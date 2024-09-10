Creating Templates In KDE Plasma Just Got Easier

Good news for KDE Plasma users! A long-awaited feature, 15 years in the making, has finally arrived. You can now easily create file templates that seamlessly integrate with the "Create New…" menu in Plasma's Desktop and Dolphin, KDE's powerful file manager.

File Template in Create New Menu in KDE

Image source: https://pointieststick.com/2024/09/07/this-week-in-plasma-stabilization-for-6-2/

The 15-Year Journey

Back in 2009, a user submitted a feature request to the KDE Bugtracking System. In that feature request, the user asked for a simpler way to add file templates in Dolphin. They noticed that Kubuntu 9.04 made this process easier, and they wanted the same for KDE. Fast forward to 2024, and this much-wanted feature is now a reality.

Super Simple Template Creation in KDE

With the latest update, creating templates is as simple as dragging and dropping files into the ~/Templates directory. This directory is already recognised as a standard location for user templates, so you don't need to mess with complicated settings or manual edits.

More Than Just Files

This new feature isn't limited to single files. You can now create entire project setups by placing whole directory structures inside the ~/Templates folder. This means you can quickly start new projects with all the necessary files and folders already set up.

It's pretty cool to see KDE making this happen after all this time. It shows the KDE devs are really listening to what people want and always trying to make things better, even if it takes a while. And special thanks to Antti Savolainen and other contributors for implementing this long-requested feature in KDE Plasma.

