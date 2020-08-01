DistroTest – Test Linux And Unix Operating Systems Online For Free

DistroTest is a web service that allows you to test Linux and Unix operating systems online for free, without having to install them locally. You can try 300+ Linux and Unix operating systems online without having to install them locally. Just visit the website, choose the Linux/Unix distro of your choice and run it!

The creators of DistroTest have hosted this web service on Debian using Qemu. There is no restrictions to use the distros listed here. You can use all functions of the system as the way you do in your local system. You can install and uninstall software. You can test installed programs and even delete or format the hard disk or system files. In a nutshell, DistoTest lets the distro hoppers to decide;

Which distribution is the best for them,

Which graphical interface they want,

Which configuration options they have.

DistroTest is hosting 1200 versions with 301 operating systems. I have been using Linux for years, however I never heard some of the Linux distros listed here. To be honest, I don't even actually know this much of Linux operating systems exists.

Here is the list of available Linux distributions in DistroTrest website.

AbsoluteLinux

AlpineLinux

Antergos

antiX Linux

Aptosid

ArchBang

ArchLabs

ArchLinux

Archman

ArchStrike

ArtixLinux

AryaLinux

AvLinux

BackBoxLinux

BigLinux

Bio-Linux

BlackArch

BlackLab

BlackPantherOS

blag

BlankOn

Bluestar

Bodhi

BunsenLabs

Caine

Calculate Linux Desktop

CentOS 7

Chakra

ChaletOS

ClearOS

Clonezilla

ConnochaetOS

Cucumber

Damn Small Linux

Debian

Devil-Linux

Devuan

DragonFly BSD

Dragora

Dyne:bolic

Edubuntu

elementaryOS

Elive Linux

Emmabuntüs

Endless OS

EnsoOS

Exe GNU/Linux

ExTiX

Fatdog64

Fedora

FerenOS

FreeBSD

FreeDOS

Frugalware

G4L

GeckoLinux

Gentoo

GNewSense

GoboLinux

Gparted

GreenieLinux

GRML

GuixSD

Haiku

Heads

Kali Linux

Kanotix

KaOS

Knoppix

Kodachi

KolibriOS

Korora

Kwort

Linux Lite

Linux Mint

LiveRaizo

LMDE

LXLE OS

Macpup

Mageia

MakuluLinux

Manjaro

MauiLinux

MenuetOS

MiniNo

Modicia

Musix

MX Linux

Nas4Free

Neptune

NetBSD

Netrunner

NixOs

NuTyX

OpenIndiana

OpenMandriva

openSUSE

OracleLinux

OSGeo live

OviOS

Parabola

Pardus

Parrot

Parsix

PCLinuxOS

PeachOSI

Peppermint

Pinguy

PinguyOS

plopLinux

PointLinux

Pop!_OS

PORTEUS

Puppy Linux

PureOS

Q4OS

QubesOS

Quirky

ReactOS

Redcore

Rescatux

RevengeOS

RoboLinux

Rockstor

ROSA

Runtu

Sabayon

SalentOS

Salix

ScientificLinux

Siduction

Slax

SliTaz

Solus

SolydK

SparkyLinux

Springdale

Stresslinux

SubgraphOS

SwagArch (18.03)

Tails

Tanglu

Tiny Core

Trisquel

TrueOS

TurnKey Linux

Ubuntu and its official variants

Uruk

VectorLinux

VineLinux

VoidLinux

Voyager

VyOS

WattOs

Zentyal

Zenwalk

Zevenet

Zorin OS

The list keeps growing , so I suggest you to visit this site once in a while.

Test Linux And Unix Operating Systems Online For Free With DistroTest

To test any operating systems, head over to the following link:

In DistroTest website, you will see the list of available OSes. Click on the name of the distribution you want to explore.

To try a Linux distribution of your choice just click on its link and then click Start button. I am going to test Arch Linux.

Now, the Arch Linux live system will start in a new browser window and you can view it from the built-in noVNC viewer. Please enable/allow the pop-ups in your web browser for this site, otherwise you can't see the noVNC pop-up window. Also make sure the port range 5700 to 5999 are not blocked by your firewall or router.

Hit ENTER to continue:

Here is Arch Linux latest edition running in Firefox browser:

If the built-in noVNC doesn't work, you can use any other VNC client applications. The VNC client login details are given in the same page itself.

You can now test the live OS, install applications, remove applications, delete or modify system files, and test a configuration or script.

You can use this system for an hour for free. Once the time is reached, you will be automatically disconnected from the VM.

Install Software on live systems

The live systems doesn't have internet connection, so you can't install any applications from the online repositories. However, you can download the packages and their dependencies on your local system and upload them directly into the VM and then install them using the default package manager. The following guides explains how to download packages with dependencies in CentOS and Ubuntu:

Simply start the system you would like and use the file upload section at the page. The maximum upload size is 10 MB. To upload multiple files, please archive it or use the uploader multiple times.

Shutdown / stop VMs

Once you're done, shutdown it from the VM itself. You can also do it from the the DistroTest page as well.

After every shutdown, everything will be reset to the default settings.

Conclusion

What they did on DistroTest is really a commendable job. They must have put so much effort and time to host all VMs. DistroTest service can be useful for those who wants to quickly test a Linux/Unix operating system online. It works just fine as far as I tested in a 4G Internet connection.

Give it a try and tell us your thoughts on it in the comment section below.