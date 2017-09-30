Home Emulators How To Run Linux And Other Operating Systems In Your Browser Using JSLinux
By sk
You can try a Linux OS in different ways. You could install it on your local disk and directly play with it. If you want to test many OSes often, deploying them locally is not a good idea. Every time, you need to format and install the OS and it is very time consuming process.

The second option is you could use any virtualization tools such as KVM, VirtualBox, VMWare, Xen server etc. Using these tools, you can install multiple OSs without formatting your host system. You can also easily backup the OS and restore it multiple times when necessary.

The third option is you can rent a VPS and test the different OS which are provided by the service provider. But, it costs money.

The fourth option is to run Linux directly in your web browser. Yeah, you read that right. Say hello to JSLinux, a web service where you can run Linux and Windows VMs for free!

You don't need to spend a penny. You don't need any virtualization software either. All you need is just an Internet-connected system with a modern web browser. Choose the Linux version or any other available OSs you want to explore and start using them in no time.

JSLinux project is the brain-child of Fabrice Bellard, a Computer programmer who created other popular projects such as FFmpeg and QEMU. JSLinux is nothing but a PC/x86 emulator written in JavaScript.

JSLinux - Run Linux And Other Operating Systems In Your Browser

You can use JSLinux for the following purposes.

  • Benchmarking of Javascript engines (how much time takes your Javascript engine to boot Linux ?) and use of new browser technologies (asm.js, WASM).
  • Learning to use command line Unix tools without leaving the browser.
  • Secure file access within the browser.
  • Running old PC software.

To use JSLinux, head over to JSLinux website and click any emulated system of your choice to run it.

Run Linux and other Operating Systems in your browser with JSLinux
Run Linux and other Operating Systems in your browser with JSLinux

I started Linux 4.12.0 (Buildroot) system. After a couple seconds, you will have a full interactive shell like below.

JSLinux in action
JSLinux in action

You can use it as the way you use a physical system. You can export files to your system. Use the UP arrow under the console to upload a file to your system. All files will be exported to your home directory.

The other notable feature is JSLinux allows you to create your own account. Create your new account at https://vfsync.org/signup.

Create an account in JSLinux website
Create an account in JSLinux website

Once the new account is created, use 'vflogin username' to connect to your account.

JSLinux console
JSLinux console

The performance? It was really quite good with a 4G Internet connection! I tried Linux 4.12 system and it booted very quickly. And, it compiles C programs, it has vi and emacs, it supports all shell commands.

JSLinux also includes Windows 2000 system. The Windows fan boys can play the good old Windows programs by running this machine.

Windows 2000 runs in JSLinux emulator
Windows 2000 runs in JSLinux emulator

As you see in the above screenshot, I am running Windows 2000 OS in Chromium browser inside Arch Linux.

For more details about JSLinux, check FAQ and Technical notes.

