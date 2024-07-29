Linux Kernel 6.11 Release Candidate 1 (RC1) Is Released

Linus Torvalds, the principal developer of the Linux kernel, has announced the release of Linux Kernel version 6.11 Release Candidate 1 (RC1) on 28 July 2024.

Despite expectations of a quieter period due to summer vacations, the development cycle for Linux 6.11 RC1 proceeded as usual. Torvalds noted that the merge window and overall statistics align with typical release patterns.

Linux Kernel 6.11 Release Candidate 1 (RC1)

Commit Statistics

The Linux 6.11-rc1 release consists of over 12,000 commits. The majority of these changes are driver updates (over 50%), with a significant portion relating to hardware descriptions.

Beyond driver updates, other notable areas of development include:

Architecture updates , particularly for ARM and x86, with a large proportion being device tree source (dts) files.

, particularly for ARM and x86, with a large proportion being device tree source (dts) files. Tooling and documentation , comprising approximately one-sixth of the updates.

, comprising approximately one-sixth of the updates. Core kernel improvements, affecting filesystems, networking, virtual machines and the kernel itself.

Major Changes in Kernel 6.11 RC1

A substantial portion of the changes in 6.11 RC1 focuses on hardware support:

AMD GPU Register Dump: This accounts for about 45% of the lines in the diff, suggesting extensive work on AMD graphics support. This could lead to improved performance and compatibility for AMD GPU users. Performance Event JSON Descriptor Files: These make up an additional 5% of the changes, likely improving system performance monitoring capabilities. This update may benefit system administrators and developers working on performance optimization.

Distribution of Changes

Excluding the hardware description updates, the changes in Linux 6.11 RC1 follow a typical distribution:

Drivers: Over 50% of the changes, indicating continued focus on expanding hardware support. Architecture Updates: Roughly one-third, with a significant portion in Device Tree Source (DTS) files. This suggests improvements in platform-specific support, especially for ARM-based systems. Tooling and Documentation: Approximately one-third, which should help developers and users better understand and utilize the kernel. Core Kernel: The remaining third, covering: Filesystems

Networking

Virtual Memory (VM)

Kernel internals

These core updates likely include performance improvements and bug fixes across various subsystems.

Build Regressions and Improvements in 6.11 RC1

Geert Uytterhoeven provided a detailed report on build regressions and improvements for the release candidate, noting a net decrease in both build errors and warnings.

The list of build regressions and improvements in Linux Kernel 6.11-rc1 compared to v6.10 are given below:

Error Regressions: There are 7 new build errors in 6.11-rc1 affecting various architectures including MIPS , PowerPC , m68k and sh4 . For instance, one error relates to incompatible pointer types in a specific file within the MIPS architecture.

There are 7 new build errors in 6.11-rc1 affecting various architectures including , , and . For instance, one error relates to incompatible pointer types in a specific file within the MIPS architecture. Error Improvements: The report highlights 22 error improvements, addressing various issues such as missing prototypes, relocation errors, and unused variables. These improvements resolve errors that were present in the v6.10 kernel.

The report highlights 22 error improvements, addressing various issues such as missing prototypes, relocation errors, and unused variables. These improvements resolve errors that were present in the v6.10 kernel. Warning Regressions: There are 4 new build warnings, largely concentrated around the btrfs and kernel/fork.c files.

There are 4 new build warnings, largely concentrated around the and files. Warning Improvements: 19 warnings present in the previous version were resolved in 6.11-rc1. These improvements span across multiple areas, including configuration files, specific architecture files (MIPS, Sparc), and driver files.

Overall, version 6.11-rc1 shows a significant decrease in both errors (-22) and warnings (-19), indicating a positive trajectory toward a more stable and reliable build process.

Build Regressions and Improvements in Linux Kernel 6.11 RC1

What's Next

As this is the first release candidate for Linux 6.11, it marks the beginning of the testing phase. Over the coming weeks, the kernel community will work on identifying and fixing bugs, with subsequent RC versions to be released.

The final version of Linux 6.11 is expected to be ready in a few months, assuming the typical development cycle. If the typical development cycle is followed, we can expect the final release of Linux 6.11 on or around September 22, 2024.

Test Linux Kernel 6.11 RC1

Users are encouraged to test the first release candidate of 6.11 by downloading it from the Kernel.org website or the Linus Torvalds's git tree.

Please note that these development versions should not be used on production systems due to their experimental nature.

Linux Kernel RC1 was released on July 28, 2024. Considering the typical 9-10 week development cycle, we can estimate the release date for the final version of Linux Kernel 6.11.

Release Candidates Period: 7-8 weeks following RC1.

7-8 weeks following RC1. RC1 Release: July 28, 2024

July 28, 2024 RC Period Duration: 7-8 weeks

7 Weeks from RC1: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 8 Weeks from RC1: September 22, 2024

Therefore, if the typical development cycle is followed, we can expect the final release of Linux 6.11 on either September 15 or September 22, 2024.

The most likely scenario is September 22, 2024, as this allows for a full 8-week RC phase, which is common for many kernel releases. However, if the stabilization process goes smoothly, there's a possibility of a September 15 release.

It's important to note that this is our assumption. The actual release date may vary by a week or two depending on the specific issues encountered during the RC phase.

Linus Torvalds might decide to extend the cycle if significant problems are found, or release earlier if the kernel stabilizes quickly.

Typical Development Cycle of a New Linux Kernel Version

The typical development cycle for a new Linux kernel version follows a well-established pattern. Let me explain this process:

1. Merge Window:

Lasts about two weeks.

Opens immediately after the release of the previous stable kernel.

During this time, major changes and new features are merged into the mainline kernel.

2. Release Candidates (RC):

After the merge window closes, the first release candidate (RC1) is announced.

Subsequent RCs are released weekly.

The RC phase typically lasts 7-8 weeks, but can extend to 9-10 weeks if needed.

3. Stabilization:

During the RC phase, focus shifts to bug fixing and stabilization.

No new features are added after RC1, only bug fixes and critical updates.

4. Final Release:

When Linus Torvalds determines the kernel is stable enough, the final version is released.

This usually happens after RC7 or RC8, but can occur earlier or later depending on the stability of the release.

5. Maintenance:

After the final release, the kernel enters the maintenance phase.

Bug fixes and security updates are backported to this version.

The entire cycle from the opening of a merge window to the final release typically takes about 9-10 weeks. This means that new kernel versions are usually released every 2-3 months.

For Linux 6.11 RC1, we're at the beginning of the RC phase. Based on the typical cycle, we can expect the final release of Linux 6.11 in about 7-8 weeks, assuming no major issues are discovered that would extend the RC phase.

Resource: