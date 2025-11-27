Collabora Launches New Modern Office Suite for Linux Desktops

Collabora has launched a brand-new desktop version of its office suite for Linux. This release brings the fast and modern user experience from Collabora Online directly to your Linux machine. The suite is free to download, easy to install, and built for users who want a clean and modern office suite on Linux.

In this blog post, we will discuss what's new in this release and how to install the Collabora Office Flatpak app in Linux.

A Modern Look Designed for Linux Users

The new Collabora Office for Linux comes with a simple and modern interface. It is easy to navigate because the layout uses clear toolbars, a tidy tabbed view, and predictable controls.

The interface uses web technologies like JavaScript and CSS. This gives the desktop version the same fresh look that people enjoy in Collabora Online. If you prefer a modern UI similar to Office 365, you will feel at home right away.

Collabora Office is one of the most modern-looking office suites for Linux today!

Built on the Strong LibreOffice Core

Collabora is the largest code contributor to LibreOffice, so this release is built on reliable and well-tested open-source technology.

You get the full office suite:

Writer for documents (ODT, DOCX).

for documents (ODT, DOCX). Calc for large spreadsheets, up to 16k columns (ODS, XLSX).

for large spreadsheets, up to 16k columns (ODS, XLSX). Impress for presentations.

for presentations. Draw for graphics, flow charts, and diagrams.

The suite offers excellent file compatibility. It supports ODF and more than 100 other formats, including Microsoft Office formats such as DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX.

If you often switch between Linux and Microsoft Office users, this compatibility is a major advantage.

No Java Dependency

This new release of Collabora Office for Linux removes the Java dependency. The result is a cleaner install and a smaller download.

Privacy is another strong point. The suite is open source, offline-friendly, and designed with digital sovereignty in mind. There is no tracking and no background data uploads. Your files stay on your device unless you choose to share them.

This focus on privacy makes it a safe choice for schools, non-profits, and professionals who work with sensitive documents.

How to Install Collabora Office on Linux

For now, the new Collabora Online desktop version ships as a Flatpak for Linux x86_64.

Below are the steps you need to follow on any Flatpak-supported distro such as Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, or Arch.

Step 1: Make Sure Flatpak Is Installed

Check if Flatpak is present:

flatpak --version

If not installed, you can install flatpak as shown below depending upon the distribution you use:

Debian / Ubuntu:

sudo apt install flatpak

Fedora:

sudo dnf install flatpak

Arch Linux

sudo pacman -S flatpak

Step 2: Download the Collabora Office Flatpak File

wget https://cdn.collaboraoffice.com/collaboraoffice-v25.04.7.2_final.flatpak

Step 3: Install the Flatpak Package

flatpak install collaboraoffice-v25.04.7.2_final.flatpak

Flatpak will prompt you to install required runtimes. Type y and press ENTER to continue.

Required runtime for com.collabora.Office/x86_64/master (runtime/org.kde.Platform/x86_64/6.9) found in remote flathub Do you want to install it? [Y/n]:

You will be prompted to enter the sudo password to complete the installation.

How to Run Collabora Office

You can start the suite with:

flatpak run com.collabora.Office

It also appears in your system's application menu.

Here's how the default interface of Collabora office looks like:

Collabora Office Suite

Start making your office documents using the new Collabora office suite for Linux desktop!

Uninstall Collabora Office

To remove the Collabora suite:

flatpak uninstall com.collabora.Office

To delete all leftover data:

flatpak uninstall --delete-data com.collabora.Office

To clean unused Flatpak runtimes:

flatpak uninstall --unused

This gives you a clean system again.

Developers Can Build It Too

The desktop version uses Qt6 WebEngine, and developers can build the suite from source. Collabora provides full build instructions and a Flatpak manifest for users who like to customize their software.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the new Collabora Office desktop release? A: It is a modern office suite for Linux that delivers the same clean design as Collabora Online but runs locally on your computer. Q: Is Collabora Office better than LibreOffice? A: Both share the same core. Collabora Office adds a modern UI, enterprise-grade fixes, and a cleaner installation. Q: How do I install Collabora Office Flatpak? A: Download the Flatpak file and run: flatpak install collaboraoffice-v25.04.7.2_final.flatpak Q: How to uninstall Collabora Office? A: Remove it with: flatpak uninstall com.collabora.Office Q: Is Collabora Office safe and private? Yes. The suite is open source, offline-first, and free of any tracking.

Try the New Collabora Office in your Linux Desktop

Collabora office suite for Linux and brings an impressive mix of clean design, strong privacy, and excellent compatibility. It feels modern, runs fast, and fits well into Linux desktop workflows.

If you want a polished and open-source Linux productivity suite, this release is worth testing. This is the first release of the modern Collabora Office desktop suite, so expect bugs.