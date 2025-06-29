Recently, Fedora project sparked a lively debate with a major proposal to stop supporting older 32-bit computer systems. This change, aimed at Fedora Linux 44, would have dramatically impacted how many people use their computers, especially for gaming. But why did Fedora want to drop 32-bit (i686) support, and why did it cause such a strong reaction? Let's find out.

The proposal: Dropping i686 (32-bit) Support in Fedora 44

Fabio Valentini and other project owners put forward a proposal for Fedora Linux 44. The main idea was twofold:

Stop including 32-bit software libraries – often called "multilib" – on 64-bit Fedora systems.

– often called – on 64-bit Fedora systems. Completely stop creating new software for 32-bit computers (the 'i686' architecture).

Fedora had already taken steps in this direction, having stopped offering 32-bit kernel packages and installer images since Fedora 31.

This proposal was seen as the "next two (and last) steps" in phasing out older 32-bit support.

The first part of the plan (removing libraries from repositories) was designed to be reversible, but the second step (stopping new software builds) would have been nearly impossible to undo.

Why Did Fedora Want to Remove 32-bit Support?

The Fedora team proposed this for several good reasons, mainly to make things easier and more efficient for everyone involved.

Less work for maintainers : It's getting harder to build and update software for 32-bit systems because many software projects no longer support them. This change would remove a growing burden .

: It's getting harder to build and update software for 32-bit systems because many software projects no longer support them. This change would . Simpler engineering : The way 32-bit libraries are currently included is complicated and relies on "brittle heuristics and rules". Removing them would simplify the process of creating Fedora's software repositories.

: The way 32-bit libraries are currently included is complicated and relies on "brittle heuristics and rules". Removing them would simplify the process of creating Fedora's software repositories. Better use of resources : Not building 32-bit software would free up computer power . This means 64-bit software could be built much faster.

: Not building 32-bit software would . This means 64-bit software could be built much faster. Faster for users: Dropping about 10,000 32-bit software packages would make Fedora's software lists smaller. This could speed up downloading updates and managing software.

The Big Impact: What Would Change for Users?

While the proposal had clear benefits for Fedora's developers, it also had significant consequences for users.

Software removal : Any 32-bit software already installed on a 64-bit Fedora system would be removed when upgrading to the new version.

: Any 32-bit software already installed on a 64-bit Fedora system would be removed when upgrading to the new version. Third-party software issues : Other software that needs these 32-bit libraries would no longer be able to install on Fedora.

: Other software that needs these 32-bit libraries would no longer be able to install on Fedora. Gaming concerns : This was a major point of contention. The change would particularly impact gaming software like Wine (used to run Windows games) and Steam (a popular game platform). Older Wine setups might need to be recreated.

: This was a major point of contention. The change would particularly impact gaming software like (used to run Windows games) and (a popular game platform). Older Wine setups might need to be recreated. Other Linux distributions affected : Fedora-based distributions, like Bazzite and Nobara , which are popular for gaming, would also be affected. It would also break the FEX root filesystem , which helps run x86 software on ARM computers.

: Fedora-based distributions, like and , which are popular for gaming, would also be affected. It would also break the , which helps run x86 software on ARM computers. Older games at risk: Many worried that a large number of older "native" Linux games (made before the mid-2010s) and some Windows games that don't work well with newer Wine technologies would simply stop working easily.

Community Reaction

The proposal received a very strong reaction.

Fabio Valentini, the person who put forward the proposal, expressed disappointment, noting that "hundreds of people" were "shouting 'DON’T DO THIS WHY DON’T YOU CARE ABOUT YOUR USERS I WILL SWITCH DISTROS IMMEDIATELY'".

He felt that "clickbait 'tech press' or YouTubers" contributed to this intense response.

Many users were worried about their games breaking and the hassle of finding workarounds. Some pointed out that even Windows still supports 32-bit software for compatibility.

The overall sentiment became a "devs vs users" situation for many.

At the time of writing this post, the poll results are as follows:

Poll Result - Dropping 32-bit (i686) Support in Fedora Linux 44

The poll results clearly show a significant majority in opposition to the proposal, with 51% "Strongly opposed" and an additional 16% "Opposed, but could be convinced", totalling 67% opposition.

Were There Any Solutions or Workarounds?

During the discussion, several ideas for managing the change were brought up:

Wine's "new WoW64" : This is a way for Wine to run 32-bit Windows applications on a 64-bit system without needing all 32-bit libraries from the operating system itself. While it's improving, some still report bugs or performance issues with certain games.

: This is a way for Wine to run 32-bit Windows applications on a 64-bit system without needing all 32-bit libraries from the operating system itself. While it's improving, some still report bugs or performance issues with certain games. Flatpaks : These are self-contained software packages. Steam , for instance, is available as a Flatpak and includes its own 32-bit libraries. However, some users dislike Flatpaks due to potential "performance ranges from slightly worse to abysmally worse," increased disk space usage, and "interoperability problems" with features like SteamVR or Gamescope.

: These are self-contained software packages. , for instance, is available as a Flatpak and includes its own 32-bit libraries. However, some users dislike Flatpaks due to potential "performance ranges from slightly worse to abysmally worse," increased disk space usage, and "interoperability problems" with features like SteamVR or Gamescope. Containers (Podman/Docker/Toolbx) : These tools could potentially run older 32-bit operating systems or applications in a separate environment.

: These tools could potentially run older 32-bit operating systems or applications in a separate environment. Partial 32-bit support: Like Ubuntu did in 2019, Fedora could choose to keep a small, essential set of 32-bit libraries specifically needed for gaming. This was seen by some as a good compromise.

The Outcome: Fedora Drops Plan to End i686 Support in Version 44

On June 28, 2025, Fabio Valentini withdrew the proposal. Yes, Fedora Keeps 32-bit (i686) Support, for Now.

He explained that targeting Fedora 44 was "too early". He also noted that the discussion probably wouldn't have been much different if a later release, like Fedora 46, had been targeted.

While many in the Reddit community saw this as a "win" for users and gamers, others argued it was a "loss" for maintainers and simply "kicked the can further down the road".

They stressed that the underlying problem of 32-bit software support isn't going away. Software projects continue to drop 32-bit support, and Fedora will eventually need to address this challenge.

Fabio Valentini is now actively "looking forward to seeing actual (and actionable) counter-proposals". This suggests the conversation is far from over, and a more gradual or targeted solution might be proposed in the future to balance the needs of both developers and users.