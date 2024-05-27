Linus Torvalds Releases Linux Kernel 6.10-rc1

Linus Torvalds has announced the first release candidate (RC1) for the upcoming Linux kernel 6.10. This milestone marks the closure of the merge window, during which new features and improvements are integrated into the mainline kernel codebase.

Kernel 6.10 has been assigned the codename "Baby Opossum Posse", succeeding the previous codename "Hurr durr I'ma ninja sloth" that had been used since Linux 4.0.

Linux 6.10-rc1 Kernel Released

Release Overview

In his announcement on the Linux Kernel Mailing List, Torvalds provided an overview of the changes and contributions included in this release.

While he characterized the release as a "regular-sized" one, potentially even slightly smaller than average, Torvalds noted that the sheer volume of changes means the detailed changelog is too extensive to include in the announcement.

However, he highlighted some key areas of improvement:

Continued work on XFS online repair capabilities, which now surpasses the changes made to the bcachefs filesystem.

capabilities, which now surpasses the changes made to the filesystem. Numerous driver updates, with a particular focus on GPU drivers , followed by networking, and other areas.

, followed by networking, and other areas. Updates across various architectures, core code cleanups and fixes, tooling improvements, and documentation enhancements.

Key Features and Improvements

Among the notable new features and enhancements in Linux kernel 6.10 are:

Performance and Hardware Support

Performance optimizations and improvements for AMD and Intel CPUs.

Better AMDKFD compute driver support for "small" Ryzen APUs.

Support for an additional USB-to-parallel port adapter.

Continued enablement work for Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chips.

File Systems and Storage

Expanded XFS online repair functionality.

Default disabling of the outdated NFS v2 client support.

Various performance optimizations, including faster opening of unencrypted files and improved AES-XTS disk/file encryption performance on modern Intel/AMD CPUs.

IO_uring zero-copy performance enhancements.

Miscellaneous Changes

Steam Deck IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) support.

Removal of support for legacy DEC Alpha hardware.

Release Timeline and Testing

The final release of Linux kernel 6.10 is anticipated in mid-to-late July 2024, depending on the number of release candidates issued. If seven RCs are released, the final version is expected on July 14th, 2024. If eight RCs are required, the release date will be July 21st, 2024.

Users are encouraged to test the latest release candidate by downloading it from the Kernel.org website or the Linus Torvalds's git tree.

Please note that these development versions should not be used on production systems due to their experimental nature.