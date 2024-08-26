Automate Job Search In LinkedIn With AI And LinkedIn_AIHawk

Are you tired of spending hours scrolling through job listings on LinkedIn? Introducing LinkedIn_AIHawk, your personal job search assistant. This powerful tool uses artificial intelligence to automatically apply to relevant jobs, saving you time and effort. With LinkedIn_AIHawk, you can find your dream job faster than ever before!

What is LinkedIn_AIHawk?

LinkedIn_AIHawk is an open-source Python application that aims to automate and personalise the job application process on LinkedIn. It boasts features such as AI-powered resume tailoring, automated application submission, and customisable job search criteria.

All you need to do is open the configuration files and update them with your personal information, job preferences, your OpenAI API key for GPT integration and you're good to go!. LinkedIn_AIHawk will automatically apply for the jobs based on your preferences.

By combining automation and AI, LinkedIn_AIHawk aims to save job seekers time, reduce application fatigue, and improve their chances of securing interviews.

LinkedIn_AIHawk is free to use and supports Linux, macOS and Windows. Its source code is freely available in GitHub.

Please note that LinkedIn_AIHawk is still in beta and users should exercise caution, ensuring compliance with LinkedIn's terms of service and ethical considerations.

Problem: The Modern Job Hunt Struggle

LinkedIn_AIHawk addresses the challenges faced by job seekers in the digital age. While platforms like LinkedIn offer vast opportunities, they also lead to increased competition and require significant time investment for:

Searching and filtering through numerous job listings.

Tailoring applications and repeatedly filling out forms.

This often results in job search fatigue and missed opportunities.

Solution: Automating and Personalizing Applications

LinkedIn_AIHawk acts as a "tireless, 24/7 job search partner," automating time-consuming tasks and enabling users to focus on interview preparation and skill development.

How does LinkedIn_AIHawk Automate Job Search and Enhance Application Process?

LinkedIn_AIHawk automates and improves the job application experience on LinkedIn by utilising artificial intelligence. This enables users to apply for multiple jobs in a streamlined and personalised way.

Let's see how does it achieve this:

Automation Features:

Customised Job Searching: Users can set their desired criteria, and LinkedIn_AIHawk will continuously search for new openings that match. It also intelligently filters out irrelevant listings.

Users can set their desired criteria, and LinkedIn_AIHawk will continuously search for new openings that match. It also intelligently filters out irrelevant listings. One-Click Applications: The tool leverages LinkedIn's "Easy Apply" to submit applications rapidly.

The tool leverages LinkedIn's "Easy Apply" to submit applications rapidly. Automated Form Filling: Application forms are auto-filled using the user's profile data.

Application forms are auto-filled using the user's profile data. Document Attachment: Resumes and cover letters are automatically attached to applications.

Resumes and cover letters are automatically attached to applications. Bulk Application Capability: Users can apply for numerous jobs with a single click.

AI-Powered Enhancements:

Personalised Responses: The AI generates dynamic answers to employer questions, adapting tone and style to match the company culture.

The AI generates dynamic answers to employer questions, adapting tone and style to match the company culture. Keyword Optimisation: Application relevance is boosted through AI-powered keyword optimisation.

Application relevance is boosted through AI-powered keyword optimisation. Dynamic Resume Generation: The tool can automatically create tailored resumes for each application. This customisation can potentially increase the chances of success.

Additional Benefits:

Quality Control: LinkedIn_AIHawk incorporates quality control measures to ensure the effectiveness of applications.

LinkedIn_AIHawk incorporates quality control measures to ensure the effectiveness of applications. Detailed Tracking: Users can keep track of all their applications within the tool.

Users can keep track of all their applications within the tool. Blacklisting: Unwanted employers and job titles can be blacklisted.

Unwanted employers and job titles can be blacklisted. Secure Data Handling: Sensitive information is stored securely in YAML files in your local drive.

Installing LinkedIn_AIHawk in Linux

Step 1: Install Python:

Make sure you have the latest version of Python. Python is pre-installed in many Linux distributions. If not, you can install it using the default package manager. For instance, use the following command to install Python in Debian and Ubuntu using command:

sudo apt install python

Step 2: Install Google Chrome:

Download and install the newest version of Google Chrome. It is available in flatpak format, so you can install it using command:

flatpak install flathub com.google.Chrome

Step 3: Clone the repository:

Use the following commands to clone the LinkedIn_AIHawk repository:

git clone https://github.com/feder-cr/LinkedIn_AIHawk_automatic_job_application

Cd into the cloned directory:

cd LinkedIn_AIHawk_automatic_job_application

Step 4: Install Required Packages:

Use pip to install the necessary packages:

pip install -r requirements.txt

Once you've completed these steps, you'll have LinkedIn_AIHawk installed on your system.

Configuration

Step 1: Create Necessary Files in the Data Folder

Create a data_folder in the project directory containing the following files:

secrets.yaml

config.yaml

plain_text_resume.yaml

[NOTE]

Please note that there is a example configuration folder named data_folder_example inside the cloned directory. It contains example versions of all necessary files, properly structured and filled out. The files are populated with fictitious but realistic data. You can use these files as a practical reference for setting up your work environment.

Step 2: Configure LinkedIn User name and Password

Open the secrets.yaml file and add the following details:

Add your LinkedIn email and password

Add your OpenAI API key (You'll need to obtain this from OpenAI).

Step 3: Add your Job Preference Details

Open the config.yaml and update it with the following details:

Set job search parameters (remote, experience level, job types, date range)

List desired job titles and locations

Set search radius

Add company and title blacklists if needed

Step 4: Add your Personal Details

Fill out plain_text_resume.yaml with your personal information, education, work experience, skills, and other relevant details.

Optionally, prepare a PDF version of your resume if you want to use a specific resume instead of the dynamically generated one.

Once installed and configured, you can run the bot using:

python main.py

Or, if you want to use a specific PDF resume:

python main.py --resume /path/to/your/resume.pdf

Remember to set your LinkedIn language to English for the bot to work correctly.

While LinkedIn_AIHawk can significantly streamline the job search, users should be mindful of LinkedIn's terms of service and ethical considerations surrounding automated job applications.

Conclusion

LinkedIn_AIHawk offers a powerful solution for individuals seeking to optimize their job search on LinkedIn. By automating tedious tasks and leveraging AI for personalization, the tool enables users to apply to a greater number of relevant positions efficiently while increasing their chances of success.

