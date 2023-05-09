Home Linux troubleshooting How To Fix ‘Failed To Update Metadata For Lvfs’ Error In Linux
Linux troubleshootingDebianLinuxLinux BasicsLinux CommandsTrouble shooting

How To Fix ‘Failed To Update Metadata For Lvfs’ Error In Linux

By sk
Written by sk 2 views

I am using Debian 11 at work and have noticed that I am getting the following error when searching for updates via GNOME software. The actual error message is "Unable to get list of updates: failed to update metadata for lvfs: checksum failure: failed to verify data, expected ae3af3c47c89376e1e78a6a64d2231309e44659".

Unable to get list of updates: failed to update metadata for lvfs
Unable to get list of updates: failed to update metadata for lvfs

Please note that I get the updates despite this error. I also can able to install updates using apt command via commandline. However, I get this issue from the GNOME Software whenever I hit the refresh button.

If you encounter this issue on your Linux system, you should know that this error is caused by fwupd. This isn't related to GNOME Software.

To fix "Unable to get list of updates: failed to update metadata for lvfs" error, simply run this command:

$ fwupdmgr --force refresh
Fix 'Failed To Update Metadata For Lvfs' Error
Fix 'Failed To Update Metadata For Lvfs' Error

This will fix your problem.

Please note that the fwupdmgr --force refresh works sometimes, but not always. For me, this solution worked and I hope it will work for you too.

If you get the same error, you probably should wait for the fix. Since the error is caused by fwupd, it should be resolved by the developers of fwupd in the days to come.

Senthilkumar Palani (aka SK) is the Founder and Editor in chief of OSTechNix. He is a Linux/Unix enthusiast and FOSS supporter. He lives in Tamilnadu, India.

You May Also Like

Solve “Starting full system upgrade… there is nothing...

Yum Doesn’t Work In Clean CentOS 7 –...

Suggest Installation Of Packages When Running An Unavailable...

How To Stop SSH Session From Disconnecting In...

How To Force Sudo Password Authentication In Linux

How To Move Home Directory To New Partition...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. By using this site, we will assume that you're OK with it. Accept Read More