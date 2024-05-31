Maintaining the integrity of file systems is crucial for keeping your Linux systems running smoothly. File systems can become corrupt or inconsistent due to hardware failures, power outages, or software bugs. This can lead to data loss or system instability. This comprehensive tutorial provides useful fsck commands with examples to check and repair file systems in Linux.
The
fsck (file system check) utility helps you check and repair issues with your file systems. You can run it manually or have it automatically check file systems during system boot. With
fsck, you can scan for errors, fix corrupt data structures, and mark bad disk blocks to prevent further issues.
Let's start with the basics of checking and repairing standard Linux file systems with
fsck command. But before that, we need to find the file systems that need to be repaired and unmount them.
[Warning]
Do not run these commands on production systems without proper backups, as they can potentially corrupt or erase data if used incorrectly. We will practice on test environments to ensure your safety.
[NOTE]
The following commands must be run with
sudoor
rootpermissions.
Unmount File Systems
Using
fsck on a mounted file system is generally not recommended. Running
fsck on a mounted file system can lead to data corruption or other issues because the file system is actively being used by the operating system.
The safest way to use
fsck is to unmount the file system first. You can use the
df -h or
lsblk commands to get your mounted file systems (Partitions). Refer this guide to list disk partitions in Linux.
Once you found the file system you want to repair, unmount it like below:
umount /dev/sdXN
Replace
/dev/sdXN with the actual device identifier (e.g.,
/dev/sda).
After repairing the file systems, do not forget to mount them.
mount /dev/sdXN
Linux fsck Commands to Repair Linux File Systems
In this tutorial I have provided 20 essential fsck commands to check and repair file systems in Linux and Unix-like operating systems.
These commands are essential tools for Linux system administrators to maintain the integrity and reliability of file systems. They allow for checking, repairing, and managing bad blocks, as well as performing various other file system maintenance tasks.
It's important to use these commands with caution, as they can potentially cause data loss if used incorrectly. Always create backups before performing any file system repairs or modifications.
1. Dry Run File System Check
fsck -N
This option instructs
fsck to perform a dry run, meaning it will not actually make any changes to the file system. Instead, it will display what actions it would take if executed without the
-N flag. This is useful for previewing potential changes before committing them.
Sample Output of the above command would be:
fsck from util-linux 2.36.1 [/usr/sbin/fsck.ext4 (1) -- /] fsck.ext4 /dev/nvme0n1p2 [/usr/sbin/fsck.vfat (1) -- /boot/efi] fsck.vfat /dev/nvme0n1p1 [/usr/sbin/fsck.exfat (1) -- /media/user/WD_SSD] fsck.exfat LABEL=WD_SSD
Allow me explain what this output means:
fsck from util-linux 2.36.1
This line indicates that the
fsck command is part of the util-linux package, version 2.36.1.
[/usr/sbin/fsck.ext4 (1) -- /] fsck.ext4 /dev/nvme0n1p2
This line shows that
fsck has detected an ext4 file system on the device
/dev/nvme0n1p2 (likely a partition on an NVMe disk). In this dry run,
fsck would call the
/usr/sbin/fsck.ext4 command to check and potentially repair this ext4 file system mounted at the root directory (
/).
[/usr/sbin/fsck.vfat (1) -- /boot/efi] fsck.vfat /dev/nvme0n1p1
Here,
fsck has found a FAT (vfat) file system on the device
/dev/nvme0n1p1, which is likely the EFI System Partition (ESP) mounted at
/boot/efi. In the dry run,
fsck would invoke
/usr/sbin/fsck.vfat to check and potentially repair this FAT file system.
[/usr/sbin/fsck.exfat (1) -- /media/user/WD_SSD] fsck.exfat LABEL=WD_SSD
This line indicates that
fsck has detected an exFAT file system with the label
WD_SSD, mounted at
/media/user/WD_SSD. In the dry run,
fsck would call
/usr/sbin/fsck.exfat to check and potentially repair this exFAT file system.
In summary, this output shows that
fsck -N is performing a dry run to check three different file systems on this system:
- An ext4 file system mounted at the root directory (
/).
- A FAT (vfat) file system mounted at
/boot/efi, likely the EFI System Partition.
- An exFAT file system with the label
WD_SSDmounted at
/media/user/WD_SSD.
The dry run simply lists the actions that
fsck would take to check and repair these file systems if run without the
-N option. No actual changes will be made to the file systems during this dry run.
2. Check and Repair All File Systems
fsck -As
This command checks and attempts to repair all file systems listed in the
/etc/fstab file. The
-A option tells
fsck to check all file systems, and the
-s option instructs it to skip checking file systems marked as "clean."
3. Force File System Check
fsck -f /dev/sda1
This command forces a file system check on the
/dev/sda1 device, which is typically a partition or disk. The
-f option forces
fsck to check the file system, even if it is marked as clean.
