Home Emulators DistroTest – Test Linux And Unix Operating Systems Online For Free
DistroTest - Test Linux And Unix Operating Systems Online For Free
EmulatorsLinuxLinux DistributionsQEMUTechnologyUnixVirtualization

DistroTest – Test Linux And Unix Operating Systems Online For Free

By sk
Written by sk 135 Views
10 comments
1
FacebookTwitterLinkedinRedditWhatsappTelegramEmail

DistroTest is a web service that allows you to test Linux and Unix operating systems online for free, without having to install them locally. You can try 300+ Linux and Unix operating systems online without having to install them locally. Just visit the website, choose the Linux/Unix distro of your choice and run it!

The creators of DistroTest have hosted this web service on Debian using Qemu. There is no restrictions to use the distros listed here. You can use all functions of the system as the way you do in your local system. You can install and uninstall software. You can test installed programs and even delete or format the hard disk or system files. In a nutshell, DistoTest lets the distro hoppers to decide;

  • Which distribution is the best for them,
  • Which graphical interface they want,
  • Which configuration options they have.

DistroTest is hosting 1200 versions with 301 operating systems. I have been using Linux for years, however I never heard some of the Linux distros listed here. To be honest, I don't even actually know this much of Linux operating systems exists.

Here is the list of available Linux distributions in DistroTrest website.

  • AbsoluteLinux
  • AlpineLinux
  • Antergos
  • antiX Linux
  • Aptosid
  • ArchBang
  • ArchLabs
  • ArchLinux
  • Archman
  • ArchStrike
  • ArtixLinux
  • AryaLinux
  • AvLinux
  • BackBoxLinux
  • BigLinux
  • Bio-Linux
  • BlackArch
  • BlackLab
  • BlackPantherOS
  • blag
  • BlankOn
  • Bluestar
  • Bodhi
  • BunsenLabs
  • Caine
  • Calculate Linux Desktop
  • CentOS 7
  • Chakra
  • ChaletOS
  • ClearOS
  • Clonezilla
  • ConnochaetOS
  • Cucumber
  • Damn Small Linux
  • Debian
  • Devil-Linux
  • Devuan
  • DragonFly BSD
  • Dragora
  • Dyne:bolic
  • Edubuntu
  • elementaryOS
  • Elive Linux
  • Emmabuntüs
  • Emmabuntüs
  • Endless OS
  • EnsoOS
  • Exe GNU/Linux
  • ExTiX
  • Fatdog64
  • Fedora
  • FerenOS
  • FreeBSD
  • FreeDOS
  • Frugalware
  • Frugalware
  • G4L
  • GeckoLinux
  • Gentoo
  • GNewSense
  • GoboLinux
  • Gparted
  • GreenieLinux
  • GRML
  • GuixSD
  • Haiku
  • Heads
  • Kali Linux
  • Kanotix
  • KaOS
  • Knoppix
  • Kodachi
  • KolibriOS
  • Korora
  • Kwort
  • Linux Lite
  • Linux Mint
  • LiveRaizo
  • LMDE
  • LXLE OS
  • Macpup
  • Mageia
  • MakuluLinux
  • Manjaro
  • MauiLinux
  • MenuetOS
  • MiniNo
  • Modicia
  • Musix
  • MX Linux
  • Nas4Free
  • Neptune
  • NetBSD
  • Netrunner
  • NixOs
  • NuTyX
  • OpenIndiana
  • OpenMandriva
  • openSUSE
  • OracleLinux
  • OSGeo live
  • OviOS
  • Parabola
  • Pardus
  • Parrot
  • Parsix
  • PCLinuxOS
  • PeachOSI
  • Peppermint
  • Pinguy
  • PinguyOS
  • plopLinux
  • PointLinux
  • Pop!_OS
  • PORTEUS
  • Puppy Linux
  • PureOS
  • Q4OS
  • QubesOS
  • Quirky
  • ReactOS
  • Redcore
  • Rescatux
  • RevengeOS
  • RoboLinux
  • Rockstor
  • ROSA
  • Runtu
  • Sabayon
  • SalentOS
  • Salix
  • ScientificLinux
  • Siduction
  • Slax
  • SliTaz
  • Solus
  • SolydK
  • SparkyLinux
  • Springdale
  • Stresslinux
  • SubgraphOS
  • SwagArch (18.03)
  • Tails
  • Tanglu
  • Tiny Core
  • Trisquel
  • TrueOS
  • TurnKey Linux
  • Ubuntu and its official variants
  • Uruk
  • VectorLinux
  • VineLinux
  • VoidLinux
  • Voyager
  • VyOS
  • WattOs
  • Zentyal
  • Zenwalk
  • Zevenet
  • Zorin OS

The list keeps growing , so I suggest you to visit this site once in a while.

