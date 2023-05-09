I am using Debian 11 at work and have noticed that I am getting the following error when searching for updates via GNOME software. The actual error message is "Unable to get list of updates: failed to update metadata for lvfs: checksum failure: failed to verify data, expected ae3af3c47c89376e1e78a6a64d2231309e44659".

Unable to get list of updates: failed to update metadata for lvfs

Please note that I get the updates despite this error. I also can able to install updates using apt command via commandline. However, I get this issue from the GNOME Software whenever I hit the refresh button.

If you encounter this issue on your Linux system, you should know that this error is caused by fwupd. This isn't related to GNOME Software.

To fix "Unable to get list of updates: failed to update metadata for lvfs" error, simply run this command:

$ fwupdmgr --force refresh

Fix 'Failed To Update Metadata For Lvfs' Error

This will fix your problem.

Please note that the fwupdmgr --force refresh works sometimes, but not always. For me, this solution worked and I hope it will work for you too.

If you get the same error, you probably should wait for the fix. Since the error is caused by fwupd, it should be resolved by the developers of fwupd in the days to come.