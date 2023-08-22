In Linux and Unix-like systems, the '
cat' command is used to print and concatenate files. Using
cat command, we can print the contents of a file to the standard output, concatenate several files into the target file, and append several files into the target file. Today, I stumbled upon a similar utility named "Bat". Bat is just a clone to the
cat command, with some additional cool features such as syntax highlighting, git integration and automatic paging etc. In this guide, we will discuss what is Bat, how to install Bat in Linux, and how to use Bat command in Linux and Unix operating systems.
What is Bat Command?
Bat is a command-line tool that displays the contents of a file in the terminal. It is a clone of the cat command, but it has some additional features, such as syntax highlighting and line numbering. The "wings" in the name refer to these additional features.
In simple terms, Bat is a more powerful and versatile version of the cat command. It is a great tool for programmers and other technical users who need to view and edit text files.
Bat is free and opensource program written in Rust programming language.
If you are looking for a powerful and versatile command-line tool for viewing and editing text files, then Bat is a great option. It is easy to use and has a lot of features that can make your life easier.
Bat Features
Here are some of the features of Bat:
- Syntax highlighting: Bat can automatically highlight the syntax of different programming languages, making it easier to read and understand code.
- Line numbering: Bat can number the lines of a file, which can be helpful for debugging and troubleshooting.
- Formatting options: Bat allows you to customize the formatting of the text output, such as the font, size, and color.
- Git integration: Bat can integrate with Git to show file modifications. This can be helpful for tracking changes to code.
- Automatic Paging: When you use
batto view a long file, it automatically divides the content into pages, allowing you to scroll through them easily. This is more convenient than having to scroll through everything all at once.
- Themes and Styles: You can customize the way bat displays files by choosing different color themes and styles. This lets you personalize your viewing experience according to your preferences.
- Binary File Handling:
batcan also display binary files in a readable format, which can be useful for examining the content of binary files like images or compiled programs.
- Extension Detection: It can automatically detect the type of file you're viewing based on its extension and apply the appropriate syntax highlighting.
- Integration with Other Tools:
batcan work alongside other tools and commands, making it a versatile choice for viewing file content while also taking advantage of other command-line utilities.
- Drop-in replacement for cat: Bat can be used as a drop-in replacement for the cat command. This means that you can use Bat to do everything that cat can do, plus more.
Install Bat on Linux
Bat is packaged for popular Linux operating systems.
Alpine Linux:
Bat is available in the official repositories of Alpine Linux. To install bat on Alpine Linux, run:
$ sudo apk add bat
Arch Linux:
Bat is available in the default repositories of Arch Linux. So, you can install it using pacman on any arch-based systems.
$ sudo pacman -S bat
Debian-based systems:
bat has been available for Ubuntu since version 20.04 ("Focal") and for Debian since August 2021 (Debian 11 - "Bullseye").
If you're using a recent Ubuntu or Debian version, you can easily install it with the following command:
$ sudo apt install bat
Please be aware that when you install
bat this way, the executable might be named
batcat instead of
bat (due to a naming conflict with another package).
To avoid potential issues and maintain consistency across distributions, you can create a symlink or an alias:
Create a directory for local binaries (if it doesn't exist):
$ mkdir -p ~/.local/bin
Create a symlink or an alias to use
bat instead of
batcat:
For symlink:
$ ln -s /usr/bin/batcat ~/.local/bin/bat
For alias (add this line to your shell configuration file, like
~/.bashrc or
~/.zshrc):
alias bat='batcat'
If you want to install the latest
.deb version on Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Pop_OS! systems, download the
.deb file from the Releases page and install it as shown below.
$ wget https://github.com/sharkdp/bat/releases/download/v0.11.0/bat_0.11.0_amd64.deb
$ sudo apt install gdebi
$ sudo gdebi bat_0.11.0_amd64.deb
SUSE/openSUSE:
You can install bat with zypper like below:
$ sudo zypper install bat
Using Nix package manager:
In NixOS, you can install bat using nix package manager:
$ nix-env -i bat
Fedora:
Bat can be installed from the official Fedora Modular repository.