Test Linux And Unix Operating Systems Online For Free With DistroTest

To test any operating systems, head over to the following link:

Test an operating system with DistroTest

In DistroTest website, you will see the list of available OSes. Click on the name of the distribution you want to explore.

Test Linux And Unix Operating Systems Online For Free With DistroTest

Test Linux And Unix Operating Systems Online For Free With DistroTest

To try a Linux distribution of your choice just click on its link and then click Start button. I am going to test Arch Linux.

Test Arch Linux Online For Free With DistroTest

Test Arch Linux Online For Free With DistroTest

Now, the Arch Linux live system will start in a new browser window and you can view it from the built-in noVNC viewer. Please enable/allow the pop-ups in your web browser for this site, otherwise you can't see the noVNC pop-up window. Also make sure the port range 5700 to 5999 are not blocked by your firewall or router.

Hit ENTER to continue:

Try Arch Linux online with DistroTest

Try Arch Linux online with DistroTest

Here is Arch Linux latest edition running in Firefox browser:

Arch Linux is running in browser

Arch Linux is running in browser

If the built-in noVNC doesn't work, you can use any other VNC client applications. The VNC client login details are given in the same page itself.

VNC client login details to access VMs in DistroTest

VNC client login details to access VMs in DistroTest

You can now test the live OS, install applications, remove applications, delete or modify system files, and test a configuration or script.

You can use this system for an hour for free. Once the time is reached, you will be automatically disconnected from the VM.

Install Software on live systems

The live systems doesn't have internet connection, so you can't install any applications from the online repositories. However, you can download the packages and their dependencies on your local system and upload them directly into the VM and then install them using the default package manager. The following guides explains how to download packages with dependencies in CentOS and Ubuntu:

Simply start the system you would like and use the file upload section at the page. The maximum upload size is 10 MB. To upload multiple files, please archive it or use the uploader multiple times.

Upload files to VMs in DistroTest

Upload files to VMs running in DistroTest

Shutdown / stop VMs

Once you're done, shutdown it from the VM itself. You can also do it from the the DistroTest page as well.

Shutdown or reset VMs in DistroTest

Shutdown or reset VMs in DistroTest

After every shutdown, everything will be reset to the default settings.

Suggested read:

Conclusion

What they did on DistroTest is really a commendable job. They must have put so much effort and time to host all VMs. DistroTest service can be useful for those who wants to quickly test a Linux/Unix operating system online. It works just fine as far as I tested in a 4G Internet connection.

Give it a try and tell us your thoughts on it in the comment section below.

Thanks for stopping by!

Help us to help you:

Have a Good day!!

10 comments
1
FacebookTwitterLinkedinRedditWhatsappTelegramEmail

I am a technical writer and blogger who loves to read, write and explore topics on Linux, Unix and all other technology-related stuff, as I find it interesting and useful.

You May Also Like

How To Delete A Repository And GPG Key...

Quickly Build Virtual Machine Images With Virt-builder

Access And Modify Virtual Machine Disk Images With...

Install And Configure KVM In CentOS 8 Server

Install And Configure KVM In Ubuntu 20.04 Headless...

Bash-Snippets – Useful BASH Scripts For Heavy Commandline...

10 comments

Terem Tebauta July 11, 2018 - 8:49 am

The page is not working…

Reply
sk June 15, 2019 - 7:19 pm

Yes, it is not working. We don’t know what is the exact problem. At the time of writing this guide, it worked without any issues. Regards.

Reply
Sophia August 31, 2018 - 3:14 am

Thanks for the post, it was really helpful

Reply
Travis Strange June 15, 2019 - 6:36 pm

The page is giving an error 503. Please fix

Reply
sk June 15, 2019 - 7:23 pm

It is not up to us to fix it. Distrotest is not our site. We don’t know what is the exact problem. At the time of writing this guide, it worked without any issues. Regards.

Reply
Avez Shariq June 15, 2019 - 6:57 pm

Yup, Page not working

Reply
sk July 8, 2019 - 3:29 pm

Hello Travis, the site is up and working now.

Reply
Alex July 9, 2019 - 2:01 am

Where is Slackware Linux, newbies!

Reply
sk July 9, 2019 - 12:33 pm

Slackware is available. Please check the DistroTest site. https://distrotest.net/Slackware/14.2

Reply
Prince Alarming May 25, 2020 - 9:41 pm

Hmm thanks for this article SK. The only thing I don’t like is, actually testing a distro. The last time I tried that I wiped out my original Linux distro(that was of course before I learned that you need to partition the drive to run side by side OSes, yes a noob/newb to Linux but fastly becoming knowledgeable about Linux ).

Reply

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

OSTechNix © 2020. All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by Anblik. This site is licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More