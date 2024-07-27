Konsole 24.12.0 Introduces Automatic Session Output Saving Feature

For developers, system administrators, and command-line enthusiasts, Konsole has always been a reliable terminal emulator within the KDE ecosystem. With the upcoming release of version 24.12.0, Konsole is going to introduce a highly anticipated feature: automatic session output saving. This feature allows users to automatically save all terminal output to a file in real time.

KDE Konsole's Autosave Feature

While the ability to save scrollback to a file has existed in previous versions, it required manual intervention. The new autosave feature in Konsole 24.12.0 allows users to automatically save all terminal output to a file in real time.

Automatic Session Output Saving Feature in Konsole

Konsole's new autosave feature promises to be a game-changer for users who need to keep detailed logs of their terminal sessions. Imagine effortlessly referencing past commands, troubleshooting errors, or simply reviewing your workflow without the hassle of manual saving!!

How Autosave Works in Konsole

As Theodore Wang, the Konsole Developer, noted in the KDE bug tracker, the Konsole autosave functionality is integrated into a new class called SaveHistoryAutoTask which operates within Konsole's framework. Here's the detailed explanation of how it works:

Triggering Autosave: Users can start the autosave feature through a dedicated "Auto Save Output As" button located in the "File" tab of the Konsole toolbar.

Users can start the autosave feature through a dedicated "Auto Save Output As" button located in the "File" tab of the Konsole toolbar. Choosing a File: Upon activation, a file dialog appears, enabling the user to select the desired file for storing the autosaved content.

Upon activation, a file dialog appears, enabling the user to select the desired file for storing the autosaved content. The Autosave Process: A new class called "SaveHistoryAutoTask" manages the autosaving process, inheriting from "SessionTask". This class uses a fixed time interval, configurable in the profile settings under the "Advanced" tab, to save the output to the chosen file.

A new class called "SaveHistoryAutoTask" manages the autosaving process, inheriting from "SessionTask". This class uses a fixed time interval, configurable in the profile settings under the "Advanced" tab, to save the output to the chosen file. Stopping Autosave: Once autosave is active, the "Auto Save Output As" button is replaced with a "Stop Auto Save" button, allowing users to halt the process.

Once autosave is active, the "Auto Save Output As" button is replaced with a "Stop Auto Save" button, allowing users to halt the process. Error Handling: Any errors during autosave, such as issues with file access or modifications, trigger a "KMessageBox" detailing the problem and stop the autosaving.

This new mechanism promises a robust and efficient way to capture and save terminal output in real-time.

Beta Testing Phase

Currently, the autosave feature is in its final stages of development and is undergoing beta testing. For those eager to experience this feature firsthand, installing the beta version of Konsole 24.12.0 is recommended.

While the beta version allows users to test and provide valuable feedback on the autosave feature, it's important to remember that unforeseen bugs might be present. Users are encouraged to report any issues they encounter, contributing to the final polish of this exciting new addition to Konsole.

Final Release

While there is no exact release date mentioned, the sources indicate that the final release of Konsole 24.12.0, with the autosave feature, is expected soon.