$ sudo dnf install bat
Gentoo:
emerge sys-apps/bat
Void Linux:
You can install
bat via xbps-install:
$ sudo xbps-install -S bat
FreeBSD:
You can install a precompiled
bat package with pkg:
# pkg install bat
Or build it from the FreeBSD ports:
# cd /usr/ports/textproc/bat # make install
Using Cargo package manager from source:
Make sure you have installed Rust 1.26 or higher.
Then, run the following command to install Bat:
$ cargo install bat
Using Linuxbrew:
Alternatively, you can install it using Linuxbrew package manager.
$ brew install bat
Bat Command Usage
The Bat command's usage is very similar to
cat command.
To create a new file using bat, do:
$ bat > file.txt
To view the contents of a file using bat, run:
$ bat file.txt
You can also view multiple files at once:
$ bat file1.txt file2.txt
To append the contents of the multiple files in a single file:
$ bat file1.txt file2.txt file3.txt > document.txt
Like I already mentioned, apart from viewing and editing files, the Bat utility has some additional cool features though.
Syntax Highlighting
Bat supports syntax highlighting for large number of programming and markup languages. For instance, look at the following example.
I am going to display the contents of the
reverse.py file using both cat and bat commands.
Did you notice the difference? The
cat command shows the contents of the file in plain text format, whereas Bat shows output with syntax highlighting, order number in a neat tabular column format. Much better, isn't it?
Display Only Line Numbers
If you want to display only the line numbers (not the tabular column), use
-n flag.
$ bat -n reverse.py
Sample output:
Automatic Paging
Another notable feature of Bat command is it supports automatic paging. That means if output of a file is too large for one screen, the bat command automatically pipes its own output to
less command, so you can view the output page by page.
Let me show you an example.
When you view the contents of a file which spans multiple pages using cat command, the prompt quickly jumps to the last page of the file, and you do not see the content in the beginning or in the middle.
Have a look at the following output:
As you can see, the cat command displays last page of the file.
So, you may need to pipe the output of the cat command to
less command to view it's contents page by page from the beginning.
$ cat reverse.py | less
Now, you can view output page by page by hitting the ENTER key. However, it is not necessary if you use bat command. The bat command will automatically pipe the output of a file which spans multiple pages.
$ bat reverse.py
Sample output:
Now hit the ENTER key to go to the next page.
Git Integration
The
bat command also supports GIT integration, so you can view/edit the files in your Git repository without much hassle. It communicates with git to show modifications with respect to the index (see left side bar).
Bat also have the option to control the appearance of the output. To do so, use the
--style option. To show only Git changes and line numbers but no grid and no file header, use
--style=numbers,changes.
Display Non-printable Characters
To show non-printable characters in a file using the
bat command, you can use the
-A or
--show-all option. Here's an example:
$ bat -A file.txt
Replace
file.txt with the path to the file you want to view.
This command will display the content of the file along with non-printable characters highlighted. Non-printable characters might include things like tabs, line breaks, special control characters, and more.
Keep in mind that the appearance of non-printable characters might vary depending on your terminal and the color scheme you're using with
bat.
How to Integrate Bat Command with Other Tools?
Here are step-by-step examples of how to integrate the
bat command with various other tools:
Integration with
fzf (Command-Line Fuzzy Finder):
fzf is a tool for searching and selecting items from a list interactively. You can use
bat as a previewer for
fzf to display file contents while navigating.
$ fzf --preview "bat --color=always --style=numbers --line-range=:500 {}"
In this example,
fzf will show a preview of file contents using
bat for any selected file.
Integration with
find (Search Files) and
xargs:
find is used to search for files in a directory hierarchy. You can use
bat to preview search results.
$ find /path/to/search -name "*.txt" -exec bat {} +
This command will find all
.txt files in the specified directory and its subdirectories, then use
bat to preview their contents.
Integration with
ripgrep (Recursive Text Search):
ripgrep is a fast recursive text search tool. You can use
bat as the printer for
ripgrep search results.
$ batgrep "search term" /path/to/search
This command will use
ripgrep to search for the specified term in the given path and then print the search results using
bat.
