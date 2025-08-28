How To Search Inside Files In Linux Using Grep, Find And Ripgrep

When working on Linux, you often need to search for text inside files. Whether you're debugging configuration files, searching logs for errors, or exploring a large codebase, knowing the right commands can save you hours of work.
In this guide, I’ll show you how to search inside files using
grep,
find, and
ripgrep with practical examples.
We'll start with simple commands and gradually move to more advanced techniques.
1. Why You Need to Search Inside Files
Linux systems often have thousands of files. Manually opening each one is slow and inefficient. Here are common scenarios where searching inside files is useful:
- Debugging configurations: Find where a setting is defined.
- Searching logs: Quickly locate errors and warnings.
- Hunting secrets: Check if passwords, tokens, or API keys are stored.
- Exploring codebases: Identify where a function or variable is used.
2. Using
grep to Search Inside Files
The grep command is one of the most powerful and widely used tools for searching inside files in Linux. Let's start with practical examples.
2.1. Search Recursively and List Matching Files
To search for the text "password" recursively in the current working directory and display the matching files, run:
grep -rl "password" .
Explanation:
-r- searches recursively inside all subfolders
-l- prints only the file names
.- represents the current directory
You can also specify a target path explicitly. For example, to find files containing
db_name inside
/home/user/, you would run:
grep -rl "db_name" /home/user/mydatabase
2.2. Show Matching Lines and Line Numbers
grep -rn "db_name" /home/user/
Flags used:
-n- displays the line number where the match occurs
Example Output:
/home/user/app.conf:45:db_name=my_database /home/user/test.conf:12:db_name=test_db
2.3. Perform a Case-Insensitive Search
grep -ril "error" /var/log/
Flag added:
-i- ignores case differences, so
Error,
error, and
ERRORall match.
2.4. Search Only Specific File Types
You can use --include flag to limit searches. Here's an example:
grep -r --include="*.conf" "db_name" /etc/
Flag used:
--include="*.conf"- limit search to
.conffiles only.
2.5. Exclude Specific Directories or Files
grep -rl --exclude-dir="node_modules" "API_KEY" .
This skips
node_modules when searching, making it faster.
3. Using
find with
grep for Advanced Searches
The
find command is useful when you want more control over which files get searched. Combining it with
grep gives you advanced filtering options.
3.1. Search Only
.conf Files
find /etc -name "*.conf" -exec grep -l "db_name" {} \;
Explanation:
find /etc- search inside
/etc
-name "*.conf"- limit results to
.conffiles
-exec grep -l "db_name" {} \;- run
grepon each matching file
If you want to get the clean list of files you're looking for without the distracting warning, you can use this command:
find /etc -name "*.conf" -exec grep -l "db_name" {} + 2>/dev/null
3.2. Exclude Folders While Searching
find . -type f ! -path "./cache/*" -exec grep -l "token" {} \;
This skips the
cache folder entirely.
4. Using
ripgrep (rg) for Faster Searches
If you work on huge projects or massive codebases, try ripgrep (
rg). It's faster than
grep and respects
.gitignore rules by default.
4.1. Install ripgrep
For Debian / Ubuntu / Linux Mint / Pop!_OS:
sudo apt install ripgrep
For Fedora / RHEL / AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux:
sudo dnf install ripgrep
4.2. Basic ripgrep Usage
rg "password" /home/user/
By default,
ripgrep:
- Searches recursively
- Displays file names, line numbers, and matching lines
- Ignores
.gitignore-excluded files automatically
4.3. Search Only Specific File Types
rg "db_name" --type conf
This searches only
.conf files.
5. Practical Examples
Here are some practical use cases.
Debugging configurations:
grep -rl "db_name" /home/ostechnix/pg/
Searching logs for errors:
grep -ril "backup" /var/log/
Finding stored secrets:
grep -r "mysql" /home/ostechnix/myproject/
Exploring large codebases:
rg "get_user" src/
6. Comparison Table
|Feature
|grep
|find + grep
|ripgrep (rg)
|Recursive search
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Filter by file type
|via
--include
|via
-name
|via
--type
|Speed
|Good
|Average
|Fastest
|Respects
.gitignore
|No
|No
|Yes
|Beginner-friendly
|Yes
|Moderate
|Yes
7. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
A: Use the following command:
grep -rl "text" . This searches recursively and lists matching files.
A:
grep is widely available, reliable for everyday searches.
ripgrep (
rg) is much faster, ignores unnecessary files, and better for large codebases.
.conf files in Linux?
A:
grep -r --include="*.conf" "keyword" /etc/
A:
grep -rl --exclude-dir="node_modules" "API_KEY" .
8. Summary
In this guide, we explained how to use Linux
grep,
find and
ripgrep commands to search inside files recursively with example commands.
If you're wondering which command to use and when, follow this order:
- Use
grepfor quick, everyday searches.
- Use
find + grepwhen you need precise filtering.
- Use
ripgrepwhen working with huge projects or when speed matters.
Mastering these commands will make you faster at debugging, searching logs, and exploring Linux systems.
