Set Static IP Address And DNS On FreeBSD

In this brief guide, we will learn how to configure or set static IP address and DNS on a FreeBSD system from commandline. The steps provided below are tested on FreeBSd 12 and FreeBSD 13.1 versions.
First, let us set static IP address in FreeBSD.
1. Configure Static IP Address In FreeBSD
First of all, find the list of available network interfaces in your FreeBSD system.
To do so, simply run
ifconfig command as
root:
# ifconfig
This will list your current network configuration:
vtnet0: flags=8863<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,SIMPLEX,MULTICAST> metric 0 mtu 1500 options=4c07bb<RXCSUM,TXCSUM,VLAN_MTU,VLAN_HWTAGGING,JUMBO_MTU,VLAN_HWCSUM,TSO4,TSO6,LRO,VLAN_HWTSO,LINKSTATE,TXCSUM_IPV6> ether da:48:4c:63:23:d2 inet 192.168.1.50 netmask 0xffffff00 broadcast 192.168.1.255 media: Ethernet autoselect (10Gbase-T <full-duplex>) status: active nd6 options=29<PERFORMNUD,IFDISABLED,AUTO_LINKLOCAL> lo0: flags=8049<UP,LOOPBACK,RUNNING,MULTICAST> metric 0 mtu 16384 options=680003<RXCSUM,TXCSUM,LINKSTATE,RXCSUM_IPV6,TXCSUM_IPV6> inet6 ::1 prefixlen 128 inet6 fe80::1%lo0 prefixlen 64 scopeid 0x2 inet 127.0.0.1 netmask 0xff000000 groups: lo nd6 options=21<PERFORMNUD,AUTO_LINKLOCAL>
As you see in the above output, the network card name is
vtnet0. We are going to configure IP address for this network interface.
You may also have noticed that an IP address (192.168.1.50) is currently set to
vtnet0. It is assigned from my DHCP server. We are going to change the current IP and set a static IP address of our choice.
To set static IP address in FreeBSD, edit /etc/rc.conf file as
root:
# vi /etc/rc.conf
Add/modify the following lines:
[...] ifconfig_vtnet0="inet 192.168.1.60 netmask 255.255.255.0" defaultrouter="192.168.1.101" [...]
Here, my new IP address is
192.168.1.60, subnet is
255.255.255.0 and default gateway is
192.168.1.101. Change these values according to your setup. Finally, press
ESC and type
:wq and press ENTER key to save the file and exit.
Restart the network using the following commands:
# /etc/rc.d/netif restart
# /etc/rc.d/routing restart
Alternatively, you can use the following commands to restart network services:
# sh /etc/rc # /etc/netstart
Now check if the IP address has been changed by running
ifconfig command:
2. Set DNS In FreeBSD
If you want to access Internet on your FreeBSD system, you should set the DNS nameservers details.
To setup DNS in FreeBSD, edit
/etc/resolv.conf file as
root:
# vi /etc/resolv.conf
Add/modify the nameserver IP address details:
nameserver 1.1.1.1 nameserver 8.8.8.8
Press ESC and type
:wq to save the file and close it. Restart the network to take effect the changes.
# /etc/rc.d/netif restart
# /etc/rc.d/routing restart
That's it. Now you can access Internet from your FreeBSD system.
3. Auto Configure IP Address From DHCP Server
To configure network card to obtain IP address from a DHCP server, add or modify the following lines in /etc/rc.conf file:
ifconfig_vtnet0="DHCP"
Or,
ifconfig_DEFAULT="DHCP inet6 accept_rtadv"
Save and close the file. Restart networking service or reboot your system to take effect the changes.