Integration with
tail -f (Continuous Log Monitoring):
tail -f is used to monitor log files in real-time. You can use
bat to continuously monitor log files with syntax highlighting.
$ tail -f /var/log/syslog | bat --paging=never -l log
This command will display the contents of the syslog file using
bat, keeping the syntax highlighting intact while continuously monitoring updates.
Integration with
git show (Viewing File from Git History):
git show displays information about a specific commit. You can use
bat to view the contents of a file from a specific commit.
$ git show commit_hash:path/to/file | bat -l language
Replace
commit_hash with the desired commit's hash and
path/to/file with the file's path.
language should be replaced with the appropriate language for syntax highlighting.
Integration with
git diff (Viewing Git Changes):
You can use
bat to view the changes made in a Git diff output.
$ git diff --color=always | bat --paging=never --diff
This command will display the colorized Git diff using
bat, without paging, and indicating that it's a diff.
Integration with
xclip (Copying to Clipboard):
You can use
xclip to copy the output of
bat to the clipboard.
$ bat file.txt | xclip -selection clipboard
This command will send the contents of
file.txt through
bat and then copy the result to the clipboard using
xclip.
Remember to adjust file paths, options, and arguments based on your specific use case and preferences.
Customizing Bat Command Theme
If you don't like the default themes, you can change it too. Bat has option for that too.
To list the available themes, just run:
$ bat --list-themes 1337 DarkNeon Default GitHub Monokai Extended Monokai Extended Bright Monokai Extended Light Monokai Extended Origin TwoDark
To use a different theme, for example TwoDark, run:
$ bat --theme=TwoDark file.txt
If you want to make the theme permanent, use
export BAT_THEME="TwoDark" in your shell's startup file.
You can read the comparison of similar tools from this table. Please note that comparison is made from Bat's perspective.
Frequently Asked Questions
Here's list most commonly asked questions (FAQ) about Bat command.
bat command?
A: The
bat command is a modern alternative to the traditional
cat command used in Unix-like operating systems. It's designed to display the contents of files with syntax highlighting, line numbering, and additional features for an improved viewing experience.
bat?
A: You can install
bat on various systems using package managers. For instance, on systems using
apt (Debian/Ubuntu), you can run:
sudo apt install bat
bat offer?
A:
bat offers syntax highlighting for various programming and markup languages, line numbering, Git integration, the ability to show non-printable characters, paging for long files, color customization, and more.
bat?
A: To view the contents of a single file, use the
bat command followed by the file's path. For example:
bat README.md
bat?
A: Yes, you can display the contents of multiple files by providing their paths as arguments. For instance:
bat file1.txt file2.txt
bat?
A: Absolutely, you can use a wildcard
* to display the contents of all files in a directory. For example:
bat /path/to/directory/*
bat?
A: To display files with a certain extension, use a wildcard with the desired extension. For instance:
bat *.log
bat?
A: Yes, you can use a double wildcard
** to display files in subdirectories. For example:
bat /path/to/directory/**/*.txt
bat to view specific lines of a file?
A: You can specify a range of lines to view using the
--line-range option. For example, to view lines 10 to 20 of a file:
bat --line-range=10:20 file.txt
bat?
A: You can use
git show to view a specific commit's file and then pipe it to
bat for syntax highlighting:
git show commit_hash:path/to/file | bat -l language
bat?
A: Use the
-A or
--show-all option followed by the file path:
bat -A file.txt
bat be used with other tools?
A: Yes,
bat can be integrated with tools like
fzf (fuzzy finder),
find,
ripgrep,
git, and more. For example, to use
bat with
fzf:
fzf --preview "bat --color=always --style=numbers --line-range=:500 {}"
bat's output?
A: Yes, you can customize the color themes and styles using the
--theme and
--style options.
For more details, refer the Bat command project GitHub page given below.
Resource:
2 comments
Thank you! It is an awesome utility to view the source code. Sometimes using vim/gvim/sublime can be tiring. And cat doesn’t have syntax highlighting. I like how they have syntax highlighting and stuff. Line numbers are also great gifts.
Thank you!