Example:
$ sudo fsck -y /dev/sda1 fsck from util-linux 2.36.1 exfatprogs version : 1.1.0 /dev/sda1: clean. directories 2774, files 40775
4. Force File System Check with Verbose Output
fsck -fv /dev/sda1
Similar to the previous command, this forces a file system check on
/dev/sda1, but with the added
-v option, which produces verbose output, providing more detailed information about the checking process.
5. Automatic File System Repair
fsck -y /dev/sda1
This command checks and repairs the file system on
/dev/sda1, and the
-y option automatically answers "yes" to any prompts or questions that
fsck may ask during the repair process.
6. Check ext2 File System and Mark Bad Blocks
fsck.ext3 -c /dev/sda1
This command specifically checks an ext3 file system on
/dev/sda1. The
-c option instructs
fsck to run the
badblocks command to find and mark bad blocks on the device.
7. Mark Bad Blocks for ext2/ext3/ext4 File Systems
e2fsck -c /dev/sda1
This is similar to the previous command but for ext2/ext3/ext4 file systems. It marks all bad blocks found and adds them to the bad block inode, preventing them from being allocated to files or directories.
8. Automatic Repair for ext2/ext3/ext4 File Systems
e2fsck -p
This command automatically repairs an ext2/ext3/ext4 file system without asking any questions, making it suitable for unattended or scripted repairs.
9. Dry Run for ext2/ext3/ext4 File Systems
e2fsck -n
This option performs a dry run, similar to
fsck -N. It checks the file system but does not make any changes, only reporting potential issues.
10. Assume "Yes" for ext2/ext3/ext4 File System Repair
e2fsck -y
Like
fsck -y, this command assumes "yes" to all questions asked during the file system repair process, allowing for unattended or scripted repairs.
11. Check and Add Bad Blocks to Bad Block List
e2fsck -c
This option checks for bad blocks on the file system and adds them to the bad block list, preventing their future use.
12. Force File System Check for ext2/ext3/ext4
e2fsck -f
This forces
e2fsck to check the file system, even if it is marked as clean.
13. Verbose Output for ext2/ext3/ext4 File System Check
e2fsck -v
Enables verbose output, providing more detailed information about the checking and repair process.
14. Use Alternative Superblock Location
e2fsck -b $Superblock
This option allows you to specify an alternative superblock location for
e2fsck to use when checking the file system.
Example:
e2fsck -b 32768 /dev/sda1
This command checks the ext2/3/4 file system on
/dev/sda1 using the superblock located at byte offset 32768. This can be useful if the primary superblock is corrupted, and you need to use an alternate superblock location.
15. Force Block Size for Superblock Search
e2fsck -B $BlockSize
Forces
e2fsck to use a specific block size when searching for the superblock.
Example:
e2fsck -B 4096 /dev/sdb2
This command forces e2fsck to use a block size of 4096 bytes when checking the file system on
/dev/sdb2. This can be necessary if the file system was created with a non-standard block size.
16. Set External Journal Location
e2fsck -j $Dir
Specifies the location of an external journal for the file system being checked.
Example:
e2fsck -j /mnt/backup/external_journal /dev/sdc1
This command specifies that the external journal for the file system on
/dev/sdc1 is located at
/mnt/backup/external_journal. This is relevant for file systems that use an external journal, such as when using a separate disk or partition for the journal.
17. Add Bad Blocks from File to Bad Block List
e2fsck -l $BadBlocksFile
Adds the bad blocks listed in the specified file to the file system's bad block list.
Example:
e2fsck -l /root/bad_blocks.txt /dev/sda2
This command adds the bad blocks listed in the
/root/bad_blocks.txt file to the bad block list for the ext2/3/4 file system on
/dev/sda2.
18. Set Bad Block List from File
e2fsck -L $BadBlocksFile
Sets the bad block list for the file system being checked to the blocks listed in the specified file.
Example:
e2fsck -L /root/bad_blocks.txt /dev/sdb1
This command sets the bad block list for the ext2/3/4 file system on
/dev/sdb1 to the blocks listed in the
/root/bad_blocks.txt file, overwriting any existing bad block list.
19. Find and Report Bad Blocks
badblocks -o $BadBlocks.rpt /dev/sda3 $TotalBlockCount
This command finds and reports bad blocks on the
/dev/sda3 device, writing the results to the
$BadBlocks.rpt file. The
$TotalBlockCount parameter specifies the total number of blocks to check.
Example:
badblocks -o /tmp/sda3_bad_blocks.rpt /dev/sda3 10485760
This command scans the device
/dev/sda3 for bad blocks and writes the results to the
/tmp/sda3_bad_blocks.rpt file. It will check a total of 10485760 blocks (5 GB for a 512-byte block size) on the device.
20. Force File System Check with Bad Block List
e2fsck -f -l $BadBlocks.rpt /dev/sda1
This command forces a file system check on
/dev/sda1, using the bad block list provided in the
$BadBlocks.rpt file generated by the
badblocks command.
