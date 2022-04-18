Ansible SSH Authentication And Privilege Escalation

In this article, we are going to focus on two important Ansible concepts. The first concept will be how SSH Key-based and password-based authentication works in Ansible. The second concept is how to elevate the privilege when working with ad hoc commands and playbooks.

I have a three-node lab setup running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS machines using VirtualBox and Vagrant. There is a detailed article about the lab setup which you can read from the link below.

Key Based Authentication In Ansible

The first thing you have to understand when learning ansible is how the communication is happening between the controller and managed nodes. Ansible uses SSH protocol to connect to the managed nodes and run the task.

Every time when you run a playbook or ad hoc commands, you have to provide the SSH password for ansible to authenticate to the managed nodes via SSH.

To eliminate this, it is recommended to create an SSH key pair and share the public key with all the nodes so ansible can communicate using the keypair.

I have created two key pairs named first_key and second_key using the below script for demonstration.

Create a text file called create_keypair.sh with the following contents.

#!/usr/bin/env bash # THIS SCRIPT WILL CREATE SSH KEY PAIR AND DISTRIBUTE ACROSS ALL NODES read -p "Enter the name for the key : " KEY_NAME ssh-keygen -b 2048 -t rsa -f /home/vagrant/.ssh/${KEY_NAME} -q -N "" # LOOPING THROUGH AND DISTRIBUTING THE KEY for val in controller managed1 managed2; do echo "-------------------- COPYING KEY TO ${val^^} NODE ------------------------------" sshpass -p 'vagrant' ssh-copy-id -f -i /home/vagrant/.ssh/${KEY_NAME}.pub -o "StrictHostKeyChecking=no" [email protected]$val done

Give execute permission to the script and run it.

$ chmod +x path/to/create_keypair.sh

$ ./create_keypair.sh

I have created this script for my lab setup. You can edit the for loop section and add your managed node names accordingly.

$ tree .ssh/

.ssh/

├── authorized_keys

├── first_key

├── first_key.pub

├── known_hosts

├── second_key

└── second_key.pub

When you have keys created with different names other than the default name(id_rsa), ssh will try to find the default key names and if not found, it will prompt for password-based authentication.

debug1: SSH2_MSG_SERVICE_ACCEPT received debug1: Authentications that can continue: publickey,password debug1: Next authentication method: publickey debug1: Trying private key: /home/vagrant/.ssh/id_rsa debug1: Trying private key: /home/vagrant/.ssh/id_dsa debug1: Trying private key: /home/vagrant/.ssh/id_ecdsa debug1: Trying private key: /home/vagrant/.ssh/id_ecdsa_sk debug1: Trying private key: /home/vagrant/.ssh/id_ed25519 debug1: Trying private key: /home/vagrant/.ssh/id_ed25519_sk debug1: Trying private key: /home/vagrant/.ssh/id_xmss debug1: Next authentication method: password [email protected]'s password:

In this case, you have to mention the private key file explicitly using the -i flag.

When you run an ad hoc command or playbook, you can use the --key-file or --private-key flag and pass the private key file as the argument. In the below example, you can see I have used both keys(first_key & second_key) to successfully communicate to the managed nodes.

# USING --key-file FLAG $ ansible managed1 -m ping --key-file /home/vagrant/.ssh/second_key managed1 | SUCCESS => { "ansible_facts": { "discovered_interpreter_python": "/usr/bin/python3" }, "changed": false, "ping": "pong" }

# USING --private-key FLAG $ ansible managed1 -m ping --private-key /home/vagrant/.ssh/first_key managed1 | SUCCESS => { "ansible_facts": { "discovered_interpreter_python": "/usr/bin/python3" }, "changed": false, "ping": "pong" }

You can also add the parameter " private_key_file " in the ansible.cfg configuration file which will be applied to adhoc commands and all playbook tasks.

$ vim ansible.cfg

Add the following line:

Private_key_file = /home/vagrant/.ssh/first_key

Replace /home/vagrant/.ssh/first_key with your own.

Private Key File

You can also add "ansible_ssh_private_key" parameter in your inventory file which will take higher precedence over ansible.cfg file. Below is how my inventory is now set up. Node managed1 will use "first_key" and managed2 will use "second_key".

[ubuntu1] managed1 ansible_ssh_private_key_file=/home/vagrant/.ssh/first_key [ubuntu2] managed2 ansible_ssh_private_key_file=/home/vagrant/.ssh/second_key

Now if you run the adhoc command or playbook again, you can see both the keys will successfully authenticate. You can increase the verbosity to check if the appropriate keys are used as per our input.

$ ansible -vvv all -m ping

Different Key Pairs

Now you should have a good understanding of how key-based authentication works in ansible. It is important to understand the precedence when adding the parameter in different files. The command-line option takes higher precedence followed by the inventory file and ansible.cfg configuration file.

SSH Password-Based Authentication In Ansible

When you run any task, ansible will use the current user in the controller node to communicate with the managed nodes through SSH. You can use the shell module and run the " whoami " command to verify the user name in the managed nodes. In my case, the user name is "vagrant". The vagrant user is authenticating using keys that I have set up in the previous section.

$ whoami

vagrant

$ ansible all -m shell -a "whoami" managed2 | CHANGED | rc=0 >> vagrant managed1 | CHANGED | rc=0 >> vagrant

If you wish to connect to the managed nodes as a different user you can use --u or --user flag and pass username as the argument. If you see the below image, I try to use the user "karthick" which does not have an SSH key setup and no keys distributed to the managed nodes so the connectivity is getting failed.

