuser privileges. It is part of the shadow utils package.

To print the members of a group using "groupmems" command, run:

$ sudo groupmems -g sudo -l

This command has two drawbacks. It only deals with groups in "/etc/group" file but not the ones in LDAP or other user databases. It also requires superuser privileges as it tries to open "/etc/gshadow" file.

4. Display group members using "members" command

As the name explicitly says, the "members" commands basically displays the members of a Group in Linux. The "members" command is not available by default in most Linux distributions. You need to install it using your distribution's package manager. For example, on Debian-based systems, you can install it using command:

$ sudo apt install members

Once installed, you can display the members of a given group in Linux using "members" command like below:

$ members sudo

By default, the "members" command displays all users. Use -p or -s to display only the members of a primary group or secondary group.

5. List all users belongs to a group using "libuser-lid" command

The "libuser-lid" command used to displays information about groups containing user name, or users contained in group name.

The "libuser-lid" command is also not available by default in many Linux distributions. The "libuser" provides this command, so you need to install it using your distribution's package manager. For example, on Debian, Ubuntu, install "libuser" package using command:

$ sudo apt install libuser

To list all users in a group, run:

$ sudo libuser-lid -g sudo

Please note that this command requires superuser privileges to run.

Sample output:

sk(uid=1000)

For more details, refer the manual pages of the respective command.

That's all for now. These are a few different methods to find the list of users in a Group in Linux. Hope this helps.

