A recent update to the libwayland package in Debian sid/trixie has caused significant disruptions for users of the KDE Plasma desktop environment. The upgrade from version 1.22.0-2.1+b1 to 1.23.0-1 of libwayland-client0 results in the Plasma desktop failing to start, effectively freezing the system at login.

The Problem in Detail

Users who upgraded their Debian sid/trixie systems found themselves unable to access their Plasma desktops. Upon login, the plasmashell component fails to start, leaving users with only a visible mouse cursor on an otherwise frozen screen. This issue affects a wide range of users across different hardware configurations.

Affected Components

Initially, the bug report targeted the libwayland-bin package. However, further investigation revealed that the root cause lies in the libwayland-client0 package, specifically version 1.23.0-1 . The problem stems from an incompatible change in the wl_shm (wayland shared memory) interface version.

Cause of the Issue

The update altered the way libwayland handles shared memory, which directly impacts its interaction with Xwayland and the KWin window manager used by the Plasma desktop. This change causes Xwayland to crash, preventing the Plasma desktop from starting correctly.

Widespread Impact

The bug report, filed on July 22, 2024, quickly gained attention as multiple users confirmed experiencing the same issue on Debian sid/trixie. The widespread impact prompted developers to investigate the problem more closely and escalate its priority.

Developer Response

Developers involved in the project identified the specific commit that introduced the bug. Recognizing the severity of the issue, they increased the priority level of the bug report to ensure it received immediate attention.

Temporary Solution

While developers work on a permanent fix, a temporary solution has been identified. Rebuilding the KWin window manager after upgrading the libwayland packages appears to resolve the issue for affected users. However, this solution requires technical knowledge and may not be suitable for all users.

Steps for the temporary fix:

Upgrade the system, including the libwayland packages Rebuild KWin Restart the system

Next Steps

The Debian development team is working on a permanent solution to address this compatibility issue between libwayland and KWin. They are investigating ways to ensure the wl_shm interface remains compatible or to handle version changes more gracefully.

Implications for Users

Users of Debian sid/trixie should exercise caution when updating their systems. Those who haven't yet upgraded may want to wait until a fix is available. Users who have already upgraded and are experiencing issues can try the temporary solution of rebuilding KWin.

Conclusion

The upgrade to libwayland version 1.23.0-1 introduced a critical bug affecting the Plasma desktop environment in Debian sid/trixie. The change in shared memory handling led to an Xwayland crash, causing the desktop to freeze at login. While a temporary workaround of rebuilding KWin is available, a permanent fix is necessary to resolve the issue completely.

This incident highlights the challenges of maintaining rolling release distributions like Debian sid/trixie, where bleeding-edge updates can sometimes introduce unexpected compatibility issues. It also emphasizes the importance of thorough testing before rolling out updates to critical system libraries, especially in components that affect core desktop functionality.

Resource: