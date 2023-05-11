Help Me Write – Google’s New AI-Powered Gmail Feature

During the Google I/O event on May 10, 2023, Google announced that Gmail would soon feature "Help Me Write" , an AI-powered tool that can compose entire emails for users.

Introducing 'Help Me Write' Feature in Gmail

The world is witnessing a rapid transformation with the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution. From businesses to industries, AI is transforming the way we live, work, and interact.

Google also uses AI to improve the user experience, make its products more efficient, and develop new technologies.

Smart Reply, a feature by Gmail in 2017, introduced short response suggestions that could be selected with a single click. Smart Compose was then launched which provided writing suggestions in real-time while typing.

Google claims that the AI-powered writing features available in Google Workspace have been utilized more than 180 billion times over the past year.

And now, Google has improved its generative model, leading to the development of the "Help me write" feature, which is set to roll out soon as a part of Workspace updates for Gmail.

One of the early announcements made during the Google I/O event was a new feature for Gmail aimed at assisting users in writing emails.

The new feature for Gmail, called "Help Me Write", which uses AI to assist users in composing emails. The Help Me Write tool expands on the existing auto-replies and generative text functionality available in Gmail.

The feature uses past exchanges with a contact to generate a message, as demonstrated by CEO Sundar Pichai when he used the example of requesting a refund from an airline.

The users can type what they want in the prompt. The following screenshot shows how to ask the 'Help Me Write" to compose an Email draft.

Once the user hit the 'Create' button, he/she will see an auto-generated full draft message based on the previous Email. Users can then edit and send the message as they see fit.

The "Help Me Write" feature will also have a "Refine" option that lets users adjust the message's wording. The refine function includes options such as formalize, elaborate, shorten, and I'm Feeling Lucky.

If the user chooses Elaborate, it will automatically elaborate Email message. No further input from the user is required! Cool, right?

If the user is happy with the AI generated Email draft, he then can hit the 'insert' button and sent it.

Here is the visual example demo shared in Twitter by Google.

From Smart Reply ➡️ "Help me write" in Gmail 🧵↓#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/u0ILECSMN4 — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Benefits of Help Me Write

Help Me Write can be a great use for Gmail users.

Help Me Write saves time by generating email drafts for you, so you don't have to write them from scratch.

It enables you to create more professional-looking emails that can leave a good impression on your recipients.

The feature helps improve your writing skills by giving suggestions and feedback on your emails.

Conclusion

Gmail's Help Me Write feature will be quite useful for all. It uses AI to generate email drafts, suggest improvements, and save you time. It will refine your message with formalize, elaborate, shorten, and I'm Feeling Lucky options. You can improve your writing skills and create professional-looking emails with this free feature available to all Gmail users.

