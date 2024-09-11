Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS Upgrades Back Online After Temporary Suspension

Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS upgrades, which were temporarily halted due to unforeseen issues, are back online. The Ubuntu team addressed the problems and Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS upgrades are now enabled again. So the users of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS can now upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS.

What was the issue?

The suspension of upgrades was caused by two primary issues:

1. Unmet kernel header dependencies after upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS:

The new algorithm in ubuntu-release-upgrader 1:24.04.22, designed to improve performance by handling obsolete packages, unexpectedly failed to undo removal requests. This failure, which didn't return an error message, resulted in broken packages and APT errors. This issue only arose if a kernel header for the booted kernel was installed during the upgrade.

2. Kernel headers removed on prior upgrades:

Previous ubuntu-release-upgrader versions unintentionally removed kernel headers entirely. This removal, while not affecting the 24.04 LTS kernels or package updates, could lead to some DKMS modules lacking if an older kernel was used.

How were these issues fixed?

The Ubuntu team addressed both issues and the Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS upgrades are now enabled.

Unmet kernel header dependencies: The APT 2.4.13 update in 22.04 LTS includes a fix for this issue. A fallback to the previous algorithm was implemented in the ubuntu-release-upgrader 1:24.04.23 stable release update for upgrades from interim releases.

The APT 2.4.13 update in 22.04 LTS includes a fix for this issue. A fallback to the previous algorithm was implemented in the ubuntu-release-upgrader 1:24.04.23 stable release update for upgrades from interim releases. Kernel headers removal: The ubuntu-release-upgrader 1:24.04.23 release also includes a fix for the unintentional removal of kernel headers during upgrades from interim releases.

The team has also enhanced their automated upgrade testing to prevent similar issues in the future.

What should affected users do?

Users affected by the unmet kernel header dependencies can resolve the issue by running the command:

sudo apt install --fix-broken

This command removes the old kernel headers, restoring the functionality of APT.