$ ansible all -m shell -a "whoami" -u karthick

$ ansible all -m shell -a "whoami" --user karthick

Connectivity Error

To use password-based authentication, you can use the -k or --ask-pass flag. It will prompt you to enter the SSH password for the user(karthick). Make sure the password is the same across all the nodes for the user.

$ ansible all -m shell -a "whoami" -u karthick -k

$ ansible all -m shell -a "whoami" -u karthick --ask-pass

SSH Password Prompt

You can also store the password in a file and pass the file name as an argument to --connection-password-file or --conn-pass-file flag. This is not a recommended way since you are storing the password in a plain text file. You can use ansible vault to encrypt the password file but this is a separate topic to discuss.

$ ansible all -m shell -a "whoami" -u karthick --connection-password-file pass.txt

$ ansible all -m shell -a "whoami" -u karthick --conn-pass-file pass.txt

You can pass the username and password as parameters in the inventory file too. Again this is not the best way to store the password. Below is how my inventory file is now set up.

[ubuntu1] managed1 ansible_ssh_private_key_file=/home/vagrant/.ssh/first_key ansible_user=vagrant [ubuntu2] managed2 ansible_user=karthick ansible_ssh_pass=password

$ ansible all -m shell -a "whoami" -u karthick managed1 | CHANGED | rc=0 >> vagrant managed2 | CHANGED | rc=0 >> karthick

Heads Up: I may be running the examples using adhoc commands but the same flags are applicable to the playbook too.

Privilege Escalation In Ansible

There are times your task requires elevated privilege(root) to run successfully. For example, package management. You can only install, remove or upgrade packages as a root user or with sudo privilege.

When you run the help flag along with ansible or ansible-playbook, you will find a privilege escalation section as shown in the image.

$ ansible --help

$ ansible-playbook --help

Privilege Escalation Options

When you want to run any task with root privilege, you should use -b or --become flag.

$ ansible ubuntu1 -m service -a "name=sshd state=restarted" -b managed1 | CHANGED => { "ansible_facts": { "discovered_interpreter_python": "/usr/bin/python3" }, "changed": true, "name": "sshd", "state": "started",

By default, sudo will be used as a privilege escalation method. You can change the method by setting the --become-method flag. You can get the list of supported methods by running the following command.

$ ansible-doc -t become -l ansible.netcommon.enable Switch to elevated permissions on a network device community.general.doas Do As user community.general.dzdo Centrify's Direct Authorize community.general.ksu Kerberos substitute user community.general.machinectl Systemd's machinectl privilege escalation community.general.pbrun PowerBroker run community.general.pfexec profile based execution community.general.pmrun Privilege Manager run community.general.sesu CA Privileged Access Manager community.general.sudosu Run tasks using sudo su - runas Run As user su Substitute User sudo Substitute User DO

You may or may not give a sudo password for the managed nodes depending upon how the user is set up. In my case, I have set up the user vagrant to run sudo without prompting for passwords.

If your sudo user requires a password to work, then you should use the -K or --ask-become-pass flag which will prompt for the sudo password.

As you can see from the below error, when I try to run without providing a sudo password for the user "karthick", it throws me an error saying "Missing sudo password".

$ ansible ubuntu1 -m service -a "name=sshd state=restarted" -i inventory -u karthick -k -b SSH password: managed1 | FAILED! => { "msg": "Missing sudo password" }

$ ansible ubuntu1 -m service -a "name=sshd state=restarted" -i inventory -u karthick -k -b -K

Use -K Flag For Sudo Password Prompt

Sudo password can be stored in a file and passed as an argument to the --become-password-file or --become-pass-file flag. Ansible vault can be used to encrypt this file but is not a recommended practice.

$ ansible ubuntu1 -m service -a "name=sshd state=restarted" -i inventory -u karthick -k -b --become-password-file pass.txt $ ansible ubuntu1 -m service -a "name=sshd state=restarted" -i inventory -u karthick -k -b --become-pass-file pass.txt

You can also include the "become" directive in the playbook at the task level or play level.

The below image represents how the "become" directive is used at the play level.

The "become" Directive At The Play Level

The below image represents how the "become" directive is used at the task level.

The Become Directive At The Task Level

As you can see from the output, the ssh service is restarted fine in the managed1 node.

$ ansible-playbook restart_service.yml PLAY [Restart SSHD service] *************************************************************************** TASK [Restart SSHD in managed1.anslab.com] ************************************************************ changed: [managed1] PLAY RECAP ******************************************************************************************** managed1 : ok=1 changed=1 unreachable=0 failed=0 skipped=0 rescued=0 ignored=0

The "become" directive can also be set at ansible.cfg configuration file and the inventory file. But it is recommended to set the directive in the playbook. You can get the different parameters for ansible.cfg file from the link below.

If you want to run the task as a different user after connecting to the managed nodes, then you should use the --become-user flag. By default, it is set to root user.

Conclusion

In this article, we have seen how key-based and password authentication works in Ansible and different flags that are supported for authentication. We have also seen how privilege escalation works in Ansible.

To dive deep, you should have a fair understanding on how different privilege escalation method works and according to your needs set the environment without compromising the security.