Example:
e2fsck -f -l /tmp/sda3_bad_blocks.rpt /dev/sda1
This command forces a file system check on
/dev/sda1 and uses the bad block list contained in the
/tmp/sda3_bad_blocks.rpt file (generated by the
badblocks command in the previous example). This can be useful if you want to check or repair a file system using a pre-existing bad block list.
fsck vs e2fsck
As you may noticed in the previous examples, I have used both
fsck and
e2fsck commands. Are they similar? You might wonder.
No,
fsck and
e2fsck are not the same, although they are related and serve similar purposes.
fsck (short for "file system check") is a generic command that can be used to check and repair various types of file systems on Linux and Unix-like operating systems. It acts as a front-end for different file system-specific checking tools, such as
e2fsck for ext2/ext3/ext4 file systems,
xfs_repair for XFS file systems,
fsck.vfat for FAT file systems, and so on.
When you run
fsck without specifying a particular file system type, it tries to detect the file system type automatically and then calls the appropriate file system-specific checking tool. For example, if you run
fsck on an ext4 file system, it will automatically invoke
e2fsck in the background.
e2fsck, on the other hand, is a specialized tool designed specifically for checking and repairing ext2, ext3, and ext4 file systems. It is a lower-level utility that performs more detailed and comprehensive checks and repairs on these types of file systems.
In summary, the key differences between
fsck and
e2fsck are:
fsckis a generic front-end command that can handle various file system types, while
e2fsckis specific to ext2/ext3/ext4 file systems.
fsckautomatically detects the file system type and calls the appropriate file system-specific tool (like
e2fsckfor ext2/ext3/ext4).
e2fsckprovides more advanced and detailed options for checking and repairing ext2/ext3/ext4 file systems, as it is designed specifically for these file system types.
So, while
fsck is a general-purpose tool,
e2fsck is a specialized tool for ext2/ext3/ext4 file systems.
If you know you are working with an ext2/ext3/ext4 file system, you can use
e2fsck directly for more granular control and options.
Otherwise,
fsck serves as a convenient front-end for checking and repairing various file system types.
fsck Commands Cheatsheet
Here's a cheatsheet for essential
fsck (file system check) commands in a neat tabular format:
|Command
|Description
fsck /dev/sdXN
|Check the file system on the specified partition (e.g., /dev/sda1).
fsck -A
|Check all file systems listed in /etc/fstab.
fsck -N
|Show what would be done without actually doing it.
fsck -C
|Display progress bar while checking.
fsck -M
|Skip mounted file systems.
fsck -R
|Skip the root file system.
fsck -V
|Verbose mode, shows detailed output.
fsck -y
|Automatically answer 'yes' to all prompts.
fsck -n
|Automatically answer 'no' to all prompts.
fsck -r
|Interactively repair the file system.
fsck.ext4 /dev/sdXN
|Specifically check ext4 file system on the partition.
fsck -t ext4 /dev/sdXN
|Check file system of specified type (ext4 in this case).
fsck -l
|Lock the device to prevent multiple checks.
Replace
/dev/sdXN with the actual device identifier (e.g.,
/dev/sda1).
These commands cover the basics and some advanced options for using
fsck to maintain and repair file systems.
e2fsck Commands Cheatsheet
Here's a cheatsheet for essential
e2fsck commands:
|Command
|Description
e2fsck /dev/sdXN
|Check the ext2/ext3/ext4 file system on the specified partition (e.g., /dev/sda1).
e2fsck -p /dev/sdXN
|Automatically repair the file system without any questions.
e2fsck -n /dev/sdXN
|Do not make any changes to the file system, only check it.
e2fsck -y /dev/sdXN
|Assume "yes" to all questions.
e2fsck -f /dev/sdXN
|Force check, even if the file system seems clean.
e2fsck -c /dev/sdXN
|Check for bad blocks and add them to the bad block list.
e2fsck -v /dev/sdXN
|Verbose mode, show detailed output.
e2fsck -b 32768 /dev/sdXN
|Use an alternative superblock (e.g., 32768).
e2fsck -B 4096 /dev/sdXN
|Set the block size to 4096 bytes.
e2fsck -C 0 /dev/sdXN
|Display a progress bar.
e2fsck -j /dev/sdXN
|Check a file system with an external journal.
e2fsck -D /dev/sdXN
|Optimize directories in the file system.
e2fsck -E <extended-options> /dev/sdXN
|Specify extended options (see man page for details).
e2fsck -k /dev/sdXN
|Preserve the bad block list.
e2fsck -r /dev/sdXN
|Interactively repair the file system (same as without options).
Replace
/dev/sdXN with the actual device identifier (e.g.,
/dev/sda1).
These commands cover the basics and some advanced options for using
e2fsck to maintain and repair ext2, ext3, and ext4 file systems.
Conclusion
Remember, a healthy file system is crucial for maintaining system stability and data integrity. Regularly checking and repairing your file systems with
fsck is an essential part of your Linux system maintenance routine.
By effectively using the
fsck command and the examples provided in this guide, you'll be well-equipped to diagnose and repair common file system issues on your Linux system.
We have also included essential cheatsheets for
fsck and
e2fsck commands for quick reference. Keep them near your desk always and use them when necessary.
