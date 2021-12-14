In this article, we will be learning about the basics of cloud computing, it’s various models and types. We will also look into the Cloud computing architecture and characteristics in detail.

1. What is Cloud Computing?

Cloud computing is the on-demand, pay-as-you-go service distribution model over the Internet.

Instead of purchasing, operating, and maintaining physical data centres and servers, you may rent computing power, storage, and databases from a cloud provider like Amazon Web Services on an as-needed basis (AWS).

The term "cloud" simply refers to the internet. Computing is the architecture and techniques that allow a computer to execute, create, distribute, and interact with data.

This means that, rather than hosting infrastructure, systems, or programs on your hard drive or on an on-site server, you host them on virtual/online servers that connect to your computer via secure networks.

2. Cloud Deployment Models

2.1. Public Cloud

Public clouds are cloud environments that are often built using IT infrastructure that does not belong to the end user. AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and MS-Azure are some of the most popular public cloud providers. When environments are partitioned and redistributed to numerous tenants, all clouds become public clouds.

2.2. Private Cloud

Private clouds are cloud environments that are completely dedicated to a single end user or group and are often run behind that user's or group's firewall. When the underlying IT infrastructure is committed to a single client with entirely isolated access, that clouds become private clouds.

2.3. Hybrid Cloud

A hybrid cloud is a unified IT system made up of several environments linked through LANs, WANs, VPNs, and APIs. Hybrid cloud characteristics are complex, the definition criteria may vary depending on the requirement, a Hybrid Cloud can consist of

at least one public cloud & one private cloud

at least two private clouds

at least two public clouds

at least one public or private cloud connected to a bare-metal or virtual environment

3. Types of Computing Services

3.1. IAAS

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is a pay-as-you-go model that provides necessary computation, storage, and networking resources on demand.

This makes it excellent for small and medium-scale businesses searching for a low-cost IT solution to help them expand. IaaS is a completely outsourced pay-for-use service that comes in three flavors: public, private, and hybrid.

3.2. PAAS

Platform as a service (PaaS) indicates that an outside cloud service provider provides and manages the hardware and application-software platform, but the user is responsible for the programs that run on top of the platform and the data which the apps rely on.

PaaS provides customers with a shared cloud platform for application development and management (DevOps component) without the need to create and maintain the infrastructure typically involved with the process.

3.3. SAAS

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is a cloud-based technique of delivering software to users. Instead of acquiring and installing an application, SaaS consumers subscribe to it. A SaaS application can be accessed from any Internet connected device.

The applications are hosted on cloud servers that may be located far away from the user's location. All the software and application maintenance will be taken care of by the Cloud service provider.

4. Cloud Computing Architecture

A Cloud Computing Architecture is the set of components that make up a Cloud Computing service.

A frontend platform, a backend platform or servers, a network or Internet service, and a cloud-based delivery service are all components of a cloud computing architecture.

The front end and the back end are the two halves of cloud computing.

The client element of a cloud computing system is called the front end. It consists of the necessary interfaces and applications to access the Cloud computing or Cloud programming platform.

While the back end refers to the cloud as a whole, it also refers to the resources needed to provide cloud computing services. Virtual machines, servers, data storage, security procedures etc., are part of it.

It is within the control of the cloud service provider. Simply, the backend elements of the system assist you in managing all the resources required to deliver Cloud computing services.

The internet acts as a channel or a bridge between the frontend and the backend, allowing for interaction and communication.

5. Characteristics of Cloud Computing

5.1. Resource Pooling

One of the most important aspects of Cloud Computing is resource pooling.

Resource pooling refers to a cloud service provider's ability to share resources across several clients while yet providing them with a unique set of services tailored to their needs.

It's a multi-client technique that may be used for data storage, processing, and bandwidth provisioning services. The real-time resource allocation technique used by the administration does not interfere with the client's experience.

5.2. On demand Self-Service

It allows the client to keep track of the server's uptime, capabilities, and available network storage. This is a core feature of Cloud Computing, and a customer may also regulate the computing resources according to his requirements.

5.3. Easy Maintenance

The servers are easily managed, and downtime is kept to a very minimum. Cloud Computing-based resources are updated on a regular basis to improve their capabilities and potential.

The upgrades are more device-compatible and perform faster than earlier versions.

5.4. Scalability and Elasticity

This cloud feature makes it possible to execute workloads that demand a large number of servers but only for a short period of time at a low cost.

Multiple clients will have similar workloads, which could be performed very cost-effectively because of Cloud Computing's quick scalability.

5.5. Security

One of the finest features of Cloud Computing is data security.

To prevent data loss, cloud services make a duplicate of the Data. If one server loses data, the copied version from the other server is used to recover the data.

This functionality is useful when many people are working on the same file in real time and the file becomes corrupted.

5.6. Automation

Cloud computing is defined by its ability to automate tasks.

Automation in cloud computing refers to the capacity of cloud computing to automate the deployment, configure, and manage cloud services. In simple words, it's the practice of maximizing technology while lowering physical labor.

5.7. Resilience

In cloud computing, resilience refers to a service's capacity to immediately recover from a disturbance.

The speed with which a cloud's servers, databases, and network infrastructure restart and recover after being harmed or damaged is a measure of its resilience.

Also, there are no geographic restrictions or limitations when it comes to using cloud resources because cloud services can be accessed remotely.

5.8. Disaster Recovery

Cloud disaster recovery (CDR) is a managed cloud solution that enables you to immediately recover your organization's essential systems following a disaster and gives you remote access to your systems in a secure virtual environment.

When it comes to traditional disaster recovery, cloud disaster recovery has revolutionized the industry by removing the requirement for traditional infrastructure and drastically lowering downtime.

6. Conclusion

In this article, we have gone through the basics of cloud computing concepts and its features. We will cover Cloud service providers and various services in the upcoming articles.

